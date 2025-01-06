Inside the UK's first luxury sleeper train

In a return to old-school glamour, the UK's first sleeper train sets off on its maiden voyage next year. Evoking the romance and sophistication of an Agatha Christie novel, the train's opulent carriages combine style with modern amenities, promising a journey steeped in nostalgia and indulgence.

The Britannic Explorer, a Belmond Train, transport guests away from the rush of everyday life via lavish, laid-back three or six-night journeys that take in some of the best the UK has to offer in awe-inspiring scenery, from the breathtaking valleys of Wales to Cornwall's sparkling seas.

More high-end hotel than high-speed commuter route, the luxuriously leisurely train invites passengers to forget everything they thought they knew about rail journeys.

Each of the destinations has been chosen to offer respite from the relentless pace of modern life, offering a journey back to a simpler time. From the comfort of a velvet-adorned carriage, travellers can discover the rugged Cornish coastline, Eryri (Snowdonia)'s untamed national park and the majestic expanses of the Lake District like never before.

"Our journeys through Wales are particularly special," says Gary Franklin, Belmond's vice-president of trains and cruises. "The trip offers views of the lush countryside, and the spectacular, relatively undiscovered coast."

The interiors of the carriages are just as special as the views outside, with dated train decor a thing of the past. Velvet creates a luxurious feel, with muted greens and blush pinks offering a modern take on classic interiors.

The Grande Suites offer a private sanctuary for weary travellers, with sumptuous double beds and private showers. And you won't be struggling to apply your makeup in a tiny mirror - there's a even a plush dressing table for getting glam before heading to one of the two dining cars inspired by botanical potting sheds, offering fine dining by renowned chef Simon Rogan.

"Simon brings a gastronomic journey that complements the train's spirit of adventure, celebrating British produce along the route," Gary says. Our mouths are watering as we think about the afternoon tea on-board.

For thirsty explorers, there's an opportunity to enjoy a drink in the bar in the Observation Car, bathed in a golden glow from the carriage's bespoke amber glass. It's much easier to settle down with a nightcap in hand as night falls, knowing that a comfortable bed is just a few steps away.

And in an extra relaxing touch, the on-board wellness suite offers spa treatments inspired by the British coastline that whizzes by as you sink into the massage bed. Who knew that a blissful spa treatment could be made even better by the soft sway of a train?