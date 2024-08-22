I swapped my chaotic London life for Nobu's new astrology retreat in Santorini

I'm on the fence with astrology, but to swap busy London for a wellness retreat on a Greek island promising to 'boost mood, energy and well-being' I'm more than willing to be open-minded.

Nobu Santorini has partnered with perfume designer Veronique Gabai to create a three-day Holistic Astrology Retreat, and the healing power of scent is something I can definitely get behind.

I'm a true believer that the right fragrance can change your mood, and our sense of smell is the strongest connection to our memory, so I'm intrigued to be matched with a new signature scent. Veronique uses personality traits from your zodiac sign to choose a perfume that will be gifted to you and used in your (spoiler alert: totally heavenly) in-room spa treatment.

The luxury retreat also includes an itinerary of an Omakase dinner with cocktails or mocktails tailored to your zodiac, a stargazing session, and a hike of Santorini's Oia-Fira trail.

Everything included in Nobu Santorini's astrology retreat Three nights accommodation in a luxurious suite at Nobu Hotel Santorini including breakfast

Special gifts from Veronique Gabai’s range tailored to each sign of the zodiac

Personalised in-room massage treatments, tailored to each sign of the zodiac

Customised cocktails/mocktails to each sign of the zodiac

An Omakase dinner for two at Nobu Restaurant (beverages excluded) followed by a stargazing session

A hiking experience complete with guided map and picnic

A wine tasting lunch experience for two at Sigalas Winery

Nobu Santorini is a photographer's dream

First impressions of Nobu Santorini

We arrive at Nobu to the warmest welcome from their reception staff. I'd seen the photos, but nothing can prepare you for the beauty of this place and its surroundings. If someone could design my dream boutique hotel, this would come pretty close. Located on the north-east coast of the island between picturesque Oia and bustling Fira, it's the highest hotel on the volcanic cliffs near the quiet village of Imerovigli, so it feels serene and secluded.

The Cycladic buildings are white-on-white

It's not your classic caldera view, but the panoramic of the Aegean Sea is breathtaking. Classically Greek, the buildings are white-on-white, and the decor is what I'd describe as boho chic. It's all very peaceful.

We stayed in the Mizu suite

The rooms at Nobu Santorini

We're taken to our suite by Anna, who couldn't be more lovely, chatting to us about London and giving us her insider recommendations for exploring the island. We stayed in the Mizu suite, which is beautifully cave-like and minimalist, but the highlight as I'm told - and would have to agree - is the private roof terrace with our own huge hot tub looking out to the hotel's infinity pool and the ocean. Santorini has some of the most incredible sunsets I've ever seen and we have a perfect view. I think a bed more comfortable than my own and a really great shower are non-negotiables in a five-star hotel and this has both.

Many of the suites have roof terraces with private hot tubs

The astrology retreat at Nobu Santorini

I might be a little bit sceptical, but as a Cancerian I'm a water sign ruled by the moon and I have a natural affinity for both, particularly the sea, so maybe there is something to astrology. Veronique matched my sign to her fragrance Mimosa In The Air. Described as a creamy floral, it has notes of Bergamot, Vetiver, Cedarwood, and of course, Mimosa. It's so fresh and calming - I'm obsessed.

I was matched with Veronique Gabai's Mimosa's in the Air

It's not just my new holiday perfume, the therapist for my spa treatment uses Mimosa In The Air as the fragrance for my massage. If there's one way for a scent to always take you to a blissed-out state, that will do it. It's done in the privacy of your own suite and you can choose from a selection of massage types. I go for a mix of Thai and pure relaxation, and despite having to tear myself away from the pool and my prosecco, post-hike it's a dream.

Hiking the Oia to Fira trail was a highlight

The retreat perfectly mixes relaxation with movement, and while the hotel has a state-of-the-art gym if that's your preference, it's also situated on the island's ancient hiking trail that connects Oia to Fira. The best way to see those iconic Cycladic Santorini views, and the beautiful coves and beaches along the way, you can choose your destination based on time and ability. Nobu will provide you with all of the information you need, plus a picnic. It takes around an hour and a half to walk to Oia and can be challenging at times, but it's well worth it.

The food at Nobu Santorini

Founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the first Nobu restaurant opened in 1994 in New York. There are now 56 around the world, including two in London, and many of which are part of the 36 hotels. I've been to a few and Santorini's has to be in the most beautiful setting. It opened in summer 2022, and despite being away from the popular hot spots, people come from all over the island to eat there.

The Japanese cuisine is world-renowned and loved by A-list clientele, but there's no doubt the Instagram-worthy sunset view also has something to do with it. A resident DJ plays every night from 5.30pm until late, but it has a fun and relaxed vibe - it's not a party place by any means.

An Omakase dinner, where the chef creates a personalised five-course menu, is included in the retreat. Our dishes ranged from the Sashimi Salad to Peruvian Style Wagyu Steak and Nobu's signature Black Miso Cod. It's all incredible - light and fresh, which is perfect in the Greek heat.

The Omakase has five delicious courses

Breakfast is available from 8am until midday - ideal if like me you're not about a 7am start on holiday and prefer to get a workout or some pool time in before you eat. The food was delicious, the service faultless and the terrace has that amazing sea view. There was lots of choice, from greek yoghurt and fruit, to classic brunch dishes with a Nobu twist, and you can have as much as you like. The Kagianas was my personal highlight, I had it everyday.

The retreat also includes a wine tasting experience at Domaine Sigalas near Oia. After a short taxi ride from the hotel, we were given a tour of the vineyard and an introduction to greek wine from the tasting staff. We later sat down to a five course lunch, including the most incredible Moussaka, all with the perfect wine pairings.

Final thoughts

If you want to visit Santorini and escape the crowds (and in peak season there are many), I don't think you'll find a better spot than Nobu. It's like a private sanctuary, and I could have happily spent all my time between the infinity pool with its ridiculously comfortable loungers and our private hot tub terrace.

The sun loungers are as comfortable as they look

Taxis can easily be booked through the hotel reception, and there is of course the hiking trail, but bear in mind that if you like to explore everyday, it might not be the most ideal spot for you.

Astrology lovers (and fragrance fans) should definitely book the retreat with all of it's special touches, but it's worth noting that some elements - like the spa treatments and Omakase dinner - can also be arranged separately.

The Holistic Astrology Retreat at Nobu Hotel Santorini prices start from €3,480 / £2,963 for a three night stay for two adults . The price excludes flights and local taxes, subject to terms and conditions. For reservations please visit nobuhotels.com or call + 30 694 6222 772.

To find the best deals for Nobu Santorini, visit Expedia or booking.com.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.