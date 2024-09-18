I stayed in a treehouse with my young family and it was the ideal UK staycation

The rise of the staycation took flight during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and its popularity has never really gone away. There are some truly wonderful places to visit in the UK without having to hop on a plane.

© Guy Harrop The outdoor bath surrounded by nature is an experience I'll never forget

I've always had a vision of having a totally outdoorsy holiday; sleeping under the stars and being in nature constantly, but If I'm honest, I like my creature comforts a little too much. That's why I was so excited to try out the stunning Sleepy Owl Treehouse nestled in the heart of Devon as it offers the best of both worlds.

The Hideout

The Sleepy Owl complex consists of two beautiful, elevated log cabins, tucked in a woodland clearing. Although burrowed right within nature, they are both super luxurious - absolutely no detail has been overlooked.

© Guy Harrop The main bedroom was so luxurious

The impressive house is stylish and chic, but also includes so many objects of pure comfort. There's underfloor heating, a wooden hot tub, a cinema projector with a working popcorn machine, a hot chocolate station complete with marshmallows, and even a selection of telescopes if you fancy a spot of astrology at night. Not to mention the dazzling copper bath which you can actually move outdoors after you've filled the tub with bubble bath. It's the only one of its kind in the whole of the UK. It was love at first sight for me - nothing could prepare me for having a cup of tea outdoors in the bath. Heavenly.

© Guy Harrop Movie nights will never be the same after this!

The whole setup of the cabin means you can fully immerse yourself in the picturesque surroundings, but still experience the feel of a 5-star hotel.

There was a swing outside that I sat on every day to meditate and drink coffee (yes, I really did that) and there were hidden treasures such as books, magazines, top-notch toiletries, fluffy bath towels, robes and slippers. And not to mention the beds were SO soft. I felt like I was living like an actual queen for three blissful nights.

Child friendly

I always try to plan ahead when I take my children away with me, as some luxurious places just aren't suitable for kids. But I shouldn't have worried at all. There was a sumptuous children's room with glorious bunk beds, a selection of nature-themed story books, a mini telescope, binoculars, and lots of squashy beanbags. My son was so excited and told me he wanted to live in the treehouse "forever and ever". Rave review there! We spoke to the owners ahead of our stay and they arranged a cot and highchair for my baby daughter, which was so helpful.

© Guy Harrop The children's bedrooms were amazing - full of books, binoculars and even a telescope

If you walk down the steps that lead up to the secluded space, you come to a clearing and a stream - the children loved running in the wild and there were even outdoor games equipment for them to play with. They loved eating outside - the outdoor pizza oven was a big hit.

Things to do

The treehouse is situated in Hartland, which is pretty rural and out of the way, but there are some terrific places to visit close by. We loved the selection of incredible, cosy pubs that are all listed in the treehouse's guidebook, curated by the wonderful founder, Jay.

We enjoyed cliff top walks with a view of Hartland Quay

There are also plenty of farms and fields for the kids to run off their never-ending energy. The Big Sheep is just outside Bideford, which is about a 15-minute drive from the complex, and is a huge farm-themed attraction children can enjoy. If beach walks are your thing, Hartland Quay is truly breathtaking, too.

Date Night

There is the unique option of booking a private chef during your visit, which I think is such a sublime idea and something one would never normally do in day-to-day life. It's a bucket list experience and once the children were in the land of nod, Chef Ben Denton came and cooked us one of the best meals I had ever eaten in my life.

We had a five course meal cooked for us by private chef Ben Denton

As my husband and I sat outside chatting, Ben put together a five-course meal, which included homemade bread, perfectly braised beef and even fish cakes topped with caviar. It was a truly impeccable culinary experience. This can be pre-booked ahead of your visit and is one suggestion I would fully recommend. I'll never forget it!

The verdict

The Sleepy Owl Devon is a fabulous treat for all the family if you're looking for a wholesome yet luxurious trip away that's like no other. The unique experience of 'camping out' in a cabin high above the trees is something we all enjoyed. The little details really made it so special and if you want to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of your busy life, this is the perfect tranquil place to do it.

© Guy Harrop The outdoor hot tub had the most terrific view

It really does cater to all too - it was refreshing to see my kids appreciating nature and the rural surroundings.

© Guy Harrop Inside the cabin was so decadent and chic - yet comfortable

Equally, it's ideal for couples wanting to spend some quality time together in a romantic, fairytale setting. It is hugely popular so I would recommend planning ahead and booking fast - dates fly off the calendar, and I can understand why.

To book, please visit sleepyowldevon.co.uk