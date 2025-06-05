I found zen in the heart of Shoreditch

Tucked discreetly into the buzz of East London, Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch feels like a beautifully choreographed contradiction—sleek yet soulful, minimalist but rich in detail. It’s the sort of place that wows you as soon as you lay eyes on the exterior. And if you check into the Zen Suite, like I did (without our kids for the first time in five years), be prepared to forget all about the city outside for a while.

© WILL-PRYCE Zen Suite - Hotel Nobu, Shoreditch

Feeling Zen

The suite itself is an exercise in restraint and serenity. Clean lines, natural wood, and soft lighting create a sense of calm usually reserved for tucked-away countryside retreats. There’s a bathtub (which I admittedly found a little awkward to enter due to the large ledge), and sliding blinds which open up to Shoreditch’s urban texture—graffiti walls, industrial angles, and concrete facades. It’s East London viewed through a lens of Japanese elegance.

© Thomas Alexander Photography Bar & Terrace - Nobu Hotel, Shoreditch

Sushi Paradise

Downstairs, the Nobu Restaurant and where we dined, the Bar and Terrace, is everything you’d expect from the playful mind of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Yes, there’s black cod. Yes, there’s yellowtail jalapeño. But there’s also an unmistakable energy in the room: equal parts Shoreditch creative and brutalist design. The plates arrive punctually and impeccably. The flavours punch above their weight, and the umami lingers. Service strikes the sweet spot between attentive and invisible. Order a myriad of sublime sashimi and ornate maki and watch the room slow down for a moment.

Behind the Curtain Road

The hotel’s design—an angular mix of concrete and glass softened by timber—feels intentional. It reflects the surrounding area perfectly: a Shoreditch that’s still gritty around the edges but modern, akin to nearby Curtain Road. A far cry from what it once was, ‘back in the day’, but now undeniably grown-up. You’re within walking distance of the vintage haunts of Brick Lane, the pop-ups of Boxpark, and a constantly shifting canvas of street art that makes every stroll feel like a gallery crawl.

But what elevates Nobu Shoreditch beyond the checklist of amenities and curated playlists is the atmosphere. It’s the unspoken luxury of calm in a chaotic postcode. The quiet sense that someone has thought through not just the lighting and decor, but how you’ll feel stepping into it. Replete with a spa and gym, which was welcomingly quiet when we stayed, Nobu is not just about art and a little excess, but also about feeling replenished.

© Will Pryce Gym & Wellness - Nobu Hotel, Shoreditch

Refreshed in London

If you’re looking for a crash pad, this isn’t it. But if you want a place where your shoulders drop the moment you enter, where the sushi is theatre and the room feels like a spa in disguise, then this is Shoreditch as you’ve never experienced it before. Controlled, curated, quietly unforgettable. Just like the Zen Suite itself.

You can book the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch online here. A Zen Suite can range from £274 upwards per night.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers, who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.