Why Sala Phuket Beach Resort in Thailand is the closest thing to your White Lotus fantasy

Nestled on the pristine Mai Khao Beach is the extraordinary Sala Phuket Beach Resort.

You don’t have to be a fan of The White Lotus and the divine tropical Thai setting, lapped by the turquoise Andaman Sea to be left enchanted by this tropical escape. This dream destination on the chilled northwest coast is utterly enchanting.

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The rooms are designed to help you unwind

Room goals

Just a 20-minute drive from Phuket’s International Airport, the minute you arrive at the beachside retreat, you are swept up in the chic serenity of the resort. The staff are next level fabulous with the Thai charm and hospitality off the scale.

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The suites look out onto a relaxing pool

We were soon whisked away to our accommodation, chic Sino-Portuguese architecture in understated elegant pool suites. With a fabulous outside oval bath so you can bathe below the stars but be warned, the loo is open air except for a curtain to pull around it. Not for those on your first romantic holiday away with a new partner …

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The bathrooms were outdoors offering the chance to bathe under the stars

Each villa is a private sanctuary of sophisticated modernity and traditional Thai elements. And the biggest bed I have ever slept in. We had our own pool and sunbathing deck if you want to sunbathe in solitude.

Beachside chic

The backdrop of the Mai Khao beach is breathtaking. The beach is a renowned sea turtle nesting zone so no beach loungers, sellers or stalls are allowed which just adds to the island paradise-vibe.

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The resort is a beachfront haven

There are two beachfront pools including a lap pool and one so relaxing, it has Bubble Beds where you can recline in the sun to be pummelled by the shallow jets.

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The resort is on the northwest coast

Hotel staff discreetly float by, topping you up with iced water throughout the day and keeping you cool with treats such as frozen homemade smoothies.

Culinary delights

The food is divine. Head chef is a British culinary professional called Chef Tony who chats to guests from breakfast, describing the iconic, signature dishes such as mango maple pancakes, brioche bread pudding and truffled mushrooms on sourdough toast with poached egg and parmesan.

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The food cooked by Chef Tony was incredible

We had our own romantic Sala Sunset Dining Experience where we toasted the awe-inspiring sunset from our private table by the beach before sharing an incredible meal of Thai caviar and shellfish platters of famous grilled Phuket lobster, crab, tiger prawns with out of this world garlic bread and fries.

Served by our own personal waitress and an intro to each course of the Signature Seafood Platter by the chef as the night fell around us, we waddled off back to our suite with just a nibble of the incredible chocolate and orange parfait dessert. The chef wasn’t joking when he told us to have just a light lunch that day …

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The resort was a sanctuary

Another couple enjoyed the extraordinary 100 candle beachfront dinner which as the name suggests, is a private meal surrounded by 100 flickering candles with the sound of the waves and the stunning sunset to create the perfect backdrop to your intimate meal so you can have your own Love Island-style private dinner.

Wellness and relaxation

The SALA Spa whisks you off to further indulgent relaxation. The chilled sanctuary has a menu of carefully crafted signature rituals and treatments to suit your needs.

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort The SALA Spa whisks you off to further indulgent relaxation

I had a half-hour signature massage and combined it with a sublime 30-minute Sound Release treatment. This was the first time I had tried a sound bath and the vibrations of the Tibetan Singing Bowl, promised to help unblock energy to circulate in my shoulders, back and waist. Along with the massage, I certainly floated out of there.

When we ventured out of the resort, there were enchanting and simple beachside restaurants dotted along the coast as well as stores at the nearby Fisherman’s Village.

We headed to the nearby Naka Weekend Market which takes place every Saturday and Sunday’s from 4pm to 10pm. It’s a night bazaar where you can find market stalls, boutiques, replica heaven, a food and drink section like you’ve never seen before and even open-air karaoke…

© Sala Phuket Beach Resort Each villa is a private sanctuary

Verdict: Meticulous modern chic blended with tropical charm, Sala Phuket is a chilled sanctuary of pure indulgence. Bring your bougie beachwear and Factor 50 for a dazzling Thai sun and a spare suitcase for spectacular shopping.

Rooms start from £162.48 / night. Book via Mr & Mrs Smith for the best deals.