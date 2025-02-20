Why St Kitts is the ultimate Caribbean paradise: five-star luxury, beautiful beaches and exquisite dining

From VIP luxury and exquisite dining to the natural beauty of its beaches and rainforests, the Caribbean gem of St Kitts is an island paradise. Set alongside a beach of golden sand and with spectacular views across the Caribbean sea to the neighbouring island of Nevis, the Park Hyatt on St Kitts Christophe Harbour blends outstanding five-star luxury with friendly service.

Against a backdrop of natural beauty featuring palm trees and tropical flowers, guest rooms and sumptuous villas combine spacious bespoke interiors with a calming neutral décor geared towards comfort, with balconies looking out towards a mesmerizing seascape. There are swimming pools and private cabanas, too, and down at the beach, sunloungers and towels are provided, as well as kayaks and paddleboards to enjoy in the warm ocean.

Travellers seeking a getaway-from-it-all experience will find peaceful seclusion at the Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, located 1000ft up Kittitian Hill. Nestled amongst banana plants and coconut palms, guest cottages and villas have outdoor bathrooms, exquisite handmade furniture, and daybeds on wooden decking beside your private infinity pool.

Soft white bathrobes, organic toiletries and a ‘personal cinema’ complete the exclusive VIP experience, while the call of exotic birds and cute little monkeys nibbling on coconuts in the trees outside create a take you back to nature feel.

SENSORY SENSATION

An oasis of relaxation, the Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary at the Park Hyatt offers a sensory experience like no other. From the moment you step across its dreamy threshold, the sound of ambient music – evoking a sea breeze rustling through the trees and raindrops falling gently in a rainforest – will transport you into a cocoon of wellbeing. There’s a steam room and sauna, and an ice-cold outdoor plunge pool, perfect for cooling off in the heat.

Treatment rooms are tucked away in lush green gardens featuring bougainvillea and Indigenous plants, and among the treatments on the spa’s extensive menu are face and body rituals that incorporate island ingredients such as lime, ginger, sugar cane and hot volcanic stone. The coconut sugar glow includes exfoliating brown sugar followed by hydrating coconut oil to get you beach-body ready.

After chilling out at the beach or in the spa, the urge to explore this beautiful island is as unstoppable as a runaway train. And what better way to see it than by train, aboard the St. Kitts Scenic Railway. Originally built to transport sugar cane from the plantations to the sugar factory in the capital of Basseterre, it now provides a two-hour pleasure ride around the east coast of the island.

As it sways past old sugar cane estates, deep canyons, villages, and a view of where the choppy Atlantic ocean unites with the waves of the warm Caribbean, guests are served cocktails and entertained by traditional Kittitian dancers in colourful red, green and white costumes – the colours of the national flag.

RAINFOREST RAPTURE

A deep-dive into the island’s lush rainforest is a must. With a lifetime of knowledge, local guide O’Neil Mulraine is familiar with every inch of these trails, and as a herbalist understands the ‘bush medicine’ passed down through the generations. For the super fit who wish to venture further, he’ll escort you on a day’s hike to the top of the volcano, too.

Those who prefer to tackle steep inclines by vehicle can experience the 1500 ft ascent through protected rainforest to Liamuiga NaturalFarms in a former military truck.

An aromatic paradise where herbs, fruit and vegetables are farmed sustainably, it offers guests a unique farm-to-table lunch, with delicious homegrown produce served on banana leaf plates and rounded off with a dessert of ice-cream made from coffee beans grown on the farm.

ISLAND HOP

Rising up on the horizon just a short hop away is the smaller island of Nevis - so named because of the fluffy clouds that float around its volcanic mountain peak like swirls of snow. Prized for its serene pristine beaches, charming historic villages and artisan boutiques, it is an experience not to be missed.

This island gem can be reached by ferry in seven minutes, but for a full-on day trip set sail on a catamaran, where snorkelling in a coral reef teeming with colourful fish, cocktail and lunch on board, and a stop off on Nevis are part of the exciting schedule.

DELICIOUS DINING

For the ultimate dining experience, food connoisseurs flock to Marshall’s in Frigate Bay. Its stunning vantage point overlooking the sea and sophisticated yet friendly ambiance, are down to its owner, chef and restaurateur Verral Marshall. Fresh seafood, including lobster, abounds on its extensive menu, which also offers local dishes such as jerk chicken, salads and steak, plus desserts of fresh fruit tart and banana chocolate spring roll.

Dining with a spectacular view is also a stand-out ingredient at Serendipity, located above Basseterre harbour, and its dishes comprise locally sourced produce and herbs from the owners ’garden. For oceanfront dining, head to the Spice Mill at Cockleshell Bay and sample the finest fusion Caribbean cuisine, or venture north to Arthur’s, an authentic fishing spot popular with locals.

RUM DO

No trip to St Kitts would be complete without sampling a tot of rum –but how about learning to make it, too? Roger Brisbane of Hibiscus Spirits – and owner of the Spice Mill restaurant – brings that joy to life in what he describes as the smallest distillery on the planet.

With measuring equipment and ingredients that include vanilla, orange, ginger, clove, cinnamon, black pepper and hibiscus, he shows you how to make your very own bottle of rum, which is sealed and labelled for you to take home.

To simply sample the sweet smooth taste of 12-year-old distilled rum, the Old Road Rum tour on the Wingfield Estate reveal show it was made at the oldest distillery in the Caribbean.