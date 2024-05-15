The best fashion and beauty pop-up shops in London right now

If there is one thing we love here at HELLO!, it's being in London and experiencing all the capital has to offer.

We also love all things fashion and beauty, so when you combine the two, great things happen!

We are here to inform you of the best pop-up shops around the city. There are some incredible offers at these places and they won't be around forever, so check out our pick of the best.

1/ 2 Hunza G Everyone's favourite swimwear label Hunza G opened a pop-up shop in 2023 and it was so successful that it has returned! Nestled in the heart of Seven Dials in Covent Garden, the pristine space often has a queue outside with shoppers wanting to see the famous crinkle-cut swimsuit in person. The space features custom artwork by London-based artist Alba Hodsoll, body-diverse mannequins, and bespoke curved rails. It will be here until August, so there is no time to lose. Where: 35-37 Monmouth Street, London, WC2H 9DD