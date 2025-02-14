I took a £5K luxury tour of Sri Lanka: the celebrity-adored Teardrop Isle

For as long as I can remember, Sri Lanka has secured a top spot on my never-ending travel wishlist. It’s a trendy choice for holidaymakers and it isn’t difficult to understand why. But the island also boasts an "if you know, you know" calibre that elevates its attraction.

Star quality only heightens this; Margot Robbie has holidayed there and Gillian Anderson once made a seven-acre estate in Pasyala her home away from home.

From my own research and those I knew who had been fortunate enough to venture to the Teardrop Isle, themes of orange-hued sunsets draped behind the silhouettes of elegant palm trees emerged, with special mentions of flavour and rich culture.

As someone with a firm belief that "luxury" and "exploration" is a winning combination when it comes to travelling abroad, the idea of embarking on a Journeys trip with Teardrop Hotels to visit their properties nestled in the southern part of the island subsequently became almost too exciting to bear.

The experience exceeded expectations. This is why Sri Lanka and Teardrop Hotels are an unmatched pairing.

© Sandun de Silva

Why a 'Journeys' package is a must

If you’re making the effort to travel long-haul to a place that for many is a bucket list destination, it would be remiss - dare I say foolish - to simply stay in one place. Especially when different parts of the island all have their own unique brilliance to offer.

It seems Teardrop Hotels agree and have made it their business to spread the word.

Make no mistake, the collection of properties Teardrop have on their roster are all equally beautiful, well-placed and worthy of an individual stay for the duration of a trip.

The peace and quiet of the Camellia Hills bungalow in Tea Country, for example, would be perfect for a larger travelling group. The five bedrooms, intimate lounge setting and personal staff on hand at all times allow for a private yet wonderfully communal experience that might be restricted in a typical hotel stay.

Alternatively, if city-scaping is more your vibe, Fort Bazaar tucked away in the bustling streets of Galle offers ultimate relaxation in the heart of a historical town with buzzy bars and a gorgeous sundeck. (More on these later).

But why limit yourself to just one? Maximising a once-in-lifetime trip's potential by grasping as much as you can is good sense. More practically, it offers the perfect opportunity to see more than one part of the island. From the aforementioned Tea Country to the staggeringly stunning coasts along the island's southeastern edge, many boxes will be ticked.

Wallawwa, Kotugoda

The journey begins in Colombo after disembarking a direct flight thanks to Sri Lankan Airlines now flying straight from London Heathrow, making for a seamless start.

All of Teardrop’s properties are boutique which is what makes them so special. The highest number of rooms they have in one place is 18 and some have fewer than five meaning crowds are swerved. Quiet luxury at its finest.

What’s more, Teardrop have cleverly placed one of their properties - and the first on this itinerary - just 20 minutes from the airport, meaning post-flight winddown begins instantaneously.

The greenery of Wallawwa in Kotugoda provides a lush backdrop and their Garden Suite rooms offer ridiculously high ceilings and four poster beds with a wow-worthy bathroom.

Wallawwa is the perfect start to a stay on the Teardrop Isle. With a five-star spa and meditation sessions available, not to mention the pool area charmingly tucked behind the beautifully overgrown gardens, it’s a wellness lover’s dream.

Camellia Hills, Dickoya

Venture into the central part of southern Sri Lanka and Tea Country is where you’ll find your feet. Rolling, mountainous hills of green with sprawling lakes provide beautiful, not-be-missed scenery, but there’s more than meets the eye.

As mentioned earlier, staying in the Camellia Hills bungalow is an excellent opportunity to explore Sri Lanka’s Tea Country in a home away from home environment.

It’s undoubtedly a very different way of holidaying while on this trip, but it doesn’t come at the cost of luxury.

The entire place, made up of five bedrooms with an intimate lounge area and log fire that leads out onto a terrace boasting a view that’ll catch your breath, is the ideal hub for when it’s time to rest your legs after hiking or rowing on the lakes.

This part of the trip also offers opportunities for night walking with an experienced guide - wild leopards have been known to show themselves to lucky campers (from a safe distance, I should emphasise) - as well as a tour of the tea factory to discover the wonderful traditions behind tea growing culture in Sri Lanka.

Tucked neatly away on the hills' winding roads, you’ll feel a combined sense of relaxation and adventure as you immerse yourself in the quiet nature escape.

Kumu Beach, Balapitiya

© Sandun de Silva

At this point in the trip, you might be craving palm trees and ocean breeze. Fear not, Kumu Beach - one of Teardrop’s freshest properties in their impressive portfolio - is here to serve.

Overlooking the Indian Ocean, graceful yet roaring waves meet the sand with tall palms rocking in the gentle wind. It’s an undeniably calming view and one you can experience from the comfort of your sun lounger.

There isn’t much that beats choosing between stepping down onto the beach or gliding into a private pool - a delightful dilemma to have all thanks to Kumu.

The rooms are impressive, too, with a beautiful decking at ground level where you can sit and sip a signature cocktail while the sun sets.

Fort Bazaar, Galle

Next, it’s onto Galle Fort where guests can pay a visit to the fabulous Fort Bazaar, an undeniable jewel in the Teardrop crown.

Steeped in history, the 18-room property combines cultural architecture with modern luxury. Their Upper Suites boast Balinese four-poster king beds with a private terrace just a few steps from a romantic courtyard adorned with fairy lights, with attentive staff on hand to provide exceptional service.

With stunning rooms and a flavourful menu taken care of, pampering in the spa is a must.

It’s a wellness haven with experienced therapists on hand offering an array of treatments for ultimate relaxation. A few steps away, a private, newly refurbished rooftop pool terrace provides a stunning welcome.

Excitement extends beyond Fort Bazaar, too. Step out onto the charming, cobbled streets for a wander to be immersed in the true vibrancy of the city. Lined with more restaurants, cafes and cosy bars, plus an array of shops with plenty on offer, it's as buzzing at sunset as it is at noon.

For even more fun, hop on Tuktuk and zoom down the inviting roads to pay a visit to local markets. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, Galle Fort is encased in history and culture, and guests can also book a walking tour with a local guide providing expertise on one of the best-preserved forts in South Asia.

Highlights and experiences from Teardrop Journeys

© Shakir Jamaldeen

This itinerary is not all that Teardrop have to offer. A quick peruse of the Journeys section on their website alone will offer up even more properties in different parts of the island, providing further opportunities to see Sri Lanka in all its glory.

It’s worth noting that the incredible properties, of course, form the solid foundation of the trip. But other facets peppered throughout their itineraries add an extra layer of flavour.

The food is nothing short of staggering. In each location, guests can choose from an abundance of must-try meals like traditional egg hoppers for breakfast or black pork curry for dinner, plus other Southeast Asian dishes guaranteed to ignite the senses. What’s more, cooking classes are part of the schedule so you can return home with elevated skills and recipes galore.

There are familiar favourites, too and you’ll easily notice one or two British classics, one example being the Marmite sitting pretty at your breakfast table - an amusing nod to Teardrop’s British-born founder, Henry Fitch, who ventured to Sri Lanka in the late 2000s to begin their story.

On the subject of history and culture, one treat of the Journeys trip was paying a visit to Lunuganga. For the uninformed, the wonderful building was home to famed Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa. The home he created sits on 15 acres of tropical gardens with a lake view that would be hard to forget.

It’s so special that it was previously closed to guests. Now, 10 distinctive suits are available to book, including the late architect’s former bedroom that has been beautifully arranged to honour his work while also offering prospective guests an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime accommodation experience.

Why Sri Lanka needs to be your next travel destination

In 2008, Henry and co. set out to transform the luxury hotel experience of the island and the goal has evidently exceeded expectations.

And they are growing. Excitingly, a shiny new property on the east coast of the island, an ideal location for surfing and water sports, so I hear, awaits its grand opening this Spring.

From taking buildings with fascinating histories (the fact that Fort Bazaar is an 18th-century building that was formerly the home of a spice merchant is just one example) to turning them into architectural, luxurious dreamscapes all the while honouring and preserving their past, it’s clear that Teardrop is not just a success story, but a gift to the island.

Prices start at $5,000 for two adults and $955 per flight. For more information, visit teardrop-hotels.com

Our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.