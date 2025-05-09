I stayed in a luxury Sandals suite in Jamaica with private butler service – was it worth the hype?

Jamaica is fast becoming one of the biggest tourism destinations for 2025. Home to lush landscapes, jungle terrain, incredible food, and a reputation for amazing hospitality, it's no surprise that an average 4.3 million holidaymakers flock to the culture-rich Caribbean island every year.

Leading the way for tourists is undoubtedly Sandals, the all-inclusive luxury giant with seven stunning resorts across Jamaica. Like many, I've been captivated by Sandals' idyllic ads showcasing white-sand beaches, azure seas, and a couples-only ambiance – but would the reality live up to the picture-perfect hype?

Having never experienced a blowout honeymoon, my husband and I secured a bucket-list-worthy suite, complete with personal butlers, at Sandals Dunn's River. The latest Jamaican offering from the renowned hotel group welcomed its first guests in 2023 and has quickly become a favourite among couples seeking tranquil beaches, a wide array of watersports, and the ultimate in relaxation.

Despite our initial reservations about the butler service (more on that later), we counted down until a week in paradise at the couples-only destination. Following a 10-hour Virgin Atlantic flight to Montego Bay and a seamless 1.5-hour private transfer, we arrived at the Ocho Rios-based hotel, slightly weary from our overnight journey.

© Sandals Dunn's River I secured a bucket-list-worthy suite, complete with personal butlers, at Sandals Dunn's River

Upon arrival, we were given a whistlestop tour of the resort before being whisked away to our beautiful room by our newly assigned butler, the super chill and amiable Patrian, and presented with a dedicated mobile phone. No request was too small, he assured us, explaining it would be our direct line of contact.

The suite

Sandals Dunn's River features 260 rooms across three accommodation blocks. Our 'Tufa Terrace One Bedroom Skypool Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub' made a big first impression; the door opened to reveal a vast open-plan bathroom complete with a circular tub, spacious walk-in shower, his 'n' hers vanities, and a sizable walk-in wardrobe.

© Sandals Dunn's River Our 'Tufa Terrace One Bedroom Skypool Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub' made a big first impression

Designed with couples in mind, the expansive room, boasting a super king-sized bed, breathtaking ocean views, and a large flatscreen TV, provided the perfect space to unwind after a long, hard day of sunbathing. The discreet service also ensured our belongings were tidied away each afternoon, meaning our suite remained sand-free.

The patio doors opened onto a sea-facing balcony complete with an infinity pool and a free-standing bathtub. Perfect for people watching, we spent many an hour enjoying the view from the elevated vantage point of our glass-fronted private pool. The sweet spot proved to be early morning before everyone else stirred or late afternoon, sipping a glass of fizz while watching the last stragglers at the lively swim-up pool bar below.

© Sandals Dunn's River The door opened to reveal a vast open-plan bathroom complete with a circular tub

The food

The resort boasts an impressive 12 restaurants and nine bars – almost too many to visit in seven days, but we certainly gave it our best shot! It's no surprise, therefore, that most guests opt to stay for at least ten nights to take full advantage of the exceptional food and drinks package.

Unlike other all-inclusive hotels we’ve visited, the buffet was exclusively reserved for breakfast, featuring a made-to-order omelette station and plenty of fresh fruit, and for lunch. Our only disappointment was discovering the theme was 'British' on the day we decided to put the buffet lunch to the test.

© Sandals Dunn's River The resort boasts an impressive 12 restaurants and nine bars – almost too many to visit in seven days

From the quiet waterfront Greek restaurant, Edessa, to the vibrant Mexican fusion spot, Zuka, every dinner was a three-course affair. Each restaurant offered fresh, interesting menus and a unique ambiance. Our personal favourite was the charming Italian restaurant, Cascata, thanks to its very chatty manager and generous pasta portions. For lunch, Galene and Isola served up a mean burger and pizza with beach views.

While we were spoilt for choice with restaurant options, we were surprised not to find more opportunities to try local cuisine within the hotel. The Jerk Shack was hands down our favourite spot for a relaxed lunch under the palm trees, and we found ourselves lamenting the fact that it closed after sundown.

The Jerk Shack was hands down our favourite spot for a relaxed lunch under the palm trees

The drinks package, however, was truly exceptional. The poolside bar staff could rustle up any cocktail on demand (we became partial to a frozen Bob Marley in the colours of the Jamaican flag), and the well-stocked, unlimited mini-bar and local rum selection in our suite meant we never wanted for drink options. The resort's rum bar, Dunn's Rum Club, also offered a low-key ambiance to kick off the evening in style.

The wine selection was also far superior to any other all-inclusive resort I've stayed in, with a choice of three whites, reds and rosés at every venue rather than the standard acidic house white or red options usually presented to guests, plus the option to order off an extensive drinks menu if you're in the mood for something fancy.

The perks

© Mario Kuntz The Art Deco-inspired lobby opens onto the more sociable of the two pools

Designed with couples in mind, the hotel is large enough to ensure you'll never be bored. The Art Deco-inspired lobby opens onto the more sociable of the two pools, buzzing with live music, rooftop bars, and lively afternoon activities, not to mention a huge heated whirlpool that was almost always occupied. Our suite overlooked the second pool, complete with a swim-up bar and a bustling lunchtime restaurant.

For golf fans, the Upton Estate Golf and Country Club course is just a short, complimentary transfer away, but the watersports centre proved to be a major highlight of the hotel. Beloved by divers, Sandals Dunn's River offers one free dive per day for certified PADI Scuba Diving certificate holders, with guided dives ranging from 20 to 100 feet, and additional courses available for those eager to learn. The diving boat made several trips daily and was always full – sadly, a recurring ear infection prevented me from participating.

© Sandals Dunn's River Our suite overlooked the second pool, complete with a swim-up bar and a bustling lunchtime restaurant

Booking waterskiing, donut rides, and private catamaran excursions was incredibly easy, while glass-bottomed kayaks were readily available for leisurely trips around the bay. After a few days spent horizontal on our sun loungers, perhaps taking our relaxation duties a little too seriously, we tried to pack in as many watersports as possible during our final moments. The snorkelling opportunities were amazing, and we spotted countless small fish and starfish in the shallows at low tide.

The highlight of our trip was our private two-hour boat excursion with a very friendly captain and skipper. We stopped off at a secluded beach for a photo opportunity by cascading waterfalls before sailing along the coastline, past the island's most exclusive party villa rental, frequented by A-listers like Rihanna and DJ Khaled.

Our scenic tour also took us to the island's most popular tourist attraction, Dunn's River Falls, where giant pelicans flocked to land near people splashing about in the bay, before a stop at Ocho Rios harbour, culminating in a memorable snorkelling session amidst shoals of colourful fish.

© Mario Kuntz If you've tired yourself out with one too many free cocktails and sun, the Red Lane® Spa offers Caribbean-inspired treatments

Once the sun sets, the fun truly begins at Sandals Dunn's River, with karaoke sessions, live jazz singers, butler-hosted cocktail parties, and fire-breathing dancers just some of the entertainment on offer during our stay. The best part about this was how relaxed it was; we could easily slip away for an early night without being disturbed by the noise, and also enjoyed quiet drinks in some of the resort's more tranquil spots, such as the panoramic rooftop bar or the sunset-view jetty.

If you've tired yourself out with one too many free cocktails and sun, the Red Lane® Spa offers a range of Caribbean-inspired massages, facials, and body treatments in a blissful setting. My massage was not only seriously rejuvenating and top quality, but the beautiful spa environment was perfect for unwinding afterwards. The Blum coffee bar, conveniently located next door, provided a further pick-me-up with its local Blue Mountain coffee beans.

© Sandals Dunn's River We enjoyed quiet drinks in some of the resort's more tranquil spots, such as the panoramic rooftop bar or the sunset-view jetty

The butler service

Our two incredible butlers, Patrian and Oren, operated on a split-shift system and were always just a phone call away. Poised to spring into action to secure reservations at our chosen restaurants or deliver a midday snack directly to our sun loungers, they were always happy to stop and chat, despite attending to a constant stream of requests from guests.

Able to assist with everything from logistical arrangements to booking excursions and even helping with packing and pressing your clothes, the Elite Butler service ensures a five-star experience. The biggest advantage of the butler service was undoubtedly the food.

© Sandals Dunn's River Our two incredible butlers, Patrian and Oren, operated on a split-shift system

Want lunch delivered to your room? No problem, your butler will arrange it. Dreaming of a romantic room service dinner? Breakfast in bed? Consider it done. We particularly appreciated their attentiveness to our individual needs and the thoughtful little touches, such as remembering our preferred food and drinks.

Each morning, they would secure the best spot on the beach for us, complete with a cooler filled with beers and bottled water, before appearing throughout the day with delightful surprises. A 10:30 am frozen daiquiri on the beach quickly became a welcome addition to our routine, followed by a delicious hot jerk chicken patty an hour later.

© Sandals Dunn's River The butler service proved invaluable when it came to securing restaurant reservations at venues like L'Amande

The butler service proved invaluable when it came to securing restaurant reservations for the evening; the one time we decided to be spontaneous, we faced an (albeit very pleasant) 45-minute wait at the bar for a table.

The queues for some of the restaurants, particularly the reservation-only French option, L’Amande, were constant during peak hours, so the ability to bypass them and be escorted directly to the best tables in the house was a definite perk.

Was the butler service worth it? As two awkward and uptight Brits accustomed to apologising for any little inconvenience, it took us a little while to fully adjust. The hotel's clientele is predominantly American, which perhaps makes sense.

© Sandals Dunn's River Sandals' motto is your 'home away from home'

As easy-going as our butlers were, we couldn't help feeling uncomfortable at the idea of them waiting on us hand and foot, and would often fetch our own lunches rather than requesting poolside delivery. Perhaps we were simply too British to fully relax and embrace it!

By the end of the week, however, we were so embedded in the rhythm of luxury island life that our embarrassment began to fade. The undeniable perks had won us over, such as returning to our balcony to find a rose petal-infused bath awaiting us at the end of a long day.

Planning your trip

© Sandals Dunn's River Many of the guests we met were repeat visitors

Sandals' motto is your "home away from home" – and after a week spent at Dunn's River, I was fully on board with the stress-free lifestyle. Many of the guests we met were repeat visitors who had experienced several of the hotel group's Caribbean resorts, all praising the exceptional food, impeccable service, and impressive facilities.

My only question was when I would be able to return, and if my bank balance would allow it!

A seven-night stay for two adults at Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica staying in a Tufa Terrace One Bedroom Skypool Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub costs from £4,275 per adult. Price includes all-inclusive accommodation, butler service and 24hr room service, return economy class flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow Airport and resort transfers. Price is date specific and valid for travel on 25th September 2025. To book, visit www.sandals.co.uk or call 0800 597 0002.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.