Luxury ski hotels with spas to book for 2025

There’s still time to hit the slopes this ski season - or perhaps you’re already planning ahead for next winter. For those seeking more than just powder-perfect runs, true luxury lies in the combination of world-class skiing and tranquil spa experiences. In 2025, the most sought-after ski destinations offer not only stunning alpine views and immaculate trails, but also exclusive wellness havens designed to restore both body and mind after a day on the mountain.

Whether you want to soak in an outdoor hot tub under a blanket of stars, practice guided sauna meditations, or indulge in first-class treatments from the world's most prestigious beauty brands, these resorts are redefining what it means to experience skiing in luxury. From Méribel to the Swiss Alps and the Dolomites, these are the best ski hotels with spas you’ll want to book for your next winter escape.

Refuge de la Traye, France

The best for privacy

Located away from the crowds and offering one of the most luxurious spa facilities in the French Alps, Méribel's Refuge de la Traye is the place to stay if you value relaxation as highly as your red runs. It goes without saying that a few days on the slopes is a restorative experience, thanks to the unpolluted air and high-altitude exposure - which is said to transform your red blood cells for easier breathing. Combine this with a world-class spa and it's the ultimate wellness experience.

On the treatment menu is VIVACE Microneedling for skin rejuvenation and scar improvement, while HydraFacials provide deep cleansing and hydration. There's also Biologique Recherche, used for massages, wrinkle reduction and skin lifting. Plus, there's a hammam, a sauna, and a hot tub.

Created in 1982 and totally refurbished in 2019, you get the best of both worlds with these mountain chalets - authenticity and modern luxury. The rooms are traditional but chic and there are spectacular views of the mountains from each balcony. It's super cosy with exposed beams, soft furnishings, and wood fires, which you can relax in front of with a glass of Savoyard wine or a locally inspired cocktail. The restaurant is headed by a Michelin-starred chef and serves seasonal French food.

Made up of seven chalets, you can book suites, rooms or the entire thing. it's worth noting that Refuge de la Traye is located away from the après-ski and you'll need to take a shuttle to access the ski lifts. Ideal if you want peace and quiet and to be surrounded by nature, less so if you want to be in and amongst it all.

Ultima Hotel Gstaad, Switzerland

The best for opulence

If you're heading to the Swiss Alps, Ultima Hotel Gstaad recently reopened its doors with a luxury spa and wellness centre where you can rest and recharge. As the closest hotel to the town's cable cars (they're just 100 feet away), it's also an ideal spot for skiiers.

The exclusive hotel is home to 11 suites and six private residences, and opulent is the word. Think marble interiors, crystal chandeliers, and a Schimmel glass grand piano, plus some traditional Swiss architecture and a little classic rustic charm.

The suites are lavish and very spacious with marble en-suite bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes, lounges and offices, all with state-of-the-art technology - like a swivelling surround-sound TV and a steam vapour fireplace. You'll also find a private cinema and games room in the hotel. The restaurant is headed up by Chef Andrea Franceschi and has a focus on local produce, but you'll likely want to head into Gstaad too, as its known for its gourmet dining scene.

The new wellness offering at Ultima Hotel Gstaad combines premium science-led Augustinus Bader skincare with organic Seed to Skin treatments from Tuscany. There are five treatment rooms, as well as a snow shower, a Finnish sauna, a 15-metre swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art gym. There’s even an Aesthetic Clinic, which offers the latest medical treatments including ground-breaking fat-freezing procedure, Cryolipolysis.

Hôtel Le Coucou, France

The best for families

Situated directly on the slopes of Méribel, Le Coucou offers the only ski-in/ski-out experience in the resort. The five-star 55 room and suite hotel has its own ski and boot hire room with a take-off terrace. It also boasts a Tata Harper spa with six treatment rooms, a sauna, hot tub and fitness suite. There's even a hair salon.

Designed by Pierre Yovanovitch, the interiors reflect his signature playful aesthetic with bright colours, arched coves and contemporary lighting. The whole place has a chic, cosy feel with velvet and wool fabrics, and warm salmon pink and mustard yellow hues.

Inside you'll find three restaurants, all serving up delicious comfort food. The most popular is Beefbar, which has its own outdoor terrace and offers Italian-inspired dishes with prime cuts of beef, from tartare to bourguignon and risottos. Biancaneve is a little more traditional, with maritime brasserie classics, and Le Fumoir is for cheese lovers, from raclette to fondue.

Le Coucou is very family friendly with both a kids' club and a teen's club, and there's a ski school directly in front of the hotel. When they're not on the slopes, children can also enjoy creative workshops such as face painting, mocktail making and biscuit baking, as well as Friday evening parties, movie nights with popcorn, and bowling trips.

Sensoria Dolomites, Italy

The best for adults-only

Wellness hotel Sensoria Dolomites is an adults-only retreat located at the foot of the Alpe di Siusi - the largest high plateau in Europe. You're surrounded by the most incredible panoramic mountain views of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, and there's a cable car located directly opposite the hotel, for easy access to skiing, snowshoeing and tobogganing across 11 different runs.

The all-inclusive has 45 rooms which combine Scandi charm and Japanese minimalism. It's the ultimate in serenity as the large indoor-outdoor pool comes with a backdrop of the snowy Alpine forest, while inside you'll find luxury treatments on offer, as well as daily sauna infusions and meditations, plus pilates and yoga studios.

With all food and drink included, guests can indulge in whatever they like with no price tags. The gourmet offerings include a six-course menu every evening, and you can choose from a selection of 70 locally-sourced wines. Everything is made from fresh, regional products, and between meal times you can head to the Indulgence Market where you'll find coffees, juices, freshly baked treats and cheese & cold cuts on offer.

