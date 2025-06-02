Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes: An idyllic all-inclusive greek getaway

Known as the jewel of the Dodecanese, the Greek island of Rhodes has long attracted sun worshippers and famous faces, from the Hollywood glamour of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Madonna, to the shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and his bride Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Situated on a sun-drenched private beach, lapped by the azure waters of the Aegean Sea, the 5-star rated Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is a one-hour drive along the spectacular coastal route from the airport and a short drive from the island’s prettiest village, Lindos.

The rooms

The resort features 188 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, largely nestled on either side of a serene river which flows through thoughtfully landscaped gardens, filled with scented jasmine, bougainvillea and honeysuckle.

Taking inspiration from the enchanting nearby Butterfly Valley, the hotel’s design reflects the theme of “metamorphosis” and the striking pattern of the Panaxia Quadripunctaria, also known as the jersey tiger moth.

Suites are decorated in a minimalist boho style, with dark woods and earthy tones, echoing the natural beauty outside. Each comes with either a private pool, spacious veranda or jacuzzi.

Our King River Passage Pool Suite boasts a vast four-poster bed while our two children sleep soundly in plush beds in the converted adjoining living room.

As well as a bathtub, rainforest shower and double sink indoors, the lush private garden is equipped with a refreshing outdoor shower to cool off after days spent on the sand and shingle beach. The private pool features a corner seating area with water jets.

Cocooning bathrobes and slippers, organic bath products, excellent wifi, two 32-inch plasma TV screens, a minibar and a coffee machine ensure maximum relaxation inside - if you can bear to tear yourself away from the plush double day bed a few steps past the patio dining area.

The food & drink

Lindian Village has transitioned to a fully all-inclusive resort in 2025, offering a plethora of options for dining away from the excellent buffet-style main Estia Comfort restaurant, which serves a wide range of locally-sourced and sustainable dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Book ahead for a table at our favourite, Alas Ouzeri, an elegant Rhodian bistro offering stunning sunset views as you enjoy mouthwatering sea-and-farm-to-table Greek dishes.

Situated in the resort’s main square, the Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Niku serves delicious sushi along with Asian fusion dishes, along with an extensive selection of cold and hot sake, plus signature cocktails created with pisco, sake, fresh ginger and yuzu.

Niku is steps away from Bliss Bar, which offers more expertly mixed cocktails and wines to enjoy in a relaxed and sociable seating area alongside the river. The square also features a couple of small shops and Dreams ‘n’ Creams – a creperie and gelateria stocked with delicious Greek-inspired flavours such as Tahini and honey, Tsoureki and praline, and almond and marzipan.

Alongside the huge lagoon swimming pool is Era Ora, an Italian Trattoria serving authentic thin-crust pizzas and pasta and risotto dishes, while the Helios Pool bar serves a wide selection of alcoholic and soft drinks.

Last but not least – and definitely a hit with the younger guests – is Yummy Truck, which serves up hot dogs, burgers, chicken nuggets and fries to eat either poolside or on cabana bed on the private beach.

The extras

Indulge in a blissful treatment at Calli Spa, which offers an extensive menu of experiences designed to de-stress. I enjoyed a deeply relaxing Metamorphosis warm candle massage and felt like I was floating afterwards.

We were also treated to a wonderful wine-tasting experience, sampling some of Greece’s finest wines and pairing them with local cheeses.

Active guests can workout at the gym, hit the tennis court, or try out a range of watersports, including scuba diving, waterskiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, jet-ski, canoe and stand-up paddle boarding.

Meanwhile parents can make the most of a well-equipped and organised kids' club and the babysitting service to ensure some precious free time together. A children’s playground and access to cots, highchairs, sterilisers and pushchairs means you can travel light with little ones.

Beyond the resort, a visit to Lindos is a must. A powerful city-state in ancient times, its Acropolis dominates the high rock overlooking the traditional whitewashed houses and cobbled streets of the village. Along with the remains of the Temple of Athena Lindia, other ruins date back to the Byzantine period and include the medieval Castle of the Knights of St John.

From the citadel, there are breathtaking views over Lindos beach and St Paul’s Bay, both ideal for a relaxing swim after exploring the village’s many boutiques, bars and rooftop restaurants.

A one-night stay at Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes, Curio Collection by Hilton, starts at £290. For rates & more information, visit booking.com