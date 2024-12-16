EXCLUSIVE: Elle Macpherson reveals everything she packs for the holidays, from her 'go-to' bikini to beauty minis

For me, winter is a time for introspection. It doesn’t really matter where we spend it, but Harbour Island in the Bahamas is a special place for me and my boys. Many happy memories…

I travel with a Rimowa suitcase and my Dior tote - and I'm someone who takes packing very seriously. Starting at least one week out, I try everything on and add and remove pieces as I go. I roll my clothes, instead of folding them - that makes all the difference.

My dream is to exist on hand luggage alone and I’m getting closer to that - I can go a good seven days. It’s about wearing key pieces in different combinations. I love throwing something on and leaving the house in two seconds.

When it comes to swimwear, I don’t follow trends. My go-to is a bikini by Melissa Odabash, or a Norma Kamali high-cut one-piece bathing suit. When I want to cover up, I wear surf leggings. Roxy makes a good pair cut from very thin material, and Abysse makes fabulous wetsuits.

I team them with Isabel Marant slides, Majorcan handmade leather sandals or authentic French espadrilles - as well as my wide-brimmed 'Elle' Cowboy hat.

For skincare, I take Dr Sturm minis, the Twelve Beauty Hyaluroil Lip Treatment, Tata Harper’s Redefining Body Balm and Skin Food by Weleda, which is a perfect all-rounder for body and face. But my wellness protocol is by far the most important thing I pack. Before boarding I’ll take two teaspoons of WelleCo’s Super Elixir in water, and I’ll keep some of the Nourishing Protein in my bag for when meals are delayed.

To allay jet lag, I rely on WelleCo Evening Elixir. It’s a delicious hot chocolate that supports your skin while encouraging rest. I pack rooibos tea in vanilla and Earl Grey, too. For me, doing a tea ceremony is very grounding. I also take some honey from my friend, the ‘honey wizard’. It’s liquid gold and I mix it with propolis and royal jelly, among other secret ingredients, for immunity.

Usually, I travel in jeans (white or indigo), boots or Golden Goose sneakers and a comfy, warm sweater. I read a lot and for years I would write my new book [Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself] on flights. I always bring my EMF Protection Blanket (No Choice and Safe Sleeve make great ones) and a mask for napping.

When we arrive, I'll limit time on my phone, prioritising my relationships and family time. Reconnecting with nature is also all important - grounding barefoot on the earth, under the sun. I see it as a time to rebalance - for the rebirthing that is to come in spring.