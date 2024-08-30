Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's off-duty yacht getaway with twins

Prince Albert, 66, and Princess Charlene of Monaco, 46, wasted no time getting stuck into activities on their family holiday with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Grace Kelly's son and the former Olympic swimmer have been enjoying a break in the sun, including swimming in the sea, playing in the sand and lounging on a boat.

© Arnold Jerocki The royal pair share twin children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Charlene has previously opened up about making sure she doesn't force her children into following in the sporty footsteps of herself and her husband, who are both former Olympic athletes.

She represented South Africa in 2000, while the Prince of Monaco competed in bobsledding at the Winter Olympics five times between 1988 and 2002.

"I don’t want to push them into training intensely for a sport," she began during an interview with Monaco-Matin.

"The first thing that felt essential for my husband and I was to teach them how to swim so they wouldn’t be scared of swimming.

"These days, they’re very confident in the water and Prince Albert is often with them taking part in aquatic activities, for example over the summer," the South African blonde beauty continued.

© Matthew Stockman Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are both former Olympic athletes

The pair highlighted the importance of travel, especially to South Africa where Charlene can share her childhood memories.

"We have also taken them to different countries around the world. It’s a privilege to be able to do that," Charlene said, and her husband added: "I don’t think that many children their age will have visited as many countries as them, but it is all part of their education."



The family of four are likely enjoying packing in some quality time together before the next school year starts. In 2023, Charlene said her kids – who were previously homeschooled – were looking forward to returning after their summer break.

© Getty Charlene previously said the twins were looking forward to returning to school in 2023



"Jacques and Gabriella were both very excited to see their friends again after such a long vacation. It's also the first time that they won't be in the same class," she said.

"It's a big step for them, and that seems good to me. So, like for any student on their first day back at school, they had a lot of expectations about their new classmates, their teachers, about what they were going to wear for their first day."

