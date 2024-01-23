12 of the most romantic hotels in the UK you'll want to take your Valentine to

Chocolates and flowers are nice for Valentine's Day, but a romantic mini-break is even better if the budget allows. And with Valentine's Day less than a month away, you're going to need our handy guide to some of the most romantic hotels in the UK - with some tried and tested.

If it's a romantic hotel you're searching for, call it off as we've compiled an edit of the romantic hotels in London, Scotland and everywhere else in-between. Some offer spa treatments, spa days and afternoon tea while you'll find some are all about an indulgent meal or creating a romantic ambience in your hotel room. From country escapes with beautiful surroundings to city breaks offering indulgent meals, these places are sure to sweep your loved one off their feet and reignite the romance.

How I chose the UK's most romantic hotels

Personal experience: Don't just take my word from it - me, along with some of my colleagues, have been lucky enough to stay in some of the hotels listed and have given our honest reviews. If we haven't stayed in them, you'll find top trusted reviews included from places like Tripadvisor.

Location: This is all about celebrating love and the UK, so you'll find only UK romantic hotels in this edit.

Availability: I've tried to include as many as possible that have availability on or around Valentine's Day. But of course, a romantic hotel is not just for February 14...

Facilities: From spas to squash courts, the edit covers all manner of hotels with a range of facilities on offer to guests.

Browse our pick of the most romantic hotels in the UK...