Inside Kismet: The £2.5 million per week luxury superyacht

Somewhere between Monaco and Mykonos, where sapphire waters cradle superyachts like pearls in an open shell, Kismet slices through the Aegean with unapologetic elegance. At £2.5 million per week, she’s the most expensive yacht to charter on the planet, and where luxury enters the realm of the extraordinary.

Owned by billionaire Shahid Khan, Kismet is a six-deck, 122-meter Lürssen masterpiece. Crowned World Superyacht of The Year 2025 in Venice, she's been described as a palace disguised as a vessel. Her silhouette is unmistakable - sleek and assertive, crowned with a silver jaguar on the distinctive black bow, a homage to Khan’s NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Step on board, and even the most seasoned traveller might catch their breath.

With interiors by Reymond Langton Design, every inch of Kismet is a curated celebration of opulence. The Art Deco aesthetic echos the private residences of old Hollywood magnates. Think Italian marble, French crystal, ceilings hand painted with Renaissance-style designs and bespoke furnishings crafted by artisans from around the world.

The main salon, lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, hosts a self-playing Boganyi grand piano, while a central staircase spirals like a sculpture under a 20ft chandelier made of Murano glass. It leads guests to eight staterooms, including a two-deck master suite with its own private jacuzzi and sunbathing area. The yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests, six staff and has cabins for 40 crew members, each as meticulously appointed as the next.

Luxury on Kismet isn’t about abundance, it’s about intentionality. A bespoke marble bath carved from onyx. A cinema with sumptuous reclining seats and unobstructed views into the surrounding ocean. Two helipads, one of which transforms into an NBA-certified basketball court, the other into an open-air dance floor. A Balinese-inspired wellness spa complete with a sauna, cryotherapy chamber and private treatment room. There’s even a Technogym, yoga studio, and juice bar.

Meanwhile, the winter garden on the top deck is climate-controlled to perfection, where guests sip vintage champagne under starlight, no matter the season.

Culinary offerings are created by a team of world-class chefs and range from Michelin-starred feasts to al fresco BBQs and Teppanyaki. The main dining room, inspired by the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles, provides an elegant setting for formal meals, while the pool deck lounge has an Ibiza beach club feel.

Each dining area is designed to accommodate up to 24 guests, offering an experience that combines exclusivity, sophistication and fun.

The name Kismet is derived from the Arabic and Turkish word for fate or destiny, evoking a sense of serendipity that reflects the spirit of the yacht.

In various cultures, kismet represents the idea that life’s most extraordinary experiences are written in the stars, preordained and meant to be - perfect for a vessel as exquisitely crafted as Kismet, where every moment aboard is a curated expression of purpose and pleasure.

Kismet is available to charter via Cecil Wright. For more rates & information visit cecilwright.com