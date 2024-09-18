The Ixian Grand & All Suites Review: Why this adults-only hotel in Rhodes exceeded every expectation

Nestled on the stunning Ixia Bay, The Ixian Grand & All Suites offers an adults-only retreat for those seeking luxury, relaxation, and the perfect Greek island getaway. During my stay in one of the Beach Front Swim-up Grand Suites, I experienced everything from indulgent dining to pampering spa treatments, all set against the backdrop of the shimmering Aegean Sea. This is one of those hotels that delivers on every promise, making it an ideal destination for those looking to unwind in style.

The Ixian Grand & All Suites at Glance Adults-only, five-star beachfront hotel

Luxurious Beach Front Swim-up Suites with private pools

All-inclusive dining with buffet and à la carte restaurant options

On-site spa offering a range of treatments

Located just a short drive from Rhodes' historic Old Town and top attractions

The Beach Front Swim-up Grand Suite: Ultimate Seaside Luxury

My Beach Front Swim-up Grand Suite was the epitome of luxury. The room boasted direct access to a private swim-up pool, complete with wooden decking and personal sun loungers. From morning to night, I could enjoy the stunning views of the Aegean Sea, whether I was sipping coffee or taking a sunset swim. The suite’s contemporary design, plush king-sized bed, and sleek bathroom featuring a rain shower made it the perfect sanctuary.

The room has private pool and breathtaking Aegean Sea views

The sun loungers outside my suite were an ideal spot for sunbathing, and having a private pool was an incredible treat, allowing me to take a dip anytime I pleased. The suite also offered unparalleled privacy, creating a peaceful and intimate atmosphere that made it hard to leave.

Enjoy direct access to a private swim-up pool from your beachfront suite.

Indulging in Culinary Delights: A Gastronomic Experience

Food is a significant highlight at The Ixian Grand & All Suites, and whether you choose to dine at Vis a Vis (the main buffet-style restaurant), or opt for one of the à la carte restaurants, you’re in for a treat. Vis a Vis is open to all guests, and provides a diverse array of dishes that cater to even the fussiest of eaters. During my stay, I was impressed by the quality and variety of food, with themed nights that kept things exciting and fresh. From traditional Greek dishes to international cuisines, there was always something new to try, and every dish was delicious.

For those staying in suites, the Alazonia Restaurant offers an elevated dining experience, free of charge for suite guests but available at a surcharge for others. The two other à la carte restaurants - Milonges and Muza Htista - can be booked once per stay free of charge, offering unique dining experiences that range from Greek delicacies to a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine. While I enjoyed dining at these restaurants, I found Vis a Vis exceptional, with plenty of variety and no shortage of delightful dishes to savour.

I enjoyed a serene dining experience with stunning views at the Milonges restaurant

As for drinks, the all-inclusive bar menu didn’t disappoint. While some of the cocktails were prepared in advance and tended to be quite strong, you could always request custom-made drinks, allowing you to get creative with your choices. The bartenders were happy to accommodate, ensuring that every drink hit the right note.

The Beach: Crystal Clear Waters and Pristine Sands

The Ixian Grand & All Suites is blessed with direct access to a stunning Blue Flag beach. For those unfamiliar with the Blue Flag certification, it’s an international mark of quality, awarded to beaches that meet stringent environmental, safety, and accessibility standards. In 2023, the beach here received this prestigious certificate, and it’s easy to see why: It's clean and well-maintained and has plenty of sunbeds for guests to relax on while soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

With the Aegean Sea just steps away, guests can relax by the water and enjoy stunning coastal views right from the hotel’s doorstep.

The water is crystal clear, with a beautiful blue hue that invites you to take a swim. Although the beach is pebbly near the shore, which can be a bit uncomfortable without water shoes or flip-flops, it becomes sandy once you venture further into the water. One of the highlights is the small bridge and pier that extends into the sea, allowing guests to walk out and dive into chest-deep waters - a perfect spot for a refreshing swim.

Relaxation and Pampering: The Spa Experience

A stay at The Ixian Grand & All Suites wouldn’t be complete without some pampering at the spa. I indulged in a 90-minute massage during my stay, and it was pure bliss. The spa offers a wide range of treatments, from facials to full-body massages, all designed to melt away stress and rejuvenate your senses.

I enjoyed a relaxing massage at the Aegeo spa

My massage was expertly tailored to my needs, with the therapist focusing on areas of tension and ensuring a deeply relaxing experience. The ambiance of the spa was serene, with soft music and the calming scent of essential oils filling the air. By the time my treatment was over, I felt completely rejuvenated and ready to enjoy the rest of my stay.

Amenities and Entertainment: Something for Everyone

The Ixian Grand & All Suites offers more than just luxurious rooms and dining. The hotel is equipped with a range of amenities designed to keep guests entertained and relaxed. For those who like to stay active, there’s an on-site gym with modern equipment.

The gym at The Ixian Grand & All Suites offers modern cardio and strength equipment in a bright, inviting space.

In the evenings, the hotel hosts live entertainment, from local musicians to more upbeat performances, providing the perfect backdrop to a relaxing evening. After dinner, I often enjoyed a cocktail at one of the bars, particularly the Blue Pool Bar, which offered a great variety of drinks in a lively atmosphere.

Whether you want to relax poolside, enjoy a stroll along the beach, or partake in the evening entertainment, there’s something for everyone at this hotel.

Top Things to Do in Rhodes

While The Ixian Grand & All Suites is a destination in itself, the island of Rhodes has so much to offer. Here are five activities you can’t miss while visiting:

Explore the Medieval City of Rhodes – A UNESCO World Heritage site, the medieval city is a maze of cobblestone streets, ancient walls, and historical landmarks. It’s a must-see for history buffs. Visit the Acropolis of Lindos – This iconic site offers breathtaking views and a fascinating glimpse into ancient Greece’s history. The climb is worth it for the panoramic scenery. Butterfly Valley – A unique nature reserve, Butterfly Valley is home to thousands of butterflies during the summer months, offering a peaceful escape into nature. Anthony Quinn Bay – For a more secluded beach experience, head to Anthony Quinn Bay. Its crystal-clear waters and dramatic cliffs make it the perfect spot for snorkelling or swimming. Wine Tasting in Embonas – Rhodes is known for its wine, and a visit to the village of Embonas for a tasting tour is a great way to sample the local produce.

When to go Rhodes

Rhodes has Mediterranean weather which means hot summers and mild winters. Boasting 300 days of sunshine a year, the best months to travel to the island are, without a doubt, from May to the end of September, with an average temperature of 25 degrees and with the hotter months being in July and August.

How to get there

EasyJet flies to Rhodes from Luton, Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh and Ryanair from Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands. Flight time is about 4 hours.

Final Thoughts

The Ixian Grand & All Suites exceeded every expectation. From the luxurious Beach Front Swim-up Grand Suite to the exquisite dining experiences and rejuvenating spa treatments, this hotel offers everything needed for a perfect getaway. Whether you’re looking to unwind by the pool, enjoy the beach, or explore the island’s rich history, The Ixian Grand & All Suites is the ultimate adults-only retreat in Rhodes.

Rooms at the The Ixian Grand & All Suites start from just £158 per room, per night – To book, or for more information, visit theixiangrand website . To find the best deals book via booking.com, TUI, or Jet2Holidays.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.