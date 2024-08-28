Cressida Bonas causes a stir with rare picture of son Wilbur

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when she shared an adorable snapshot of her son, Wilbur.



Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded a precious image in which she could be seen hugging little Wilbur during a boat trip. The mother-son duo twinned in bucket hats, with Cressida, 35, rocking a knitted sage green iteration, whilst Wilburn looked adorable in a sunshine yellow version.

For their sun-drenched outing, Cressida donned a fluffy seafoam-hued sweater. She wore her blonde hair down loose in waves and accessorised with a cluster of bracelets.

In her caption, the mother-of-one simply penned: "Me and the chap." Cressida's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "What a beautiful day and I absolutely adore your hats!!! This makes my heart smile…" while a second noted: "Aww, this is soo cute," and a third chimed in: "Precious moments."

© Getty Images The actress shares one child with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida shares Wilbur with her estate agent husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The pair crossed paths while studying at Leeds University and later tied the knot in 2020 in a secret ceremony, with only a handful of guests present.

Wilbur, whose middle name is James, was named after Harry's late brother James, who tragically passed away in 2006, according to the Daily Mail.

Their journey to parenthood wasn't smooth sailing, with Cressida revealing that the couple struggled to conceive for two years before turning to IVF. Writing exclusively in The Sunday Times, the 35-year-old wrote: "I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics… Even a German healer who speaks to angels."

The actress went on to reveal that despite trying all sorts, "nothing was working" and as she felt "as if my body was failing me" she and Harry turned to IVF. "I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," she added.

"But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

© Getty Images Cressida and Prince Harry dated from 2012-2014

Prior to finding love with her husband, Cressida dated Prince Harry between 2012 and 2014 after the pair were introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

During their relationship, it's thought that Cressida became increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention. While the pair parted ways in 2014, Cressida and the Duke of Sussex have remained on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's fairytale wedding in 2018.