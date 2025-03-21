What to wear on safari according to a style expert

Kate Hutchins is a fashion content creator whose style centers around the foundation of good wardrobe basics, combined with luxurious accessories to elevate the look. But fashion isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about creating a story and an experience, and that’s exactly what happened when she went on her first safari last year...

"From the moment I arrived, I was completely enchanted by the entire experience. There’s something magical about being in the heart of nature - the early mornings, the unique atmosphere, and the thrill of spotting wildlife all make for an unforgettable trip. It really does alter the chemistry in your brain. And, of course, fashion plays a big role in how you feel during the journey.

Safari fashion isn’t about trying to stand out; it’s more about blending in with the natural surroundings while ensuring comfort, safety, and practicality. Your wardrobe needs to accommodate a variety of situations: chilly mornings that quickly warm up, long days in the sun, and the unpredictable nature of a safari itself. Here’s what should be top of your safari wardrobe packing list.

01. Comfortable footwear

When it comes to footwear, comfort is key. The terrain can be uneven, so you’ll want boots that can handle it. Whether you prefer walking boots, combat boots, or biker boots, a stylish yet practical boot can really anchor your look while keeping your feet happy on long safari days.

Kate loves: Penelope Chilvers Inclement Cropped Tassel Boot, £362, Bobbies Lara Boots, £230

02. A classic shirt

A good shirt is essential for staying cool and protected from the sun. I personally love wearing my shirts a little oversized for that relaxed vibe. To add some shape, I’ll belt them in at the waist which make it look more flattering.

Kate loves: With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Shirt, £120, Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Linen Shirt, £169

03. Bermuda shorts

When the temperature rises, a good pair of shorts is a fab option. I’m particularly fond of bermuda style shorts for safaris as they have that classic, elevated look that’s very reminiscent of Princess Diana’s safari style. The slightly longer cut is not only flattering but keeps you cooler while still maintaining a level of sophistication.

Kate loves: Reiss Devon Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts, £150, Reformation Mason Shorts, £128

04. Cargo trousers

Cargo or combat trousers are perfect for the safari environment - they’re breathable, functional, and easy to move in. The utility pockets are ideal for storing small essentials like sunscreen or lip balm, and they come in a variety of neutral shades like khaki or olive, which blend well into the landscape.

Kate loves: Sacai High-Rise Cotton Gabardine Pants, £455, AllSaints Mila Tapered Denim Cargo Trousers, £149

05. A jacket

Early mornings and evenings on safari can be surprisingly chilly, so a lightweight jacket is a must.

Kate loves: Loewe Cotton Jacket, £2,300, Toteme Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket, £600

06. Fun accessories

Accessories are where you can have some fun and add personality to your look. A silk scarf is a lovely touch, it is practical for covering your neck from the sun, but it also adds a sense of elegance to the outfit. Belts to cinch in oversized shirts, also give outfits a good focal point.

A wide brimmed hat is essential for sun protection, and sunglasses with UV protection complete the look. These accessories help bring the outfit to life, adding that extra 'finished' feel while keeping you protected from the elements."

Kate loves: Burberry Skinny B Shield Silk Scarf, £130, Helsa Logo Belt, £159