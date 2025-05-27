I stayed at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa and this is what happened

There are holidays, and then there are experiences that reset your entire nervous system. My recent stay at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa was firmly in the latter category. Located on the dazzling shores of Natadola Bay, this world-renowned resort offers more than just picture-postcard beaches—it offers deep, refined, uninterrupted rest. And if that sounds indulgent, it is. But in the best way possible.

From the moment I stepped off the plane in Nadi and was met by the warm, efficient team from Rosie Holidays—Fiji’s premier luxury transfer operator—it was clear this was going to be no ordinary check-in. An air-conditioned vehicle, complimentary Wi-Fi, and the gentle lilt of local music playing in the background made the hour-long journey glide by. By the time I arrived at the resort, I had already exhaled tension I didn’t even know I was holding.

© Hamilton Lund 1 PHOTOGRAPHER +61 419 660 555 The stunning island

A Grand Island Welcome

Upon arrival, the greeting was not just friendly—it was ceremonial. While most of Fiji welcomes guests with the warm “Bula,” here in Sanasana, the traditional welcome is “Cola” (pronounced Thola)—and it was offered with such authenticity and grace, I felt instantly at home.

My accommodation? A Two-Bedroom Club InterContinental Suite, perched on the resort’s private hilltop sanctuary. The suite was expansive, elegant, and flawlessly presented, complete with a private terrace overlooking manicured gardens and the shimmering South Pacific beyond. Every detail had been considered—from the handwoven textures and warm timber accents to the Tapendium digital concierge service offering everything from room service to spa bookings.

As a Club InterContinental guest, I was granted access to exclusive privileges: private check-in, a secluded infinity pool, and daily high tea, canapés, and sunset cocktails—all served in the panoramic hilltop Club Lounge. And that’s just the beginning.

© DAVIDKIRKLAND Torch lighting ceremony

Dining: Local Flavours and Global Flair

My first dinner took place at Sanasana Restaurant, where the evening’s theme was Spices of India. Here, the chefs delivered a flavourful tribute to subcontinental classics—robust, fragrant curries, gluten-free naan, and delicately marinated meats all laid out in a candlelit buffet under the stars. Those preferring something more private could opt for in-room dining with just a few taps on the bedside tablet.

The culinary journey continued the next day with lunch at Toba Bar & Grill, the breezy beachside spot at the heart of the resort. Think wellness-forward but never dull: cauliflower salad, sweet potato wedges, zucchini spaghetti, and the Omega 6 burger were standout dishes. It’s the sort of menu that caters equally well to health-conscious travellers and those keen to indulge.

By evening, things reached new heights at Navo Specialty Dining, the resort’s signature fine-dining experience overlooking the sacred Navo Island lagoon. The ambience alone is reason to visit, but the food—oyster mushroom risotto with ota greens, handcrafted mushroom tortellini, and buttery local lobster—elevates the entire evening. Here, culinary artistry meets cultural reverence, and it’s unforgettable.

© Hamilton Lund 1 PHOTOGRAPHER The clubhouse pool

Moments That Make a Memory

What sets the InterContinental apart is not just its five-star offerings, but its commitment to meaningful connection. One of the most heartwarming experiences of the stay was joining the “Litter for a Latte” initiative—a community-led beach clean-up along Kama Beachfront. Guests, staff, and locals gather each Saturday morning to care for the environment, followed by coffee and conversation. It’s small, simple, and deeply grounding.

Of course, indulgence is still very much on the menu. The Afternoon High Tea at Club Lounge, with sweeping views of the bay, is a daily ritual of decadence. Fresh scones, finger sandwiches, and delicate pastries are served with your choice of premium teas or coffee, making it the perfect mid-afternoon pause.

As dusk fell, I was drawn to Kama Lounge, the beating heart of the resort’s nightlife. The Sunset Cocktail and Canapés Hour (included for Club guests) offers a relaxed, social atmosphere, made magical by the backdrop of a Fijian sunset. And then, just as the light begins to fade, the Torch Lighting Ceremony begins. Fijian warriors, dressed in traditional attire, move to the rhythm of chants as they ignite flames across the property. It is a powerful, visual tribute to local culture—and one of the most memorable moments of my stay.

Rooms with views

A Sacred Start to Sunday

Mornings are never ordinary at InterContinental Fiji. On Sunday, I opted to have breakfast at Navo, where I dined with panoramic views of the lagoon and the sacred island beyond. According to local lore, Navo Island was once a place of refuge for women and children during tribal conflicts. Today, it’s revered by the people of Sanasana Village as a burial site for chiefs and a reminder of their ancestral strength. To breakfast in the presence of such history was unexpectedly moving—and a reminder of how seamlessly the resort integrates its surroundings.

Wellness, The Fijian Way

Later that day, I experienced the Natadola Bay Honey Retreat at the award-winning Spa InterContinental. The treatment began with a sugar scrub infused with raw honey from the resort’s own beehives, followed by a nourishing yoghurt wrap, organic facial, and a deeply therapeutic full-body massage.

Before and after, I lingered in the Wai Zone, a hydrotherapy sanctuary complete with steam room, ice room, and rainforest shower. By the end of the treatment, my skin felt renewed, my body lighter, and my mind completely clear.

This wasn't just a spa experience—it was a reset.

Final Word

From the heartfelt greetings to the ocean breeze that seems to follow you everywhere, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa is more than a luxury escape. It’s a living, breathing embodiment of the Fijian spirit—gracious, warm, and grounded in nature and tradition.

Whether you’re seeking romance, family time, wellness, or a moment to reconnect with yourself, this is where Fiji’s soul meets five-star sophistication. And you leave not just rested—but transformed.

Faye James was a guest of InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa and flew Sydney to Nadi with Fiji Airways