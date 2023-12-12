Step inside Greece's most Instagrammable hotels

As Christmas approaches and we’re hunkering down with the heating on and suitcases in the loft, you can only dream of your next sun escape! If, like me, you follow many travel pages, you might have dropped into a social media scrolling trance each evening of breathtaking Reels and TikToks of infinity pools, golden beaches and swim-up bars.

Earlier in the year, I had the opportunity to experience two of the most Instagrammable hotels found in Greece, which have even caught the eye of many celebrities. Find out all the details of these two breathtaking hotels you need to add to your bucket list…

Inside Calilo, a five star resort in Ios Greece

Rising out of carved native rocks is the breathtaking five-star resort Calilo - located on the Greek Island of Ios, it's most famous for having some of the most incredible suites in the world. It started as a deeply personal project by owner Angelos Michalopoulos, who designed every part of the hotel himself. The result is a unique and visually overwhelming decor that is all about love and imagination, including human sculptures, swinging chairs and pools throughout.

Rising out of carved native rocks is the breathtaking five-star resort Calilo

Upon entering Calilo’s gates you truly feel like you are stepping onto a vacation from out of this world. Once in, you first have to walk through what is essentially a tunnel of love - a long curving decked path suspended above a shallow pool that leads past stone walls and trickles of water. We were greeted with cocktails during the less formal check in process in the restaurant instead of the front desk - this allowed us to take in the beauty of the resort first and feel relaxed straight away.

One of 35 private Suites at Calilo resort

Rooms at Calilo

This playful property only has 35 suites but no two rooms are the same. Ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom, the suites had a host of luxurious amenities including heart-shaped pools, outdoor bathtubs, daybeds and one even has a private movie theatre.

I stayed in a Deluxe Garden View Suite overlooking the entire resort and had not one but two separate outdoor pools, with a suspended daybed and running waterfall as well as an entirely marble interior! You could understand why some guests only ever stay in their suites - even the slippers are 5*.

One suite even includes a suspended swinging day bed to enjoy watching movies in

While much of Greece can feel chaotic and overly crowded, particularly in the high season, Calilo is designed for sublime privacy, which might be the greatest luxury of all. Especially for celebrities such as Olivia Culpo or The Bachelor’s Matt James who have enjoyed the stunning waterside suites nestled on the beach. Calilo sits on one of the most beautiful beaches in Greece called Papa’s beach and we were greeted with the most magical sunrise each morning overlooking the crystal water with that classic Mediterranean blue.

Calilo sits on one of the most beautiful beaches in Greece called Papa’s beach

Dining at Calilo

Calilo has its own restaurants and a fine dining option CHES. The main restaurant overlooks the vast main pool area and is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can either choose from a small selection of à la carte breakfast dishes or indulge in the extensive buffet. We chose the a la carte menu one morning to enjoy classics such as avocado on toast and eggs Benedict.

During the day a snack menu is also available with staff on hand to take your order from your beach cabana or lounger. This included tasty light snacks from Crispy tuna poke bowls and Caesar salad wrap to a spin on Greek Gyros tacos. My guilty pleasure was a decadent milkshake, with brewed coffee, almond milk vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and biscuits.

One of 35 private Suites at Calilo featuring a heart shaped pool

One evening, we enjoyed dinner in the main restaurant but in the outside seating. This dining experience is like none other as you walk down to sunken seating, with the pool running around your blue lit tables.

Wellness centre at Calilo

The latest unveiling at the property this season is the new three-level wellness centre. A dedicated space to reconnect and recharge, it features one indoor and two outdoor pools overlooking the beach, personal saunas, spa and a state-of the art gym.

I had the luxury of experiencing a massage in one of the new spa rooms. Revolving around the naturally calming energy of water, the sounds of the waterfalls totally encapsulate you. The whole experience felt like a dream, starting as you make your way across a bridge with the stunning turquoise water beneath you and a fairytale-esque tree adorned with flowers.

Spectacular new spa rooms with running waterfalls offering treatments for one or two guests

Calilo also offers a weekly wellness activities schedule you’ll find in your room: from Detox to a total core workout for those wanting a little more intensity. We enjoyed Hips Openers yoga with instructor Hara - one I haven't tried before but was eager to give a go. Joined by a few other couples from the resort, the lesson provided a relaxing start to the overlooking the spa pool. You could go at your own pace and Hara made us feel nothing but comfortable regardless of your experience level.

Sunrise Yoga is also available on the beach for 30 euros per person, and for those wanting a little more privacy, yoga lesions can be provided upon request.

Yoga sessions at the wellness centre, providing a relaxing start to the day

THINGS TO KNOW

Guests can reach Ios by high-speed ferry from Santorini (45 minutes), Mykonos (2 hours), Crete (2.5 hours) and Athens (3.5 hours). Bear in mind If arriving by ferry, the transfer will be another 40 minutes to Calilio from the small town of Chora.

There’s only one restaurant and one fine dining option at Calilo, although the menu is extensive and the food is delicious, the resort is very remote if you wish to explore locally.

The Michalopols family are committed to sustainability, including zero plastic initiative in partnership with the non-profit organisation Common Sea.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos Kick back and relax at the Infinity pool with stylish loungers

Inside Andronis Arcadia Hotel in picturesque Santorini

Perched on the edge of Santorini’s picturesque village of Oia, is the private luxury five-star hotel Andronis Arcadia. With a fantastic location, this hotel provides the perfect mix of the hustle and bustle of busy Santorini streets with a quick retreat to the peaceful atmosphere at Andronois. Here you can truly unwind, relax and even sink into the pool directly from your sun-bedded terrace.

Video of room

Rooms at Andronis Arcadia

Its exclusive 119 suites, each boasting private pools, offer breathtaking views of the Aegean seas, showcasing spectacular sunsets right from the privacy of your own room. After being greeted with a cocktail at reception during check-in, I was whisked away by a golf buggy to one of many stunning Sunset Suites. Welcomed with a bottle of wine in the room and delectable sweet treats, I felt truly spoiled.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos Andronis Arcadia Suite offer breathtaking views of the Aegean seas

The suites range from one-bedroom Sunset Suites to a four-bedroom Family Villa with a minimalist design throughout, inspired by the traditional Cycladic architecture, and blend seamlessly with modern luxury to create a serene and soothing atmosphere.

All amenities are available by foot and I was luckily situated a short walk away from the Grande Pool. The hotel has two pools situated at a tier level with a stunning infinity pool above, as well as your own private pool in every luxury suite designed to capture the magical views of the Aegean Sea.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos Taking in the stunning sunset views during dinner

Dining at Andronis Arcadia

Even from breakfast, I knew Androis was going to be an exceptional experience. There was no buffet on site! Each morning you could choose from a vast daily a la carte menu from egg dishes, omelettes, waffles or even pancakes. This even includes freshly made detox juices and smoothies. Staff make you feel right at home, welcoming you by your name when seated and offering a pasty and bread basket for the table straight away, leaving you to bask in the sea view while choosing your breakfast.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos Daily a la carte breakfast menu includes egg dishes, omelettes, waffles and even pancakes

There are three restaurants within the property serving up a gastronomic journey of Mediterranean cuisine using locally sourced ingredients. Pacman is more casual dining and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner providing an unspoiled view of Oia's spectacular sunsets. It offers Modern Greek and Mediterranean cuisine as well as Japanese and Sushi in the evenings.

I also dined at the first Beefbar restaurant to ever open in Santorini; with its glamorous architecture, it was the perfect evening to get dressed up for. It served up street food and iconic dishes inspired by the most popular recipes from around the world, using the best cuts sourced in Australia, Japan and the United States. After the hype I had heard, the food did not disappoint with a stunning Center Cut Fillet with Kobe Gyros and Rock Corn. All while taking in stunning sunset views with beats playing in the background.

© Tryfon Georgopoulos The first Beefbar restaurant to ever open in Santorini in the iconic Andronis Arcadia

If you are keen to dine outside the resort, the staff in the reception are always on hand to help, whether it's dining somewhere locally or even at one of Andronise’s properties in walking distance.

Wellness Spa at Andronis Arcadia

With wellness offerings such as a full-service spa and yoga studio, Andronis is an oasis of tranquillity, providing guests with a chance to escape daily life stresses.

Santorini is blessed with a spirit that enhances energies, a revitalizing force that calms your soul and revives the spirit. One morning I kicked back in the Evexia spa and enjoyed the Kneipp Pool treatment. With many benefits, this treatment (although shocking to some) improves overall blood circulation and involves two pools uniquely shaped in the form of an 'L': one side is cold water and the other is hot. You will easily walk the paths with only 3.5 feet of water depth.

© TryfonGeorgopoulos Evexia Spa Kneipp treatment pool

With this not being found in many spas on the island, Evexia provides its own sanctuary, with relaxation seating, and a private pool. The younger guests can also enjoy this as there are also the offerings of the Kids Spa, allowing them to kick back after a long day at the Kids Club.

THINGS TO KNOW

To avoid any busy spells of tourists during the day, I would highly recommend waking up early to take in the spectacular sunrise while overlooking the iconic beautiful white-washed buildings.

If you're keen to see the iconic blue domes, we found the best route was taking a left out of the main road in front of the reception. Then you can cross the street and follow the tourist path into the main streets. It takes 20 minutes to travel to the international airport of Santorini and 30 minutes to the Port of Thira.

Find out more about these two hotels: Calilo book here. Andronis Arcadia book here