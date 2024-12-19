7 luxury festive hotspots from speakeasies to hotel stays

There's no better excuse than Christmas for a sprinkling of extra indulgence with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a wintery escape to get away from the hustle and bustle of the festivities or you're hoping to book a delicious dinner right in the heart of the action, this round-up of yuletide delights has something for everyone.

The Pig, Cornwall

Head to The Pig for cosy fire-lit corners and delicious locally-sourced ingredients. A short stroll from the beach, you'll enjoy breathtaking sea views and coastal strolls in the crisp Cornish air.

Dating back to the 15th century, the historic house is only a 10-minute drive from the quant town of Padstow, home to Chefs Rick Stein and Paul Ainsworth. When you're exhausted from exploring the rugged coastline head back to the hotel for a relaxing treatment in the Potting Shed Treatment Rooms.

Wilderness Reserve, Suffolk

If you're looking for an exclusive escape with friends or family then Wilderness Reserve is it. Set on 8,000 acres of woodland on a private estate, each of the 23 exclusive-use homes have been lovingly restored by artisans.

With one to 17 bedroom properties available, there's space for all of your loved ones and plenty to explore. We can recommend booking the fire feast for a magical dining experience. Journey through the trees under the light of the stars until you reach the candlelit clearing, where you'll find salmon roasting on the open fire and tin foil wrapped potatoes.

Gleneagles, Scotland

For the Christmas season, Gleneagles has been transformed into an enchanted forest inspired by traditional folklore. Fireplaces are laden with gilded foliage, the scent of freshly baked, spiced mince pies wafts through the main house and the Ochil Hills are capped with snow. A stay at the iconic Scottish estate, or the 'glorious playground' as it's fondly referenced, includes activities for all the family from ice skating, tree climbing and golf, to board games by the roaring open fire.

The Maine, London

Bringing the opulence of New England to London, the cabaret-inspired Brasserie at The Maine is more than just a restaurant. You'll dine on freshly shucked oysters, shrimps or steak while being serenaded with live jazz.

For a late night tipple head downstairs to The Tavern. It's a mix between a classic pub and a Shaker-style Speakeasy, where an army of skilled mixologists are always on hand.

Claridges, London

Nothing says Christmas quite like Claridges' 20-foot Christmas tree. This year it's been created in collaboration with British designer Paul Smith. Adorned with vibrant baubles and bespoke birdhouses, it makes for the perfect backdrop for festive photos.

For a quintessentially British experience, indulge in their Festive Afternoon Tea in the Foyer. As well as the usual sweet and savoury delights, all with a Christmassy twist, you'll be treated to a signature Claridges' Christmas Pudding.

Palé Hall, North Wales

Situated right on Snowdonia's doorstep, Palé Hall is the perfect retreat for those that like to get out for a brisk wintery walk. With an acclaimed AA three-rosette and Michelin green-starred restaurant at your fingertips, you'll want to work up an appetite.

There are only eighteen individually styled bedrooms in the property, with a further four garden suites in the grounds, so you'll feel like you have the estate to yourself. And the best part is, if you have a four-legged friend you can take them along, too.

Wave Bar, London

Tucked away in the basement of Park Chinois, this decadent cocktail bar is home to one of London's largest collections of artisan spirits. Make your way down the spiral staircase to the low lit dining room where you can indulge in rare vintages, or let their expert mixologists craft you a bespoke cocktail. And you won't be short on entertainment either, as the restaurant floor becomes a stage for class acts.

If you get peckish, you're in the right place. For the festive season they've curated five new set menus that include delights like Grilled Black Cod, Sweet and Sour King Crab and Wagyu Rib-Eye Beef, all influenced by Chinese flavours.