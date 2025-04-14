The best off-the-grid luxury escapes in NSW

Amid the hustle and bustle of our busy lives, true luxury isn't just room service or designer furniture – it's privacy, serenity, and the space to disconnect.

And there's nothing like escaping the city and retreating into the heart of New South Wales without sacrificing creature comforts like a stunning view or a cheese platter on hand.

For those craving a quiet, child-free hideaway in locations that belong on the cover of a magazine, NSW has some of the best off-the-grid getaways in the country.

From hilltop glamping with not a soul in sight, to a coastal sanctuary that you'll never want to leave, these retreats deliver pure beauty, luxury, and peace to help you disconnect with the world and reconnect with yourself.

Sierra Escape Piambong

© Sierra Escape Sierra Escape lies in the heart of wine country

This luxury getaway is nestled in the heart of Mudgee wine country, about a 20-minute drive from the main town. Getting to Sierra Escape involves a trek down a gravel driveway, but the moment you arrive, the effort is more than worth it.

This eco-glamping retreat offers complete isolation and privacy, making it the perfect romantic getaway to truly leave the outside world behind and reconnect with each other.

Designed for those who love the idea of camping but prefer a cosy king bed and a hot shower instead, it blends the beauty of the outdoors with pure luxury.

© Brightworks The experience brings nature to your doorstep

Set up like a hotel room with a tent roof covering, you'll keep your creature comforts and gain the experience of being a part of the natural landscape.

From the moment you step out onto the deck, complete with a free-standing bath that overlooks the sweeping, breathtaking views, you'll feel at one with your surroundings.

You may even have a furry friend or two hopping by – the kangaroos are in abundance in this area, and serve as a reminder of how immersed you are in nature.

© Brightworks It is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway

The on-site pool is a show-stopper, with incredible views, a large deck perfect for sunbathing, and a speaker that you can connect your phone to if you're looking for some afternoon tunes.

No television in the tent means you can truly disconnect; I recommend powering through a good book or watching the sunset in hues of pink, purple and red on the deck with a cheese board and a bottle of local wine in hand.

Be sure to check out Burrundulla Winery while you're there – it's a family-run place with excellent service and even better wine. For a stellar white wine, try the delicious Chardonnay they have on offer (I bought three bottles).

© Sierra Escape The lap pool offers sweeping views and a stunning deck

Mudgee itself was quiet and laid back, with a slew of colourful boutiques and bookshops to keep you enticed, as well as the incredible Sense of Solis, for all your wellness needs.

It was here that I indulged in an infrared sauna session followed by an ice bath, leaving me revitalised and stress-free. But if you can't tear yourself away from Sierra Escape, they offer a slew of add-ons, including an energy healing massage in your tent, a private yoga class, and a local meat and cheese hamper for a taste of local goodness.

For an adults-only getaway to reconnect with your loved one and to gain a newfound appreciation of the sublimity of nature, Sierra Escape is the glamping experience for you.

28 Degrees Byron Bay

© 28 Degrees 28 Degrees is located just two minutes from the main street of Byron Bay

It's no secret that if you come to Byron Bay, you're guaranteed to have a relaxing and restful time in this sun-soaked town.

And there's no better place to lay your head than 28 Degrees, a luxurious and private guest house just a two-minute walk from the main street. The family-owned haven is the perfect blend of coastal charm and boutique elegance, with personal touches that will make your stay one to remember.

Despite being so close to the shops, 28 Degrees still feels like a hideaway, where you can sit on your deck just steps from your room or swim in the plunge pool to your heart's content.

© 28 Degrees The plunge pool is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day

And hospitality is where the venue really shines; the service was impeccable with staff who exude warmth and friendliness, making us feel right at home.

Waking up to a delicious breakfast each morning only added to the experience. The owner, Deb, full of kindness and good conversation, makes an incredible paleo muesli for guests complete with yogurt and fruit compote to start your day off right.

The interiors were bright and luxurious, with natural textures and a thoughtful design. The highlight was the plunge pool and deck, where we indulged in a delicious cheese platter and a glass of complimentary prosecco.

© Jessie Prince 28 Degrees is suited to a solo or romantic getaway

One of its most appealing aspects is the emphasis on privacy and tranquillity. Like Sierra Escape, it's an adults-only haven with no television in the room to encourage you to switch off and disconnect from the outside world.

There are no distractions, just space to unwind with yourself or a loved one. It's the perfect place to fully embrace the slower pace of Byron.

The surrounding area offers plenty to explore; at 28 Degrees, you're just a 10-minute walk to Main Beach, with the famous Byron Bay lighthouse just a step further.

© Jessie Prince They offer add-ons like gourmet cheese platters and in-room massages

We spent hours at the local markets, and the town's shopping scene is a refreshing mix of luxury boutiques, stylish swimwear brands and a gorgeous bookshop, The Book Room.

Dining was a highlight of the stay: Bay Leaf Café served up quite possibly the best breakfast burger I've ever had, and Light Years was a must for share plates bursting with incredible flavours complete with interiors that belong in a magazine.

Whether you're visiting for a romantic getaway, a solo recharge or a luxurious base for your Byron holiday, 28 Degrees is the perfect spot to make you feel instantly at ease and dreaming of your next visit.