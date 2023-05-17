Calcot & Spa: The sustainable Cotswolds mecca in King Charles’ stomping ground

Nothing quite revitalises the mind and body like a spa break. But a spa break with an eco-twist? Now that’s the ultimate treat. Calcot & Spa is a family-friendly bolthole with 34 modish rooms, from cosy doubles made for two to generous suites with space to relax and unwind.

Nestled in the picturesque Gloucestershire countryside only a stone’s throw away from King Charles’ beloved Highgrove home, the beautiful hotel is the ideal spot for urban dwellers seeking a charming out-of-office staycay.

So if you’re in need of respite pronto, then Calcot is the perfect remedy. Swap the buzz of the metropolis for the buzz of pollen-drunk honeybees, and immerse yourself in the unpretentious mecca of Calcot’s blissful spa breaks, rolling fields and delightfully soothing aura.

Spa and grounds

Recognised as one of the UK’s leading spa hotels, Calcot Spa features an unrivalled inventory of facilities. Submerge yourself in the elegant 16m indoor pool or opt for something a touch more rustic and dip your toe into the fireside hot tub in the lavender-lined courtyard. Enjoy a tipple by the gently crackling fire and breathe in some quality Cotswolds air.

The spa building further boasts a sauna, steam room, soothing treatment rooms and a relaxation area offering scenic views of the rolling Cotswold countryside. Treat yourself to the most indulgent yet refreshing facial curated with rose-infused products or unwind with a nourishing full body massage. Goodbye knots, tension and stress and hello to visions of balmy summer days courtesy of ELEMIS’ delicious floral body range.

Eat and drink

If you’re a fellow walking dietary nightmare, do not fret as the Calcot kitchen has got your back. Leave all anxiety-induced food woes to the chefs, as they are most accommodating when it comes to allergies and intolerances.

From vegan dishes to gluten-free bites, there’s something for everyone at The Brasserie at Calcot. Take your seat in a chic, airy restaurant complete with homely furnishings and browse the eclectic menus on offer. From artichoke and truffle ravioli to Westcombe Cheddar Soufflé, dressed Cornish crab to wild garlic and pea risotto, a delectable dinner is always on the cards, even for the fussiest of eaters.

After dinner, wind your way to The Hive to treat your palette to a well-earned drink. The cocktail list spans classics including Cotswolds Negronis and Espresso Martinis, to Cherry Mai Tai, Singapore Slings and Passion Sours. Relax in the stylish bar setting with pals and partners, or snuggle up in the plush, tasteful sitting rooms that home large sofas, opulent fireplaces, eye-catching artworks and log fires. Perfect for curling up and diving into a novel.

Rewilding Programme

Not only is the hotel and spa located near King Charles' home turf, but the royal would certainly approve of its Rewilding Programme. The hotel is encompassed by swathes of greenery and natural woodland (over 220 acres to be precise), therefore ensuring the surrounding ecosystem is constantly flourishing is of the utmost importance.

Guests are encouraged to learn about the natural landscape with the hotel's Rewilding Programme. Book an early bird nature walk through Calcot’s rewilded meadowland with wildlife expert, Ed Drewitt – from 6am to 8am to enjoy nature's chorus at its best or throw yourself into a beekeeping session with Calcot’s beekeeper, Martin. (We promise it’s not as daunting as it sounds, plus, you get to wear a funky beekeeper’s suit. Perfect Insta opportunity.

Your once-in-a-lifetime beekeeping session will allow you to see Calcot’s hives of Chew Valley bees, who are busy making use of the wildflower meadows and surrounding hedgerows to make delicious honey – some of which you can take home if it hasn’t already rapidly flown of the shelves.

This year alone the hotel has planted 800 hedgerow plugs of native hawthorn, blackthorn, and crab apple and has plans for planting over 250 trees later this year, ensuring their work is not only carbon neutral but climate positive.

Travel

Calcot & Spa offers an easy escape from London, just 1.5 hours on the train. Hop on at Paddington and you’re at nearby Kemble station in a jiffy. We recommend booking a taxi in advance as metered cabs are expensive and as it’s a quiet little station, there aren’t too many cars hanging around. Calcot is tucked away in the countryside, so be sure to take in the mesmerising rural views as you weave your way to the heavenly hotel that awaits.

Available 23/24th May 2023. Includes an early morning wildlife walk and talk with expert Ed Drewitt, a beekeeper talk with Martin from Knights Beekeeping, Calcot Spa access during your stay, complimentary use of Calcot bikes with 220 acres of meadowland to explore, full Cotswold breakfast each morning and a jar of Calcot first harvest honey on departure. From £843 for 2 nights based on 2 sharing. Book here.