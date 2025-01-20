How I found zen inside the world's largest five-star spa in Las Vegas

Las Vegas may not be the first place you consider for an ultimate spa experience, but hidden away on the top floor of the ARIA Hotel near the south end of the Strip is the world's largest Forbes Five Star Spa and Salon.

Given the distinction for exceptional service and amenities the Spa covers two floors and was recently renovated to offer an even more luxurious experience.

But can a spa in Sin City really help you decompress and rejuvenate? I visited to find out…

Waking up in Vegas:

© Getty Images The exterior of the Aria Hotel & Casino

Anyone who has ever been to Las Vegas knows it can become impossible to orient yourself on a casino floor, so finding the spa can itself feel like a challenge – and that's no way to start a day of relaxation.

I pride myself on map reading and directions as my super power, but I immediately beelined for the concierge to get specific instruction and made my way up several floors to the suites (pro tip: the spa didn't appear signposted throughout the casino but the pool is, so follow those directions and the spa is next door).

A fitness room and hair and beauty salon are also on the first floor of the spa, and it's on this floor where you can find three Spa Suites, inspired by the Earth's elements, and the perfect treat for a girl's weekend or a couple's retreat.

The Suites:

© Anthony Mair The Rose Quartz Dream beds

For some, the idea of being surrounded by strangers while attempting to enjoy a process meant to help one destress is antithetical.

That's where the Suites come into play: two two-bed and one four-bed sanctuaries where you and friends can enjoy individual treatments, a whirlpool tub, steam room, and lounge areas where you can indulge in charcuterie boards and champagne.

Inside the Ocean Dream room at Aria Spa and Salon

You also have the option to turn the space into a Y2K party or a 70s Disco if you're perhaps heading out to see Maroon 5 or Donny Osmond's residency, or watch your own TV picks: maybe an NFL game or a Christmas Hallmark film.

But what makes this so unique is that each room is dedicated to and inspired by an element – with waterbeds in the Ocean Dream Room, and a massage table of warm quartz sand, which is more comfortable than you're thinking, in the Rose Quartz Dream room.

© Anthony Mair Inside the Desert Healing Spa Suite

Sin-ful Spa

One floor up is the main spa area, with a selection of options that can keep you relaxed all day long.

The first is a room of ganbanyoku beds, heated black mineral slabs installed into the floor that promote muscle relaxing and increased circulation through the heating of your inner core.

In your fluffy robe, shut your eyes and lie there in warmth to feel the real benefits – just remember to peek the clock every so often as it's not recommended you spend longer than ten minutes for each side of your body.

© Anthony Mair The Ganbonyoku room at the Aria Spa and Salon

The second room is a Shio Salt Room; on an ergonomic bed, breathe deeply and enjoy the respiratory benefits of an illuminated wall of Shio salt bricks.

Inhaling the dry salt particles claims to help bolster your respiratory system by removing bacteria, mucus, and inflammatory properties – and with additional salt lamps and vibration therapy, you're sure to leave feeling like you have a whole new set of lungs.

© Anthony Mair Inside the salt room at Aria Spa and Salon

In my quest to find zen in Vegas, I will admit to using these rooms several times while also following the limits imposed, and I have to say that the ganbanyoku beds in particular were a gateway to entering the mindset needed for a productive spa day.

Paradise City

After the heat of the ganbanyoku beds and Shio Salt room, visit the outdoor therapy pool – the only co-ed balcony in Vegas – which is the perfect place to enjoy some fresh air and warm sun (even in winter), and remind yourself that yes you are still in Las Vegas.

Plush chaise lounges surround the infinity pool – but side note, this is the only place where men and women can spend time together so if you're not riding solo take note.

© Anthony Mair The infinity pool at the Aria Spa and Salon is the only co-ed space

Lounges and chairs are available throughout the spa, but the best place to stay cosy and read your book is near the plunge pools and steam rooms.

The three plunge pools on offer include cold, hot and extra hot, and I'd ask you to be brave and really take the plunge into the cold for a few minutes before entering the warmer pools.

Alternating between temperatures is a technique used for thousands of years, and is said to increase circulation and reduce inflammation.

© Anthony Mair Three plunge pools are available at the Aria Spa and Salon

I had entered the spa with a painful trapped nerve that was causing spasms and I do believe the back-and-forth (I probably did this for at least 30 minutes) helped tremendously.

The treatments on offer span the usual suspects, from signature massages to facials and body wraps, manicures and pedicures to a Red Light Therapy moment, a non-invasive treatment that uses low-level red light to improve mood, boost energy, and stimulate collagen production.

The massage hit all those problematic areas – and unlike other experiences, my therapist listened carefully when I explained where and why she may need to be more cautious, and offered her own advice.

Jackpot

Red Light Therapy is also available at Aria Spa and Salon

By the end of my time here, I genuinely felt more relaxed than I had in months: my body had been nourished and my mind had gone quiet.

Stepping back out on the casino floor and its nervous energy, loud music and bright lights will be a shock to the system, so take it slow – I would recommend a walk around the gift shops in the lobby, or reentering the real world by taking a side entry that lets you escape the casino floor if possible.

Las Vegas can easily jar that restful state of mind so you do have to be intentional to remain in that state of zen.

But after a day here, losing that $20 on the blackjack table won't feel as bad.