How to save £500 on last-minute Butlin’s holidays this summer - and you won’t pay a penny for activities

With epic waterparks, comfy beds and enough activities to keep the kids endlessly busy, it’s no surprise that Coleen Rooney and Stacey Solomon love a Butlin’s holiday.

And now, the iconic British brand has unveiled its biggest sale of the year, with holidays starting at just £39. And yes, that includes last-minute summer breaks.

The Big Butlin's Sale is here... and prices include entertainment and activities

Families looking to make the most of the six-week school break can save up to 40% at all three Butlin’s venues: Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

You don’t need to bank on good weather either, thanks to each park having huge white tents to make outside fun weather proof, as well as hoards of indoor activities.

A family of four (consisting of two parents and two toddlers, or two older children) can save around £500 in a ‘comfort apartment’ for four nights.

Other accommodation options include hotels, premium apartments, lodges and caravans to ensure a variety of family sizes and budgets can get their staycation fix.

Prices are even cheaper when booked as part of the Showtime Summer-Time Midweek breaks, which are four-nights long and available now until September.

What does the price include?

As well as accommodation and unlimited access to all pools, waterparks and fairground rides, Butlin’s new breaks come with a host of family-friendly activities.

Telly star Stephen Mulhern will be performing his brand new magic show throughout July and August, while fans of The Masked Singer can see their favourite TV show brought to life all summer long.

Butlin’s entertainment, at a glance Stephen Mulhern's brand new magic show

The Masked Singer Live

Peppa Pig's Circus Celebration

Snow White and her Magnificent Friends pantomime

Animals and Mythical Beasts live show

Cirque du Hilarious' ‘The Craziest Showman’

There’s also a brand-new pantomime, Snow White and her Magnificent Friends, a dinosaur meet-and-greet and Peppa’s Circus Celebration, a 30-minute interactive show with the famous pig.

And not to forget easy family fun, like movie nights, soft play for all ages, and arts and crafts sessions.

For older holidaymakers, there’s a West-End style production of tribute acts, including ABBA, Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

The brand new Animals and Mythical Beasts show is a dazzling performance of life-size animals from the plains of Africa to the UK countryside.

From whales and cheetahs to werewolves and dragons, one thing is for sure: you’ll get more than you bargained for at Butlin’s this summer.

