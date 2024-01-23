12 of the most romantic hotels in the UK you'll want to take your Valentine to

Chocolates and flowers are nice for Valentine's Day, but a romantic mini-break is even better if the budget allows. And with Valentine's Day less than a month away, you're going to need our handy guide to some of the most romantic hotels in the UK - with some tried and tested.
Top 5 most romantic hotels in the UK - at a glance
If it's a romantic hotel you're searching for, call it off as we've compiled an edit of the romantic hotels in London, Scotland and everywhere else in-between. Some offer spa treatments, spa days and afternoon tea while you'll find some are all about an indulgent meal or creating a romantic ambience in your hotel room. From country escapes with beautiful surroundings to city breaks offering indulgent meals, these places are sure to sweep your loved one off their feet and reignite the romance.
How I chose the UK's most romantic hotels
Personal experience: Don't just take my word from it - me, along with some of my colleagues, have been lucky enough to stay in some of the hotels listed and have given our honest reviews. If we haven't stayed in them, you'll find top trusted reviews included from places like Tripadvisor.
Location: This is all about celebrating love and the UK, so you'll find only UK romantic hotels in this edit.
Availability: I've tried to include as many as possible that have availability on or around Valentine's Day. But of course, a romantic hotel is not just for February 14...
Facilities: From spas to squash courts, the edit covers all manner of hotels with a range of facilities on offer to guests.
Browse our pick of the most romantic hotels in the UK...
Coworth Park, Ascot
The royal favourite
- Rooms start from £455
- 5-star
- Indoor swimming pool
- Spa and wellness centre
- 3 restaurants
Set in the beautiful Berkshire countryside, luxurious spa hotel Coworth Park is pure relaxation from start to finish and perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a romantic escape, Coworth Park is a secret hideaway amongst rolling fields, where a grand Mansion House and converted stables offer rural charm garnished with modern delight.
The dining options include Michelin-starred modern British cuisine, award-winning afternoon tea and relaxed, rustic dining with views across the grounds. There's also an award-winning spa offering a welcome dose of relaxation.
HELLO! Tried & Tested
"I've never felt more relaxed than when I stayed at Cowarth Park - I can certainly see why Prince Harry decided to stay there on the night before his wedding to Meghan Markle. Any pre-wedding jitters would have melted away in the oasis of calm that surrounds the hotel.
"If you're looking for a romantic trip, I couldn't recommend it more. The rooms are absolutely exquisite and the warm, contemporary décor reflects the serenity of the rural setting, alongside sumptuous four-poster beds, open fireplaces and the signature freestanding copper baths." - Leanne Bayley, HELLO!
The Portobello Hotel, London
The rock and roll hotel
- Rooms start from £196.50
- 4-star
- Located on London's famous Portobello Road
- Honesty bar
Frequented by the likes of Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, The Portobello Hotel is a stone's throw away from London's treasure-filled Portobello Road, ideal for strolling along on a spring afternoon with your lover.
The hotel itself is considered a boho chic London bolthole, secretly hidden behind the doors of a two-storey Georgian townhouse and is the perfect location for you to live out your rom-com fantasies at - Patrick Dempsey even stayed there while filming Bridget Jones.
Persian rugs and cosy fireplaces give the hotel a homely feel, and some rooms include circular beds and copper baths.
HELLO! Tried & Tested:
"I lived out my romantic comedy dreams in the Portobello Hotel, handily positioned near Notting Hill and Portobello Road, some of London's cutest areas. The hotel is picture perfect, with beautiful wallpaper, vintage crockery and our room included a circular bed and incredible copper bathtub, a Victorian contraption that's all gold pipes and brass taps - Kate Moss is said to have enjoyed a few nights in this room!
"Waking up at the hotel is definite romcom vibes, thanks to the huge bay windows overlooking a quaint London park. We stayed for breakfast in the dining room, a continental affair that is worth having just to see if any famous faces join you..." - HELLO!'s Carla Challis.
The Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland
The luxury Scottish stay
- Rooms start from £525
- 5-star
- Spa
- Three golf courses
- Home to the only two Michelin starred restaurant in Scotland
With secluded views of the Scottish countryside, beautiful scenery and spacious surroundings, this luxury castle hotel is the perfect place for an amorous getaway. Boasting an array of bespoke suites, three championship golf courses, an award-winning spa and the critically acclaimed, Michelin-starred Andrew Fairlie restaurant, guests can revel in the hotel’s lavish amenities.
Gleneagles is also the perfect place for couples to snuggle up in front of the hotel's cosy fireplaces or wind down at one of the welcoming bars for a warming winter cocktail at the decadent 1920s style American Bar, with its cashmere lined walls, wool curtains and original marble fireplaces.
The Gilpin Hotel, The Lake District
The one for R&R
- Spa suits start from £910
- 5-star
- Spa space
- Michelin starred restaurant
- Champagne bar
Set in 21 acres, Gilpin Hotel has 30 bedrooms, two restaurants (Michelin-Starred SOURCE and Gilpin Spice), a Champagne Bar, lounge, terraces, spa treatment area – and don't forget to look out for the llamas and alpacas roaming around.If you're looking for a hotel with a hot tub. You might want to check out the Spa Suites.
Designed as the ultimate spa sanctuary for two, at 100 square metres the Spa Suites have a beautiful ‘outdoors/indoors’ vibe, with a lovely display of live plants suspended from a lightwell to create each suite’s own atrium.Every suite has floor to ceiling windows and patio doors opening out onto a gorgeous south facing decked garden with fountain water features and a stunning two metre square stone-built hot tub, all alongside a huge pond.If you're looking for the creme de la creme of romance, this is it.
HELLO! Tried & Tested
"I was in heaven as soon as I stepped foot onto the Gilpin grounds. It's just an oasis of calm and the views are just incredible. With the mountains to the west, and tranquil woodlands with a stream to the east, you'll be in awe wherever you look. I loved the suite we stayed in, and it was so lovely and cosy. I can see why a lot of couples go there. While you might be tempted to stay inside, there are just too many amazing spots to visit at the Gilpin Hotel. My favourite restaurant had to be Spice, with its delicious pan-Asian menu in a cool, laid-back setting. SOURCE is also incredible, the Michelin-starred hotspot is more than just a dinner; it’s an experience." - Leanne Bayley, HELLO!
Gotham Hotel, Manchester
The city escape
- Rooms start from £140 a night
- City centre location
- Rooftop terrace
Looking for something with wow-factor? Then a romantic cityscape to Gotham might just do the trick. Couples can catch up on life in vintage-style suites complete with an emperor-sized feather bed, roll-top bath and a decadent cabinet stocked with all the ingredients for romance.
You can also head to the top floor and indulge in some of the cocktails at the hotel’s Brass Club before enjoying dinner at Honey Restaurant with the Manchester vista providing the perfect backdrop for some memorable photos.
Horwood House Hotel, Buckinghamshire
The cute countryside spot
- Rooms start from £169
- 4 star
- Grade II-listed
- On-site spa
Nestled in the rural tranquillity of the Buckinghamshire countryside, couples would love this stunning Grade-II listed Horwood House which combines heritage and comfort to ensure a perfect stay.
Built in 1911 and currently nearing completion on a detailed £6 million refurbishment, the hotel’s Manor House and expansive grounds blend classic styling with modern luxury to offer a stay with wow-factor, with resplendent lounges, picturesque gardens, Modern British dining and 165 beautiful bedrooms. Suites boast wonderful views of the grounds while also providing a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.
All rooms come equipped with en-suite bathrooms, tea and coffee making facilities, ironing board and iron, safe and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.
The Varsity Hotel & Spa, Cambridge
The hotel for city centre explorers
- Rooms start at £187
- City centre location
- Spa next door
- Roof top terrace
Romance may not immediately spring to mind when you think of Cambridge, but this charming city has a deep-rooted history, stunning architecture, quaint boutiques and intimate restaurants perfect for romancing your loved one. Situated at the heart of Cambridge's most famous colleges lies The Varsity, a stunning riverside hotel and spa that has perfected the art of making a hotel feel like a home from home.
After a day of restoration in the hotel's luxury spa, slip into a blissful sleep in plush King-sized beds with panoramic views of the historic city. The ultimate spot to keep your beau entertained, hotel guests have access to the gym, daily fitness classes, spa treatments, SPA Pool, Sauna and Steam Room, an iconic Roof Terrace, 6th-floor Panoramic Bar and Brasserie, Riverside Steakhouse, nearby punting and complimentary bicycles.
HELLO! Tried & Tested:
"As someone who has frequented Cambridge a lot, I didn't think a hotel could make me fall back in love with the city I grew up near, but the Varsity Hotel made me see the city in the most romantic way.
"Situated behind the city centre, and close to the River Cam, it's the perfect spot to base you and your partner to explore this beautiful, whimsical city. There's punting nearby, a must in Cambridge, a spa next door but the piece de resistance is Six, the hotel's rooftop restaurant which boasts the most incredible views of this historic city." - Carla Challis, HELLO!
Bovey Castle Hotel, Devon
The five-star castle
- Rooms start from £299
- 5-star
- Indoor Art Deco swimming pool
- Countryside surroundings
With secluded valleys of countryside, beautiful scenery and spacious surroundings, this luxury castle hotel is the perfect place for an amorous getaway.
You'll be treated to a restful break in one of the hotel's stylish classic rooms, with access to spa facilities, including a steam room, jacuzzi, sauna, and spectacular indoor Art Deco swimming pool located within the Orangery and overlooking the river. This overnight destination will give you the chance to put your feet up and kick back in gorgeous country surroundings.
The Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire
The one for period-drama romance
- Rooms start from £714
- 5-star
- 18th century manor house
- Pet friendly
From pony riding to spa treatments, this five-star hotel nestled in the Hampshire countryside is a luxurious way to spend Valentine's Day.
Set in a restored 18th-century manor, it's just 40 minutes away from London, with 500 acres of landscape, with the hotel grounds allowing you to get closer to nature.
HELLO! Tried & Tested:
"The fact that Four Seasons, Hampshire is dog friendly gets major brownie points for me. It's not often you can visit an amazing five-star hotel and take your beloved with you (I'm talking about the pooch by the way!). This is a stunning Downton Abbey-esque hotel that will be made even more special with your true love. Be sure to try the afternoon tea for the ultimate afternoon treat." - Leanne Bayley, HELLO!
Drakes Hotel, Brighton
The seaside resort
- Rooms start from £164
- 4-star
- Beachfront location
Nothing says 'I love you' like waking up to the sound of the sea and the sun rising behind the ocean. For a relaxing retreat that feels like a home away from home, Drakes of Brighton is a gorgeous boutique hotel tucked away on Brighton's Kemptown seafront.
Complete with freestanding roll-top baths that look out onto the seafront, Drakes will go above and beyond to ensure your Valentine getaway is extra special. From fresh rose petals scattered on the bed, to a pre-run petal bath when you enter the room, there's something extra special about the romance of Drakes.
This fabulous boutique hotel is said to be a favourite of Cate Blanchett's, and has been a seaside pad for both Kylie Minogue and Woody Allen in the past.
The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath
The Bath bolthole
- Rooms start from £300
- On-site spa
- Situated on Bath's famous Royal Crescent
- Pet-friendly
Bath is one of the most romantic cities in the UK and the ideal setting for a Valentine's retreat. So book this luxurious spa hotel for a one night stay including a romantic six-course Valentine's dinner with a glass of Taittinger Champagne, Tea, Coffee and Petit Fours, followed by a leisurely breakfast the next day.
Cliveden House, Berkshire
The one fit for a king and queen
- Rooms start from
- 5-star
- 17th century property
- Georgian-style
- 2 swimming pools and spa
This five-star country-house-hotel hosted Meghan Markle the night before her lavish wedding to Prince Harry. Stretching across 376 verdant acres, the 17th-century property, situated alongside the banks of the River Thames in Berkshire, has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin through its opulent doors.
Head to Cliveden’s Georgian-style dining room with your nearest and dearest for a taste of modern British dishes, fastidiously prepared and immaculately presented. Once you’ve polished off your delicious meal, conclude your romantic evening with an arm-in-arm stroll around the stately grounds before retiring to one of the hotel’s 48 suites for a much-needed rest.