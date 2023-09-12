Princess Charlene reveals major family change following summer holidays

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared a glimpse inside a huge family change which took place at the beginning of September as her two children returned to school.

Speaking to Monaco-Matin, the royal mother-of-two, 45, revealed that her two eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, have been placed in separate classes for the first time.

Opening up about their return to school, Charlene said: "Jacques and Gabriella were both very excited to see their friends again after such a long vacation. It's also the first time that they won't be in the same class.

"It's a big step for them, and that seems good to me. So, like for any student on their first day back at school, they had a lot of expectations about their new classmates, their teachers, about what they were going to wear for their first day."

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco have started a new school year

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are currently enrolled at the private L'Institution François d'Assise-Nicolas Barré school in Monaco (FANB).

This isn't the first time the sibling duo have faced major upheaval with regards to their education. Back in 2021, the duo were homeschooled at the palace in Monaco whilst their mother Princess Charlene spent time recovering at a treatment facility.

Charlene returned to Monaco in November 2021 after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

© Getty Princess Charlene experienced a series of medical complications

In 2022, Charlene's recovery saw her return to public life with aplomb. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the time, Prince Albert, 65, said: "I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about.

"She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2011

Earlier this week, the royal couple made a series of rare joint engagements in Monaco and beyond. On Sunday, Charlene and Albert attended the Rugby World Cup in Marseille where they watched South Africa take on Scotland.

For their date night, the Olympic athlete looked effortlessly glamorous in an all-black outfit, including a straight-neck top layered underneath a long-sleeved wrap over jacket and matching trousers.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the Rugby World Cup France 2023

A pair of oversized hoops added the finishing touches to the South African swimmer's outfit, alongside a cross necklace and her giant three-carat, pear-cut diamond engagement ring.

Albert, meanwhile, looked smart in a crisp white shirt and a pair of grey trousers. During the sporting event, he was pictured tenderly placing his arm around his wife in a touching display of affection.

© Getty Princess Charlene's style has evolved over the years

While Charlene has now become a style inspiration for many, she hasn't always been as confident in her fashion choices. Speaking to Tatler, she explained: "My first Red Cross Ball was a baptism of fire.

"I was used to living in a swimsuit and totally clueless about fashion. The day of the ball, I had been playing volleyball all day on the beach and didn't think about getting ready until late in the afternoon."

"I borrowed a green dress from a friend, fixed my hair myself and painted my nails red," she continued, comparing herself to a Christmas tree.