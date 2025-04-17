I tried a 2-stop travel package to Dubai and the Maldives - did it live up to the hype?

I'm a creature of habit. Once the Christmas decorations are down, my mind immediately switches to sun, sea and sand. Instagram knows it too, and from January onwards, my trusty algorithm loves to tempt me with reels of cerulean shores, coral reefs, and cocktails clinking beneath tangerine sunsets.

Craving an al-fresco adventure away from my al-desko life in London, I tried out JA Resorts & Hotels' exclusive two-stop package, which treats long-haul travellers to a complimentary stay in Dubai. After jetting to the Jewel of the Desert for a welcome respite, I spent part deux in paradise – aka the Maldives.

So, what exactly is JA's two-stop package, and is it worth the hype? Here, I unpack my multi-destination trip, which started in a city and ended by the sea…

Part one - Dubai

The Lake View Hotel at JA the Resort

Dubai is synonymous with luxury, and for good reason. But, as someone who had never jetted to or stayed in the city before, I was absolutely blown away.

Part of Dubai's largest experience resort, I began my two-part journey with a couple of nights in JA's Lake View Hotel – an ultra-modern and ultra-stylish haven overlooking a nine-hole championship golf course.

© JA Resorts and Hotels The Lake View Hotel overlooks a nine-hole championship golf course

Equipped with 348 rooms, three pools, four dining options, and over 40 activities within the expansive resort, which includes its very own equestrian centre, spa, salon, marina and watersports centre – I was spoilt for choice.

Food-wise, I'd definitely recommend the 81 Restaurant and RePUBlik, but my favourite dining experience in Dubai took place at Kinara – the hotel's Indian restaurant. Helmed by Michelin star chef, Vikas Khanna, the decadent space had been designed with plush red sofas and rich gold accents, setting the stage for an elegant and atmospheric experience.

© JA Resorts and Hotels The hotel sits on Dubai's largest experience resort

Giving guests insight into the very ingredients included in Kinara's cuisine, upon entry, a spice market had been thoughtfully laid out, with staff members taking me through not only the concepts, but the traditions and flavours of the dishes, which were inspired by the diverse regions of India and South Asia.

Before landing myself in a food coma, I was on cloud nine with the Black Dal, Tandoori Lemon Prawns and Salli Murgh among my top picks.

When it comes to Lake View, this lavish hotel is truly worth the hype. From the contemporary, light-filled rooms to the endless amenities and fine dining, it's the ultimate playground for adults and families.

© JA Resorts and Hotels The suites are light and airy

It's worth noting, however, that JA's properties are extremely diverse across Dubai, so if you're looking for an adventure-filled holiday away from the hustle and bustle of the city, then Lake View is the one for you.

More obsessed with checking out Dubai's urban scene and iconic skyline? Ocean View should be on your radar. How about a tranquil and wellness-based retreat in the Hajar mountains? Hatta Fort Hotel is a hidden gem with opportunities to hike, bike and kayak.

Part two - Maldives

Ja Manafaru

The Maldives had always been a bucket list destination of mine. Surely the waters couldn't be that crystal clear or that bright a shade of blue? Maybe it's all filters on Instagram and cinematography in films? Well, after seeing it for myself, I finally got my answer.

As it turns out, the Maldives are that beautiful, and my trip to JA Manafaru was truly magical.

© JA Resorts and Hotels JA Manafaru sits on a private, castaway island bordered by the Indian Ocean

A tropical oasis, JA Manafaru rests upon a private, castaway island bordered by the Indian Ocean. With an array of opulent villas along the beachfront, honeymooners, families, and solo travellers have their own slice of paradise.

© JA Resorts and Hotels The stunning water villas come with their own infinity pools and private decks

Of course, travellers looking for a quintessential, and incredibly Instagrammable stay over the waters can do so in the sunset and sunrise villas, which is exactly what I did. Equipped with a glass panel in the floor so guests can look down at the fish swimming by, plus an

Even now, I think back to my mornings on that picturesque sundeck, sitting with a book and a freshly-brewed coffee, not to mention vast views of an ocean brighter than any I'd ever seen, and the holiday blues are oh-so real.

© JA Resorts and Hotels The views from the water villas are breathtaking

Just like it was in Dubai, the cuisine at JA Manafaru was first-class. Kakuni – a buffet with beach-views that offers freshly-made wellness bowls, homemade yoghurts, and an a la carte menu – became my go-to destination for breakfast.

Meanwhile, Andiamo Bistro – an Italian restaurant with its own jungle pool – was one of my favourites for lunch. Above all else, I would recommend visiting the White Orchid, which has cultivated an immersive Japanese dining experience with a teppanyaki feast. The hilarious and highly charismatic chef made the night, showing off his juggling skills while crafting dishes with locally sourced, sustainable seafood and fresh homegrown ingredients.

© JA Resorts and Hotels The jungle pool at Andiamo

It's also worth noting that JA Manafaru has the most incredible spa, which looks like something out of The White Lotus. Utilising centuries-old Ayurvedic therapies, the spa itself is referred to as a 'sanctuary' for a reason. Winding stone paths bordered by tropical plants lead the way to the eight treatment rooms, a sauna, steam rooms, and spaces for mindfulness and yoga.

If you're booking a stay in the Maldives, JA Manafaru needs to be on your list, and it's not just me who loved it! Oasis star Noel Gallagher has stayed at the resort before, and it's also played host to legendary footballer Luís Figo.

What is JA Resorts & Hotels' two-stop package?

As part of the package, JA is offering complimentary two-night stays in Dubai before travellers continue on to the Maldives or the Seychelles.

Guests will receive two nights (bed & breakfast) at one of the resort's three properties in Dubai – JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, or JA Lake View Hotel – when they book a seven-night stay at JA Enchanted Island Resort or JA Manafaru. Click here for more information.

Is it worth the hype?

Aside from the fact that JA's hotels epitomise luxury, splitting up what would have been a long-haul 13-15 hour flight was far more convenient.

I'm not a particularly nervous flyer, but the idea of doing anything longer than nine hours tends to put me off. So, in this case, enjoying a mini-break in Dubai (which is the layover point for most flights from London Heathrow) before embarking on a second, four hour flight to Male Velana International Airport days later, I was far more comfortable and way less exhausted than I would have been after an entire day of flying.

If you're someone who struggles with long-haul flights, or hates going more than eight hours without stretching your legs on solid ground, I'd definitely recommend the two-stop package. And, if you're desperate to see Dubai, the notion of bagging a complimentary two-night stay in the capital, before heading to the Maldives, is a pretty incredible deal!

To book your stay visit JA Resorts & Hotels or email reservations@jaresorts.com