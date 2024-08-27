Princess Charlene is a vision in bold shoulder-baring look with skinny jeans

The Elie Saab number featured an asymmetrical neckline with a cold shoulder detail on one side. The piece featured a white, black, and nude zebra print pattern for a daring switch-up of her monochromatic aesthetic and was teamed with white skinny jeans.

The royal who has become known for her cropped pixie cut in a softer style which skimmed her neck and was softly styled around her face. Her makeup look was pristine with a smokey eye and natural lip.

"Happy 100th birthday to AS Monaco Football and congratulations to the whole team for their beautiful victory against Lyon (2-0) last night," the royal couple penned to caption the photo posted to their official Instagram account.