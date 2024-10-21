I retreated from the Santorini crowds at the island's most luxe hotel - with a swim-up bar

If you're looking for some last of the sizzling sun away from the hordes, Santorini is hard to beat. Known as the honeymooner's spot, the island of winding, cobbled streets with whitewashed sugar cube houses is an Instagrammer's paradise featuring jaw-dropping sunsets crowded with tourists and loved-up couples.

But there's a hidden paradise where you can retreat from the TikTok posers and find some peace and chic solitude. The Andronis Arcadia is a 5-minute walk from the famous town of Oia, celebrated for its breathtaking sunsets, curved caldera and iconic blue domed churches.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos Santorini is known for its sunsets - and the view from the Andronis Arcadia didn't disappoint

Quick tip - it's best to explore the streets early in the morning before the coachloads descend or late at night. With 114 suites and villas, two restaurants, spa and kids club, the Adronis Arcadia also boasts views of the cerulean Aegean Sea, and the famous sunsets.

Suites

We retreated to our serene pool suite which had its own private plunge pool, neutral shades, polished floors, boho rattan and an enormous bed on a wooden platform and a pillow menu. But there's no point hanging out there for long when the incredible hotel boasts the largest pool on the island.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos Our serene suite had its own private plunge pool

Space is at a premium on Santorini but you wouldn’t have guessed at the size of the enormous lagoon-sized Grande Pool with huge beanbags, shaded areas with giant daybeds, cabanas, and plenty of sun loungers.

It never felt crowded - as for bagging sunbeds at 6 am, this is most definitely a firm no. It was absolute bliss for a long, cooling swim after roasting in the sun.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos There was literally not a cloud in the sky during our stay on the most photogenic Greek island

There was literally not a cloud in the sky during our stay on the most photogenic Greek island. There is also a swim up bar for afternoon cocktails and a snack menu of pizzas, salads and tacos.

Food

Breakfast was table service and we tried pancakes, waffles, French brioche toast and wellbeing juices. Don't dive in too quickly to the basket of warm pastries as it will totally fill you up when there are traditional Greek eggs and feta, omelettes and pretty much anything you can think of on offer, plus pick and mix jars at the restaurant entrance.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos The food options were endless

For dinner, we went to the hotel's famous Pacman Sunset restaurant where there’s a Greek, Mediterranean and sushi menu. We shared beef and lamb kebabs with pita, Greek salad, shrimp orzo, tomato sauce, feta cheese and a chocolate dome dessert.

There's also a Beefbar restaurant for the carnivores with huge steaks, lobster tacos and street food.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos The swim up bar was epic

Spa

The Evexia Spa is a chilled, discreet oasis of 5 star relaxation. I had a Kneipp Path pool treatment which consisted of alternating between a hot pool and - yes, you've guessed it - a freezing pool.

A cold water aficionado I am not and despite the spa therapist assuring me I would be buzzing and feeling fabulous after the treatment, I bailed out towards the end when I started to feel very dizzy.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos The Evexia Spa is a chilled, discreet oasis of 5 star relaxation

A lie down on a spa bed and warming herbal tea and delicious homemade biscuit rallied me. The spa also has daily yoga classes but I didn’t manage to peel myself off the sunlounger.

Activities

Little golf carts whizz up and down the hotel and if you’re lucky, you can hitch a ride. This is always a good idea after tackling Oia's famous steps to gasp at the legendary sunset and indulging in some post dinner shopping.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos The aesthetic at the hotel is chic chilled and quiet luxe

The aesthetic at the hotel is chic chilled and quiet luxe. It's child-friendly but the ones I saw were definitely in the seen and not heard camp. There is a kids' club, family cooking and family yoga sessions can also be booked.

If you can drag yourself away from the oasis of luxury, Oia has divine boutiques and restaurants. The hotel can also arrange trips on their own yacht, guided hikes, wine tasting and even a private photoshoot around the island with a professional photographer.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos If you can drag yourself away from the hotel, Oia has divine boutiques and restaurants

A word of warning - it's not an island of white sandy beaches, rather black sand and rocks. But it's the crispest and clearest sea I've ever swum in.

Verdict

Andronis Arcadia is a chic, minimalist, serene resort that is next-level dreamy on a beautiful island. Bring a white bikini, the blingiest sarongs and shades and your best poses for the divine sunset snaps.

