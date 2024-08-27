Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene wows in daring shoulder-baring look with skinny jeans
Subscribe
Princess Charlene wows in daring shoulder-baring look with skinny jeans
princess charlene white gown at monaco red cross ball © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Princess Charlene is a vision in bold shoulder-baring look with skinny jeans

Prince Albert and his wife celebrated the 100th birthday of AS Monaco FC in style

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene outdid herself sartorially speaking on Monday when she posed for a photo with her husband Prince Albert to mark the 100th birthday of AS Monaco football team.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was seen holding up an AS Monaco football shirt in a chic animal print blouse.

View post on Instagram
 

The Elie Saab number featured an asymmetrical neckline with a cold shoulder detail on one side. The piece featured a white, black, and nude zebra print pattern for a daring switch-up of her monochromatic aesthetic and was teamed with white skinny jeans.

The royal who has become known for her cropped pixie cut in a softer style which skimmed her neck and was softly styled around her face. Her makeup look was pristine with a smokey eye and natural lip.

"Happy 100th birthday to AS Monaco Football and congratulations to the whole team for their beautiful victory against Lyon (2-0) last night," the royal couple penned to caption the photo posted to their official Instagram account.

Princess Charlene looked radiant in her white jeans and animal print top© Palais Princier
Princess Charlene looked radiant in her white jeans and animal print top

The royal last wore the identical ensemble in July when she saw off the start of the Tour de France Stage 21, teaming her look with Gainvito Rossi black pumps.

Princess Charlene's jumpsuit obsession

prince albert and princess charlene in paris© Getty
Charlene rocked bridal white

The skinny jeans and blouse pairing marks a departure from Charlene's go-to style - a leg-extending jumpsuit. The former Olympian is partial to this look and frequently opts for the simple but effective garment for evening events. 

In July, the mother of two marked the Olympics Opening Ceremony by attending a reception for foreign leaders at Elysee Palace where she stunned in a bridal white jumpsuit with three-quarter length sleeves and a crew neck.

Princess Charlene in a white dress and Prince Albert in a red jacket© Antoine Gyori - Corbis
The Louis Vuitton style featured a belted waistline

The bespoke Louis Vuitton number was teamed with Louis Vuitton 'Capucines Silver Holographic Aligator Leather' handbag and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (L) and his wife Claudia Bach (R) pose with Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Charlene, Princess of Monaco© JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA/Shutterstock
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and his wife Claudia Bach joined Prince Albert and his Charlene

Likewise, the OC and Elysee Dinner at the Louvre ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony also called for a well-styled jumpsuit. A black two-piece style with a corsage detail on the neck on the shoulder made the cut.

Prince's Albert and Princess Charlene in red jumpsuit walking© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco wore fiery red to the exibition La flamme Olympique Au Fil Des Temps

Meanwhile, her fashion made a statement when she stepped out with her husband to open the La Flamme Olympique Au Fil Des Temps exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

Princess Charlene in red jumpsuit waist up© Getty
Princess Charlene rocked a red lip

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's 'strength building' workout for toned Olympian physique

Charlene chose a fiery red option by Elie Saab with a metallic buckle on the chest. The flared number was once again accessorised with metallic heels and a red lip.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More