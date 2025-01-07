I stayed at a 5-star resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica – here are 5 things you need to know before you go

Whether you’re seeking a relaxing family trip or a sun-soaked getaway with friends, it's no surprise that the Caribbean is a top contender. Providing a tropical escape full of adventure, exciting culture and plenty of rum, Jamaica is the ultimate destination.

My recent visit to the stunning year round Resort & Spa Grand Palladium Jamaica, allowed me to switch off and immerse myself in the island's reggae beats. With only a short 40 minute drive from pristine Montego Bay airport, this five star resort includes two hotels, the largest pool found in the Caribbean and bundles of all-inclusive entertainment with relaxing coves perfect for unwinding and taking in the breathtaking views.

First impressions of Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa

Exceptional service and a warm welcome greet you on arrival, with a side of rum cocktails. Boasting seven delightful a la carte dining options, four international show cooking restaurants and fifteen themed bars, we knew we were in for an unforgettable week.

I stayed in the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, providing not only luxury but perfect for couples and groups encompassing a family-friendly feel. Guests can roam freely amongst the two close knit hotels, either by foot or golf buggy, sampling various pools and scenic beach spots.

© Ruben Hidalgo Views from sister resort Lady Hamilton

The sister hotel, Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa, is situated on the right side of the property where you can revel in spectacular sunset views from the comfort of your own balcony. With magnificent grand buildings and stunning gardens, the whole resort feels so light and spacious offering an impressive 1,054 rooms!

© Ruben Hidalgo Superior rooms even come with Sea View, Private Pool and Terrace

1. The rooms

Waking up each morning in a stunning suite with a garden view, I blissfully basked in the early morning rays from my balcony. There's a huge variety of rooms to choose from within the resort, ranging from Superior Junior suites with private infinity pools to luxury Ocean View Suites perfect for those wind down sunset evenings. Each room is incredibly spacious and includes a king-sized bed or two doubles, a huge hydromassage tub, a living room and your own personal balcony.

There are luxury suites with garden and sea views

2. Where to eat and drink

All-inclusive resorts can have the stigma of repetitive meals, but Grand Palladium always ensures guests have plenty of options to indulge in. Serving a wide variety of cuisine from around the world with international restaurant self-service themed stations, swim-up bars, and 7 à la carte restaurants, your tastebuds will be spoiled for choice!

One of my highlights was a fresh seafood restaurant called Poseidón. This hidden gem nestled within palm trees, overlooks the ocean making the perfect romantic dinner or drinks with friends at the end of the day. For those looking for more Caribbean dishes, you can experience the tantalising Jerk Hut, with the island's famous jerk chicken served alongside rice and beans.

© Roberto Lara Dining at Bhogali one of seven á la carte restaurants

Authentic Indian cuisine at Boghali is also a must, there's always something nice about ordering from a menu after indulging in buffets and this did not disappoint. I highly recommend the famous Butter Chicken, tandoori chicken cooked in creamy cashew tomato gravy, butter and spices and the slow-cooked Dal Makhani. With so many delicious options available, it would be rude not to order a few to share which was the best experience.

For those who enjoy entertainment while dining, Sumptuori provides show cooking which involves experienced chefs serving Japanese specialities and various meats in front of you. And if all this still doesn’t appease your appetite, then the 23-hour sports bar will keep you going through the night.

© Vicent MarÃ­ Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa holds one of the largest pool in the Caribbean

3. Where to relax

Once you’ve had your fill from swimming in the largest pool in the Caribbean, you have to visit the tranquility of a spa. If you've ever visited a Grand Palladium before, you’ll be familiar with Zentropia Palladium Spa. After your treatment you can enjoy the detoxifying circuit, an unmissable experience of sauna, steam, cold tub hot jacuzzi and relaxing water jets.

I opted for a 50-minute Swedish massage for $183, but with treatments starting from $55, there's something for everyone’s budget and even couples' options. With mood lit corridors and tantalising aromas, you're completely at ease from the moment you visit. From head to toe, I was completely transported and relaxed after a long flight. After my treatment, I was able to enjoy the circuit and they even had fresh smoothies and healthy snacks on hand.

© Roberto Lara Zentropia Palladium Spa offers a detoxifying circuit, to enjoy after treatments including a, steam, cold tub hot jacuzzi and relaxing water jets

4. Entertainment

The resort offers a full schedule of activities that guests can pick and choose from. Whether you want to be active or laid back, there’s something that caters for everyone which can all be found in the handy Grand Palladium app. You can see each day's schedule of activities, night entertainment and even restaurant menus, which I found very useful because who doesn't love checking the menu before you go out? Activities also include rum-tasting, beach volleyball, and even dance classes, with so many options available at your fingertips you can’t help but try something new.

Enjoying an evening at breathtaking Sunset Cove

If swimming and sunbathing are not your go-to, non motorised sports are also free to experience from snorkelling with fish to kayaking and paddleboarding. Further excursions are available to book by the team and can be found in Sunset Cove. Not to be missed, Sunset Cove is a must-visit destination of its own and the cove’s peaceful atmosphere was the perfect setting to witness the most gorgeous warm orange-tone sunset I’ve ever experienced!

The fun doesn’t stop as you venture into the evening entertainment, from dancing along to the superb Micheal Jackson tributes and enjoying tunes on the beach to trying your hand at Karaoke.

© Vicent MarÃ­ One of many pools available to relax and unwind at Zentropia Palladium Spa

5. Where to explore

Another highlight of my trip was visiting Martha Brae for bamboo rafting, which was not only an interesting experience but also a real chance to bond with locals. They love to inform you about the island, from plants to animals we learnt so much as well as sitting back and enjoying the ride. Each raft is made from scratch by a local which takes months of training and is rebuilt many times during the year. I actually found it so relaxing listening to the running water, and with the overhanging branches protecting you from the sun’s rays you don't have to worry about getting too hot. An experience I had never seen before and will never forget, definitely add this to the top of your list!

Bamboo Rafting on Martha Brae was a highlight of the trip

Final thoughts on Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa

If you’re searching for that special getaway with a tropical escape full of adventure, exciting culture and plenty of rum Jamaica is the ultimate destination. After visiting quite a few Caribbean islands, I have to say the locals are so friendly and welcoming. Rich in natural beauty, history and averaging an enjoyable temperature of 25-30°C, what's not to love about Jamaica?

Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa offers suites with garden views starting from £101 per night on an all-inclusive basis Find the best deals at TUI, First Choice, or Virgin Holidays.

© Roberto Lara Sea views from Lady Hamilton resort

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.