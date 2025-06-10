Unwind in Caribbean luxury at The Crane hotel

It comes as no surprise to learn that The Crane, established in 1887, is the oldest continually operating hotel in Barbados. From the moment we set foot in the resort, there was a sense of old-world charm to the place, from the architecture to every last detail in the suites.

A mere ten-minute drive from the airport, The Crane still manages to feel completely secluded, sprawled across 40 acres of land with sea views all round.

The Crane resort perfectly combines luxury and relaxation

Every amenity is within a short walk, including restaurants, swimming pools, a spa, gym, duty free retail shopping, tennis courts and a kid's club.

Luxurious suites

Maintaining the old-world feeling, suites at The Crane are built within 300-year-old coral stone walls, with enormous four poster beds and mahogany shutters. The rooms in the suite are incredibly spacious, and include a fully equipped kitchen for home cooking, a lounge area complete with dining table, sofas and a large TV, as well as a huge bathroom with a jacuzzi bath, perfect for relaxation.

The suites are spacious and have every amenity

Customisable to your needs, options include garden views, ocean views, private pools and even penthouse suites for ultimate luxury. The space is catered towards living just as much as ensuring a good nights' sleep.

Making a splash

Swimming in the ocean on the east coast of Barbados is a no-go, as the Atlantic Ocean is too rough for safe swimming, but this wasn't an issue for us at all, as guests at The Crane can take their pick from two different pools, or a private pool which comes with some of the suites.

Safe to say the pools were incredible. The Historic Pool, built in 1970s, is adults only, and benefits from an incredible clifftop view over Crane beach, after which the resort was named. The Doric columns at the edge of the pool give it a nostalgic feeling, while the view adds to the overall serenity.

© Michael Grimm Photography The historic pool is not one to miss

A short walk away is the Cliff Pool Complex, which has to be the shining star of the resort. Set across 1.5 acres, swimmers can pick from a children's wading pool, a waterfall pool, and an alfresco Jacuzzi spa pool all overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. There's plenty of poolside seating and at-seat service means you can enjoy a beverage

While the Cliff Pool Complex has both adults and children, when outside of holidays this pool is just as relaxing as the adults-only pool.

The final swimming offering comes in the form of private pools – a luxury by any count. One of the best parts of this hotel stay was the ability to jump straight into the cool water when temperatures got too hot, and have all the comforts of the suite close by.

© William Chan The clifftop pools have to be seen to be believed

Dining options

Part of the joy of a resort holiday done well is the convenience. The Crane offers a large variety of restaurants with different cuisines. Every morning, an extensive buffet breakfast was served for our enjoyment, including delicious fresh fruit, local offerings, sweet treats and pastries and an omelette station. The breakfast experience is made even better by the restaurant's location on a clifftop, overlooking the beach and Atlantic Ocean.

L'Azure makes the most of its incredible views

Lighter lunches are made possible by the in-hotel supermarket, which allows guests to cook their own meals, while The Carriage House is a poolside bar offering light bites and bar snacks throughout the day.

Options for dinner include L'Azure, serving contemporary Caribbean cuisine alongside classic international and local delicacies. D'Onofrio's serves Italian while The Grove is a beach bar and grill.

However, the best place to eat at The Crane by far is Zen, which overlooks Crane Beach for fantastic sunset views. We had a delicious meal here.

© William Chan The view at Zen is not to be missed, and neither is the food

The restaurant is Asian fusion, offering both Japanese and Thai delicacies. The mouth-watering menu features personal favourites, including tempura vegetables, sushi, teriyaki chicken and more. I highly recommend visiting this restaurant at least once during your stay as the food is fantastic, and the views unparalleled.

© William Chan The food at Zen is divine

Something different

While much of Barbados hospitality is naturally focused on the white sand beaches and azure waters of the west coast, there is a serenity and wildness to the east coast that cannot be missed. Away from the buzz of the west, the stunning beaches, rugged landscapes and gentle pace of life at The Crane and on the east side of the island made me so glad we saw a different side to Barbados. If you're looking to truly switch off while surrounded by every possible comfort, then this hotel is the one for you.

© Michael Grimm Photography The Atlantic Ocean looks positively tropical

Things to bear in mind

Visiting in mid-May meant we caught some of the rain that gives Barbados its lush green vegetation and tropical climate, so to avoid the rainy season the UK winter is generally the best time to visit. That being said, the rain didn't prevent our enjoyment as (unlike UK weather) the rain was warm and didn't stick around for too long.

Whilst the beach is usually a tropical haven, seasonal seaweed can change the view

We didn't get much use out of the pink sand beach either, which was mostly covered by seaweed, which seasonally washes up on the coasts of Barbados but is vital for the marine ecosystem. The hotel don't remove the seaweed for this reason, and offer daily transportation to a different beach when the Crane beach is affected, so you can still get your fix of sea, sun and sand.

Stays at The Crane start at $403 per night. To book, click here