What it's really like to stay at Silverstone's luxury trackside hotel

Formula 1's popularity is soaring, and Silverstone is rising to the occasion with its new luxury trackside hotel, Escapade. For anyone who loves the sport, it’s a bucket-list experience.

Once considered something of a boys' club, F1 has seen a significant rise in female supporters, who now make up 40% of the global audience compared to just 8% in 2017, according to CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Silverstone is no exception, and when McLaren's Lando Norris recently launched his first ever stand for the 2025 British Grand Prix, 69% of tickets were purchased by women.

Undoubtably, this is partly thanks to the huge success of Formula 1 Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, while high-profile fashion collections from the likes of Reiss and Chanel have ensured the sport is the epitome of style.

But it's not just about fashion, women care about what's happening on the track. The Australian Grand Prix has even dropped its Ladies Day as far fewer women are interested in an event that doesn't involve racing.

Mixing high-octane action with high-end hospitality, back in the UK, Escapade offers fans the ultimate front-row seat.

Made up of 60 private residences, which range from one to four bedrooms, the new hotel feels more like a home-from-home than your average luxury accommodation. All come complete with large open-plan living areas and private parking spaces with EV charging points.

Plush furnishings are mixed with motorsport-inspired decor and sunlight streams into the rooms through floor-to-ceiling windows (which all feature blackout curtains, should you prefer a slow morning in the exceptionally comfortable beds).

The iconic Silverstone circuit is located in rural Northamptonshire and you can choose from Trackside residences, which have direct views of the circuit; Countryside, which offer complete privacy; or Duel, which combine partial track views with countryside tranquillity.

I stayed in a Trackside suite, where you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Each one has a private terrace where you can really soak up the atmosphere, with views spanning from Copse corner to the Hangar straight.

"This is probably the best place in the world to watch a Formula 1 car." - Jenson Button

A short distance from your residence, you'll find the wellness centre which is track-facing and accessible to all guests. The 24-hour gym has state-of-the-art equipment while the spa-worthy pool feels like pure relaxation, especially after spending time detoxifying in the Finnish sauna. It's both welcoming and has a luxurious private members' club feel.

If you want to explore wellness further during your stay, located on the ground floor is Formula Health, where guests can book in for a range of tailored therapies and receive expert advice to optimise daily functioning, performance, and recovery. These range from deep tissue sports massage to nutrigenetics to 1-on-1 pilates.

It's led by Gemma Fisher, a pioneering Human Performance Consultant and Osteopath who works with elite athletes, including F1 pit crews and drivers. She truly works some magic, as after a yoga and breathwork session I felt like my entire nervous system had been reset.

While all residences come with a fully equipped kitchen, if you prefer to dine out, breakfast, lunch and dinner are all on offer at The Gallery. The classic British menu created by Chef Matt Tsistrakis (formerly of The Savoy and The Connaught) features dishes from an incredible 28-day dry-aged tomahawk steak to fresh pan-fried stonebass and creamy wild mushroom risotto. Track views come as standard, and if the weather allows, you can go al fresco at the stunning Veuve Cliquot roof deck, which is open seven days a week.

