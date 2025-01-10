I stayed at one of the Australian Open players' favourite Melbourne retreats - and here's what I thought

As Melbourne buzzes with excitement ahead of the Australian Open, I had the pleasure of staying at voco Melbourne Central - a hotel that has also hosted the likes of 2023 Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová.

Location, Location, Location

Nestled in the heart of Melbourne's central business district, voco Melbourne Central - an IHG Hotel - is perfectly positioned for both leisure and business travellers.

Just a short walk from the city's iconic laneways, luxury boutiques and incredible dining, this hotel offers brilliant access to Melbourne's lively culture. Tennis fans will also appreciate its proximity to Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open.

Inside voco Melbourne Central

Located discreetly down a narrow laneway, guests are directed to the sixth floor, where you'll find an inviting lobby.

This welcoming space, with its cosy seating and quirky art pieces, provides the perfect spot to unwind - whether you're waiting to check in or relaxing after checking out before heading on your way.

Rooms

The rooms at voco Melbourne Central combine practicality and modern luxury thanks to their impeccable design and thoughtful touches.

My room boasted floor-to-ceiling windows that framed panoramic views of the city skyline and the surrounding suburbs. With blackout curtains and a plush king-sized bed, I was given the chance to have a blissful night's sleep despite the jet lag.

In the room, there was also a carefully curated minibar full of regional treats for when I felt peckish. To the left of the entryway, was a large closet with ample storage as well as a thoughtfully placed vanity station where guests can prepare for a night on the town.

The bathroom featured a rainfall shower and indulgent, eco-friendly Antipodes toiletries. Tiled in a sleek blue-grey colour palette, every inch of the compact space was expertly designed to balance style and functionality.

There was also a tiny seating area opposite the bed with a table and chair, forming an ideal place to read the in-room books and magazines or catch up on work.

Dining

The hotel's Blacksmith Bar and Grill is a destination in itself – thanks to its appetising seasonal menu and striking city views.

Breakfast is a feast of freshly baked pastries, seasonal fruits and barista-made coffee – Flat Whites were a must when visiting Australia.

For dinner, the menu showcases locally sourced ingredients with a creative twist – the wagyu steak and scallops with chimichurri and parsnip puree were personal highlights. To finish, the homemade pavlova and dark chocolate glazed mousse are musts.

For a relaxed evening, head to the bar where an expertly crafted cocktail pairs perfectly with the stunning views from the terrace. Guests are also given the chance to dine or have a drink on their outdoor terrace, which has a stunning heated rooftop pool with sweeping city views.

Verdict

Those travelling solo or as a couple will enjoy making voco Melbourne Central their base. Whether you're a tennis enthusiast gearing up for the Australian Open or a traveller seeking a sophisticated urban escape, this hotel promises unforgettable moments in the heart of one of Australia's most dynamic cities.

What else does Melbourne have to offer?

There are a whole host of places to dine and visit when in the city. If you wish to combine fine dining with the best views of the city, the Skydeck is an extravagant way to do so. As well as seeing Melbourne's iconic laneways and street art on Hozier Lane or AC/DC Lane, take a trip to the Royal Botanic Gardens (free) for its natural beauty.

When dining out in Melbourne's Chinatown, you'll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of options that are both diverse and budget-friendly. For something truly special, visit Lune, the Instagram-famous institution celebrated for its masterfully crafted croissants. Alternatively, enjoy a charming lunch at Bistrot Bisou, a cosy and inviting eatery nestled inside Hotel Indigo Melbourne on Flinders.

For cultural attractions, the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) boasts an impressive collection of art from around the world. Most of the main attractions can be seen for free via the free tram which operates in zone 1 of the city's CBD.

If you're looking to venture beyond the city centre, head to St. Kilda Beach. Here, you can relax by the seaside, enjoy water sports or visit the historic Luna Park for fun rides and great views of the bay.

To book your stay at voco Melbourne Central, an IHG Hotel, visit booking.com, trivago or direct on voco Melbourne Central's website. Prices start from £136 / $167 a night.