Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire review: An opulent staycation suitable for families

Modern life can get so busy at times. We are all cocooned within the hustle and bustle of working life, and many people just want to get away from it all, preferably somewhere scenic.

The Four Seasons is known for its exquisite holiday landmarks, and with its magnificent scenic proportions, the Hampshire residence is no different. It's ideal for those who live in or close to the capital, as it's just forty minutes outside of London.

Charmingly set in Dogmersfield, the stunning manor house looks like it ought to be in a period drama, and the sweeping drive leading up to it is reminiscent of a scene from Downton Abbey.

Surrounded by rolling fields, pristine lawns, and acres of trees and shrubbery, as soon as you arrive the attentive staff, dressed in chic, country-style uniforms, take your keys, park your vehicle for you, and whisk away your luggage. Impossibly polite, the customer service is impeccable. Check-in is a seamless affair and a stroll through the magnificent hotel is quite the treat.

Rooms are spacious, tastefully designed, and basking in natural light. The decor is classic, with stunning touches such as heavy oak furniture, sumptuous drapes, and large beds that feel as light as clouds with their soft, squishy pillows. The elite bathrooms feature plush marble and walk-in showers, and the huge bath makes you feel as if you are actually in your own little spa, topped with royally-loved Floris products.

The spa

The hotel caters to both adults and families in such an excellent way, that neither is forgotten about. If you fancy a night away as a couple, you won't be disturbed. If you have a family, there's so much for children to do, without it being overbearing for other patrons. The hotel has it just right on both accounts.

Take the spa; the leisure facility houses a wonderful pool, complete with vitality jets, and there's even a swim-out area that's wonderful for sunny spells.

If treatments are top of your list, there are various therapies from world renowned brands including 111Skin, and Dr Barbara Sturm. For the gym bunnies, the fully-quipped gym is not to be missed, as well as an impressive list of fitness and wellbeing classes.

The incredible, tucked-away pool for children is a total dream. Known as 'Sharkie’s Reefwater', it's bright, colourful, and delightfully designed with various water features that the under-tens will love.

The grounds

Despite being so close to London, the beautiful countryland the hotel resides on makes you feel hundreds of miles away. The 500-acre estate is a mecca of natural beauty. Perfect for a picturesque stroll, there's a herd of highland cows and the views are breathtaking.

Horseriding lessons are available at the fully equipped, romantic-looking stables. A waiting Range Rover picks up hotel dwellers and takes them straight to the door of the Equestrian centre. The team is professional and helpful. Children's pony rides are such a treat and great for little ones to experience.

Dining

The hotel's delightful restaurant, Wild Carrot, is a great way to enjoy delicious dishes made from local, Hampshire-sourced ingredients. The tables are adjacent to airy windows where you can see the wonderful countryside as you eat. Beautifully presented and filling, there is something for all eaters; fish lovers, vegetarians, and meat enthusiasts.

The breakfast was extensive - melt-in-the-mouth croissants and sourdough, as well as a hugely pleasant Full English, and even trout and salmon on offer. FYI, the French toast is not to be missed.

Peaceful, quaint, and the highest in luxury, the Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire is ideal for anyone, adult or child, wanting to switch off, immerse themselves in delightful natural surroundings, and be pampered beyond belief.

For rates & more information visit booking.com