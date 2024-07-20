El Fuerte hotel is Marbella's best kept secret - here's my honest review

Marbella is just so easy for a quick getaway, and myself and my two sisters regularly head to good ol’ Marbs for a dose of much-needed vitamin D. As a regular holiday goer in Marbella, I love recommending hotels to my friends and all of you HELLO! readers.

El Fuerte has been on my list to visit since I found out that the iconic hotel had a huge makeover which involved an investment of 31 million euros - you can’t beat going to somewhere shiny and new, especially when it’s perfectly situated like the El Fuerte.

© El Fuerte The aesthetics! This is a hotel that you'll immediately want to share with your friends on social media

The hotel sits right on the seafront, yet within walking distance of the charming, winding streets of the Old Town. Built on the grounds of an old fortress dating back to 1554, the building is steeped in history and is one of Marbella’s oldest hotels.

El Fuerte - at a glance 266 contemporary guest rooms and suites

Bed and breakfast and half board option

Three pools, including an adults-only option

Good choice of restaurants with international and mediterranean dishes

Location just steps from the bustling nightlife and charming and historic Old Town

Since opening in 1955 it has been the destination of choice for a star studded list of guests including Walt Disney (who used to walk his dog Pluto on the beach nearby), poet Rafael Alberti, and actresses Diana Dors and Penélope Cruz.

© El Fuerte The location is absolutely perfect at El Fuerte

Let’s break it down by first impressions, rooms, food and entertainment - all the good stuff.

First impressions of El Fuerte

After a 50 minute journey from Malaga airport we arrived at El Fuerte, greeted by lovely staff eager to welcome you. As soon as you walk into the foyer, it smells amazing, and check-in was super speedy. You get the impression you’ve walked into five-star luxury.

© El Fuerte The reception area is inviting and calm - with lots of staff keen to assist you

Now on to the rooms…

The rooms at El Fuerte

All I can say is wow! What a room. Under the direction of award-winning Jaime Beriestain Studio, the hotel’s interiors have been pared back revealing a more sleek, contemporary design. Andalusian touches are present throughout, with the display of hand carved ornaments and artworks created by local artisans.

© El Fuerte I can confirm the beds are a 10 out of 10

My sister and I stayed in a sea-view room on the fourth floor. We loved everything about the room (though I did find the shower challenging at first, I have to say!). The double vanity sinks, the hi-tech toilet, the impressive hot tub and the incredible beds. It felt like a really great space to get ready for an evening, and equally to unwind on an afternoon. We felt sad leaving it!

© El Fuerte I loved the double vanity, but the shower was a tricky one to navigate at first

This room gave us exclusive access to The Club Lounge which is ideal for anyone who would love a pre-dinner glass of wine or two along with some snacks, all complimentary for Club guests. Yes, you pay more at the beginning, but it saves you money in the long run. It’s also a great opportunity to meet friends and other holiday goers.

© El Fuerte Our room meant we had private access to a lounge including food and drinks from 11am until 9pm - there is outdoor seating there also

The food at El Fuerte

For culinary endeavours, guests are spoilt for choice with Mediterranean fine-dining at Le Marché, rooftop Edge by Paco Pérez (three Michelin-starred Spanish chef), and Middle Eastern inspired cuisine at Levante and the hotel’s charming Chiringuito, Soleo.

© El Fuerte We didn't dine at Edge but it's on my list for when I next go - looks divine!

I was extremely impressed by breakfast. I’ve been to lots of five star hotels and this breakfast area was so aesthetically pleasing, and you can tell the team work really hard to make sure it looks pristine for all the guests.

© El Fuerte The breakfast space was the best I've ever seen at a five-star hotel

My absolute favourite restaurant at El Fuerte had to be Soleo. Set on the beachfront, this has it all. The gorgeous Mediterranean-inspired food, Whispering Angel on ice, a pretty red and white striped theme for your Instagram shot and delightful staff to attend to your every wish. Oh, and you can’t forget the view!

© El Fuerte Be sure to order the chicken caesar salad - it was a personal highlight of mine

Is El Fuerte a good hotel for kids?

I wouldn't describe it as a hotel aimed directly for young kids, but I'm sure it'll be lovely if you do decide to stay there and lots of reviews I've read do praise the hotel's kids club.

The Olive Club is the hotel's kids club, with the youngest ones being able to enjoy customised entertainment with the hotel's "animators". It's for children aged 4 to 12 years old, and it runs from July to August.

During my stay (which was during UK term time) I didn't see many children, but there were teenagers. Having said that, I was mainly catching rays at the hotel's adults-only pool.

The spa at El Fuerte

Another place you'll have found me was the spa - but of course!

© El Fuerte I mean, just look at this! One word: Magical

There is an impressive spa complete with hydra pool, saunas, treatment rooms and a gym, and treatments by Clarins. I couldn’t resist an Energy Boosting Massage, and felt so good afterwards.

Final thoughts

El Fuerte is a great choice if you're heading to Marbella. Perfect if you want a luxurious hotel, but with the freedom of being able to explore the surrounding areas. The contemporary rooms are extremely spacious and a joy to stay in. The bathroom has luxury Molton Brown products (winning!) but I will say that I’d love to see fancier hairdryers and a proper full length mirror in the future. All in all, I'll definitely be returning next summer!

Double rooms start from €468 / night. Book via booking.com, Thomas Cook, or Jet2Holidays for the best deals.

