Where to dine, drink & explore in London according to a luxury hotel concierge

From world-class hotels to gourmet dining and bespoke VIP experiences, London offers endless upscale possibilities. HELLO! sat down with two of the capital’s most esteemed hospitality insiders, who shared their favourite spots in the city.

Sean Borgesen, The Twenty Two

A master of luxury hospitality, Sean Borgesen is the key to unlocking London's most exclusive experiences. As head concierge at The Twenty Two, a boutique hotel and private members' club in Mayfair, Sean has built a reputation for impeccable service, playful sophistication and an enviable black book of connections. Whether it's a Michelin-starred dining experience or a secret speakeasy, his recommendations never disappoint.

01. Trivet, Bermondsey

"Some years back, I lived near London Bridge, just above a charming new restaurant run by two lovely gentleman who had worked for years at Berkshire’s legendary Fat Duck. Being a wine lover myself, I quickly became friends with Isa and got invited 'to try out something new'. Now a two-Michelin-starred destination, Trivet boasts luxury without being try-hard. It’s the perfect spot for wine connoisseurs and top foodies alike. Many of our hotel guests have enjoyed fantastic meals there."

02. Chelsea Farmers' Market & Pimlico Road

“While the hordes are flocking to Notting Hill on a Saturday morning, I’d recommend a relaxed stroll through beautiful Chelsea. Starting with the Saturday morning Farmers' Market on Orange Square, I’d grab a coﬀee and a fresh juice before browsing through the many high-end furniture stores on Pimlico Road. Staying true to my Danish roots, my favourite shop is Carl Hansen & Son. Afterwards, a walk through the Saturday market on Duke of York square is a must, before making your way for lunch at the incredible Wild Tavern.”

03. The Twenty Two, Mayfair

"I might be biased but for a fun night out The Twenty Two is unmatched. Guests enjoy full access to the private members’ space, where a DJ sets the vibe and Rita’s serves a fusion of Japanese and Italian cuisine. The Twenty Two also has a restaurant that is open to the public and it’s a great place to grab a delicious meal."

04. Thames Limo Tours, Embankment

"Thames Limo oﬀer their beautiful and exclusive wooden speedboats for private tours of the city, sailing our guests up and down the River Thames. One of the best ways to explore London is from the river, as so much rich history can be spotted from the water. So why not do that while sipping a glass of champagne and indulging in some caviar on a privately hired Venetian speedboat? They’re partially to fully covered, which makes it possible to sail even in the classic London weather."

05. Arlington, Mayfair

“For a romantic night out, a dinner reservation at Arlington behind The Ritz is paramount. I usually recommend our guests start with a pre-dinner drink in The Twenty Two's Living Room, before being chauﬀeured in style. At Arlington, you can sip on a martini while soaking in the beautiful music played by their pianist. I typically ask if the organising partner would like me to have a bouquet of flowers delivered to their room on their behalf, prior to their return.”

Heman Tamang, Hyde London City



Having spent more than a decade in luxury hospitality, Heman Tamang thrives on curating extraordinary experiences for his guests. Hyde London City, located in a grade II-listed building opposite the Old Bailey, blends historic grandeur with California-cool interiors. Heman's role is all about making magic happen - whether through bespoke concierge services or the hotel's cutting-edge Obvlo digital concierge system.

01. Louie, Covent Garden

"For a chic, elegant evening, Louie boasts a sophisticated atmosphere, excellent cocktails, and a lively crowd. It’s where you can enjoy a stylish dinner with great energy. Think French cuisine with a New Orleans twist."

02. Sketch, Mayfair

"I always recommend Sketch to our guests. The venue is whimsical yet high-end; a vibrant and playful space to enjoy a classic afternoon tea. It offers the best of British culture with something fresh and exciting."

03. Leydi, City of London

"An absolute must-try is Leydi Restaurant in Hyde London City. Offering a delicious blend of traditional Turkish flavours with a modern twist - whether you’re dining on generous meze or enjoying a lively communal mangal-grilled feast, this place truly captures the unique essence of Istanbul."

04. ESPA Life at Corinthia, Westminster

"After a busy day, indulge in pure relaxation at Corinthia’s world-class spa. There’s an excellent range of treatments and wellness services, including massages, facials, and a luxurious thermal suite."

05. Hedonism Wines, Mayfair

"For wine enthusiasts, Hedonism is a fine wine and spirits boutique that offers a vast selection. It’s the perfect place for connoisseurs and anyone who wants to discover high-end, rare options while in the city."

