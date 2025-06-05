5 Fabulous things to do in London in June 2025

Nothing beats London in the summer, and so the month of June can't come soon enough.

In May, we discovered the best the city had to offer, from bottomless brunches to fine dining and some of the most eclectic experience days the city has to offer.

This month, we look forward to plenty of time spent outdoors, and when a picnic won't quite suffice, we have you covered with a rundown of the best new food offerings, tried, tested (and enjoyed) by the HELLO! team. Brighter evenings mean plenty of al fresco drinking of wine, Aperol spritzes, or your favourite mocktail and we won't rest until we've found the best.

Keep scrolling to discover the most fabulous things to do in London in June 2025...

Best places to eat in London

Dine al fresco at The Lighterman

If you’re looking for your next food and drinking spot this summer, the Lighterman in King's Cross couldn’t be more perfect.

© The Lighterman I enjoyed a delicious meal at The Lighterman

The restaurant, which opened in 2016, has just unveiled its brand-new first-floor terrace in partnership with Lillet. Their menu offers a great mix of options, from flatbreads to seafood dishes, alongside a great selection of cocktails and delicious wines. On Sundays, you can even head there for a tasty roast. We tried one of the new dishes on their new Lillet menu: grilled tiger prawns with samphire, capers, and shoestring fries.

The portion sizes are generous, but they don’t sacrifice quality – it was without a doubt one of the nicest seafood meals I’d had in ages and also good value. The service and atmosphere provided the dreamiest way to spend a Sunday. Afterwards, we went downstairs to their ground-floor bar to finish a cold drink by the canalside – truly lovely!

Book via https://www.thelighterman.co.uk/

Reviewed by Katy Huke, Audience Development Manager

Experience a taste of Paris at Toum

With it just a train trip away, many of us will happily spend a weekend in Paris experiencing the best of Parisian culture and food, but now, you don't even have to leave London in order to experience that unique vibe.

© Toum Be transported to Paris with dinner at Toum

Recently launched in Mayfair, less than a five-minute walk away from Oxford Circus station, is Toum, a chic French/Lebanese restaurant that infuses French cooking with Lebanese flavours. I was lucky enough to visit recently and thankfully on the day I was there, the weather was perfect, allowing us to sit al fresco, and while we were in the centre of London, as soon as the wine and food was served, it felt like we were on the streets of 'Gay Paree'. The menu is bursting with options, but given it prides itself on its rotisserie chicken, this takes up a sizable part with many of the large plates feeling like customary offers, just to give something else.

There were plenty of side offerings and small plates and I was completely bowled over by their beef and lamb pies. Although this was only a side offering, I would happily have had a large offering of this as a main to be entirely honest. That said, the chicken was still delicious. I opted for a half one as opposed to the full bird with breast, legs and wings and for the most part I was impressed. Most of the bird was delicious and all the pairing sauces were great accompaniments, sadly though, my final piece of chicken was a bit too dry, even with the sauces.

However, this was made up by the tahini cookie which was served as a dessert. This was the perfect end to a dinner and unlike many desserts didn't sit too heavily in the stomach. Even with a chocolate drizzling sauce, this never became sickly sweet and me and my friend enjoyed every bite.

However, with it having opened so soon, there are still some teething issues, mainly clumsy staff, however, this wasn't enough to put me off and as it continues to find its stride, I have no doubt that this is something that will be improved upon.

Book via https://www.toumrotisserie.com/

Reviewed by Matthew Moore, Senior Evening Writer

Best things to do in London in May 2025

Strap on your boots and put on your cowboy hats, Queen Bee is on her way to the UK with possibly one of the biggest nights out in London.

© Getty Beyonce is set to come to London

From this week, Beyoncé will take over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of her Cowboy Carter World Tour. The legendary music icon is set to deliver an unforgettable live show marked by breathtaking performances, striking visuals, and top-tier production.

And you can go all out with the ultimate VIP concert experience, complete with premium seating, exclusive lounge access and gourmet dining. I'll be taking advantage of the premium experience, starting with a welcome drink upon arrival and access to exclusive lounges before the show.

The excitement continues after the performance with post-show drinks, a DJ, and food, making it a truly immersive night. Fingers crossed for BBQ food stands but hey, this ain’t Texas…

Book your tickets from 5 to 16 June via https://goprivilege.co.uk/

By Vali Raza, Lead Videographer and Editor

Focus on wellness in Wimbledon

© Grant Walker

Fancy checking out a vibrant festival dedicated to all things health, wellbeing, and personal growth? Wellnergy Festival, held at Wimbledon Park on 13 and 14 June, is designed to help people reconnect with themselves and their community, and features yoga, breathwork, sound healing, talks and workshops and live music – as well as delicious food and activities.

There are more than 100 experiences on offer at this extravaganza. Whether you’re dancing away to DJ sets in the Om and Bass tent, trying your hand at art therapy in the creative area or taking part in cacao tasting and spiritual discussions in the Earth Seed Village, there’s something for everyone with an interest in the world of wellness.

Tickets from £59 visit https://wellnergy.com

By Alexandra Wilby, Deputy Editor

Head to Taste Festival

Taste of London has unveiled a stacked lineup featuring top chefs, exclusive culinary experiences, and some of the capital’s most-loved restaurants.

© Andy Hughes / Fanatic 2024 Head to the Taste Festival this summer

Commencing on 18 June, the event returns to Regent’s Park for five days of feasting and festivities, showcasing the hottest spots of the city’s drinking and dining scene. Highlights of the event include an array of newly announced restaurants for 2025: Manzi’s, The Wolseley Hospitality Group’s beloved fish and seafood spot; chicken, caviar and champagne hotspot Bébé Bob from the team behind Bob Bob Ricard and Russian and Eastern European-inspired ZIMA.

Over 40 chefs will also appear across the weekend, meaning festivalgoers will get the chance to learn from Michelin Green Starred Chantelle Nicholson, recent Michelin star award winner fromLondon’s new favourite spot, AngloThai John Chantarasak and 2025 Michelin-starred Executive Chef at Dosa, Jihun Maxime Kim.

The Taste Cook School is also back with hands-on cooking sessions led by star chefs and fan-favourite culinary influencers, including Big Zuu, the star of BAFTA-winning TV show, Big Zuu's BigEats.