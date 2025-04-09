The London Luxe List: April

Looking for luxurious experiences in London this month? Whether you're planning something special for the Easter weekend, seeking out the city's most exciting new hotspots, or simply in the mood to indulge, there’s so much on offer in the capital. From the most sought-after dining destinations to art exhibitions, we've curated a list of editor-approved recommendations.

V&A x Cartier

South Kensington

On Saturday 12 April, the V&A is launching a new Cartier exhibition showcasing jewels worn by the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Rihanna. The first exhibition dedicated to the brand in almost 30 years, it will feature over 350 precious and showstopping pieces. To celebrate, the nearby K-Bar, inside five-star hotel The Kensington, is offering a 'Hidden Gems' cocktail menu, with each drink taking inspiration from the vibrant hue of a different precious gemstone.

Visit vam.ac.uk & doylecollection.com

Bodyism

Notting Hill

Luxury gym Bodyism feels more like a boutique spa than your average health club, with changing rooms that could be mistaken for a very chic airbnb and fans including David Beckham and Pippa Middleton. If you need to take some time out to recharge, this month they're offering a full-day wellness package which includes a health assessment, so you can understand exactly what your body needs, as well as a small-group personal training session, a deep tissue massage, and access to the brand new recovery suite. It's all topped off with a nourishing brunch and shake from their popular cafe.

Vist bodyism.com

The Twenty Two

Mayfair

If you're yet to visit new Mayfair private members' club The Twenty Two, how about booking in for their Easter offering? Dine in their elegant restaurant (or on the terrace) and indulge in Roast Mount Grace Farm lamb, served with all of the trimmings, like golden roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, honey-glazed carrots, and rich rosemary-infused jus. Also on offer are seasonal favourites such as Cornish dover sole meunière with capers and parsley, asparagus and pea risotto with aged parmesan, and of course, an expertly curated wine list and cocktails.

Visit thetwentytwo.com

La Petite Maison

Mayfair

French Riviera-inspired restaurant La Petite Maison and Italian fragrance house Acqua di Parma have collaborated on a bespoke dessert and cocktail pairing this Easter. Celebrating the launch of Acqua di Parma’s new fragrance Buongiorno, it's inspired by the scent's distinct notes of lemon, spearmint, rosemary, basil, and petitgrain. Developed by La Petite Maison’s skilled pastry chefs, the Easter egg is filled with a basil meringue and topped with lemon chantilly, while the cocktail is a twist on the Southside, featuring the aromatics of mandarin and basil, with a touch of ginger. Guests will also enjoy the signature menu, which includes the likes of warm prawns with olive oil, and marinated lamb cutlets with aubergine caviar and pine nuts.

Visit lpmrestaurants.com

Archive & Myth

West End

If you're looking for a luxurious bar amongst the madness of London's Leicester Square, head to Archive & Myth. Hidden underneath the Hippodrome, you'll need your own code to enter. There's an impressive cocktail menu created by the legendary Jack Sotti, and off-menu you'll find the newly launched Japanese Happy Meal. The curated trio of drinks includes a Japanese Slipper cocktail, Sapporo Premium Beer and KAY Sake sipper, for a fresh take on the western concept.

Visit archiveandmyth.com