If you couldn't already tell by the longer nights and chill in the air - winter is coming. And what better way to embrace the colder season than to explore some of the most beautiful locations in the UK?

From cosy lodges to glamorous hotels - here's where to head for the best staycation deals this winter.

Best UK Winter holidays for 2021

Crazy Bear Hotel, Beaconsfield

If you're looking for a luxury overnight stay for two including a glass of Lanson Extra Age Brut Champagne on arrival, you'll love this staycation offer at Crazy Bear Hotel. This award-winning residence is the oldest documented building in Beaconsfield, making for the perfect historical retreat.

A fifteenth-century coaching inn, Crazy Bear Hotel has been meticulously restored and elaborately designed to provide dramatic architecture and uncompromised luxury. The opulent hotel also has a jacuzzi and pool to soak your muscles after chilly winter walks.

South Lodge Hotel, West Sussex

South Lodge Hotel and Spa is located in Horsham, a town in West Sussex that has previously welcomed Queen Elizabeth as its guest. Between parks, ponds, and nature reserves within the South Downs, it's no surprise that the area has attracted the monarch, and the South Lodge Hotel and Spa is the perfect place to stay to soak up the English countryside. Guests have access to a 44,000 square foot luxury spa complete with an indoor and outdoor pool, gym, spin studio, treatment rooms and a thermal suite. Once you're suitably pampered, head to the Botanica restaurant for a menu of delicious Mediterranean food.

Ginger Meadow, Somerset

All the charm of a toasty ski chalet in the French Alps, this gorgeous eco-cottage in the Somerset countryside is calling those desperate for a winter retreat (without the flights and travel restrictions).

If it's relaxation you seek, then you'll love the wrap-around patio with loungers, a snack spot, and an outdoor hot tub that's entirely at your disposal. Once you've sufficiently recharged your batteries to consider exploring the area, Strawberry Fields Park offers a variety of walking routes, and you can also take the car to one of the nearby towns for some local produce shopping.

100 Queen's Gate Hotel, London

If dining like a royal and sleeping like a Queen lure you into temptation, 100 Queen's Gate Hotel is the perfect place to re-charge at the end of the year. Just a stone's throw from the Natural History Museum's iconic winter ice rink, this five-star hotel is the ultimate spot for a festive escape in the city.

Golden Oak Treehouse, Various Locations

This charming treehouse is the perfect escape from the city. Nestled under the stars and hidden deep into the forest, up to eight guests can enjoy a spacious staycation from the treetops with a log burner and hot tub for added comfort and relaxation.

Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire

Nailcote Hall has been termed 'one of the most romantic hotels in England' and it's even a firm favourite of Piers Morgan. Fully equipped with a Par 3 golf course, luxury spa facilities and an on-site gym and jogging track, there's plenty to do at this 17th century stately home. Just a stone's throw from Warwick Castle, Coventry Cathedral and Shakespeare's family houses, while away your weekend taking in the sights and sounds of the countryside.

De Vere Cotswold Water Park, Cotswolds

With a lakeside setting amid open countryside, the 4-star De Vere Cotswold Water Park boasts a luxury spa and stylish rooms for the ultimate winter getaway. Overlooking the lake, the hotel's stunning brasserie serves local produce on both the breakfast and evening menu. Who wouldn't want to book a spa staycation this winter?

