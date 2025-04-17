I scoured Kate Moss' favourite vintage shops in London - and found these surprising hidden gems

Nestled along the sprawling street of Portobello Road in Notting Hill, you'll discover a collection of exquisite vintage boutiques, each overflowing with a treasure trove of archival vintage galore. And that's not to mention West London's dazzling clientele, including fashion moguls like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, who frequent the area in search of their next must-have piece.

I curated a list of my favourite vintage shops, and I visited them to write a special report for the brand-new issue of HELLO! London - our ultimate guide to summer in the city.

From the ocean-blue façade of Lovers Lane Vintage to the eclectic yet chic ambiance of Found and Vision, and from the whimsical, enchanting atmosphere of Karen Vintage to the retro-inspired haven that is Rellik, I visited each boutique to try on a selection of their hidden gems.

Each piece has a unique story woven into its fabric – think Victoria Beckham's Tom Ford for Gucci Spring/Summer 1999 black leather biker jacket, Maya Jama's silver metallic Vivienne Westwood dress, and an Audrey Hepburn-inspired white embassy ball gown by Norman Hartnell.

© Danny Craven Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 baby-pink tweed ensemble

You can see my journey into the world of timeless vintage couture in the video. Read the full feature in HELLO! London, our exclusive, celebrity-approved guide to the best London has to offer this summer.