Inside Jason Statham's private 'home from home' holiday destination

Jason Statham recently took his family on a luxury holiday to Antalya, and shared photos of the exclusive destination with fans on Instagram.

The Fast & Furious actor is no stranger to a holiday in Turkey and has been spotted several times visiting the luxurious Regnum Carya resort.

Jason, 57, was first spotted at the hotel back in 2021 while filming Operation Fortune when he stayed in Antalya for two months, and he has since made it a go-to destination

© Dave Benett/WireImage Jason Statham is a fan of Turkey for his holidays

.He took his family, partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and their two children, back to the resort earlier this month, for a family getaway.

Enjoying the family time, he captioned his Instagram pictures: "Great to be back at @regnumcarya! Home from home!! We love this place!! Thank you to our dear friend @alisafakozturk.”

The first picture showed Jason and his mini-me son, Jack, on a go-kart together, proving the actor has passed on his daredevil genetics to his children.

He also shared a scenic shot of his daughter Isabelle, in a summery white dress on the picturesque beachfront.

Other snaps showed the actor looking relaxed and happy to be taking his family around the sights of his favourite holiday place - who wouldn't be!

During Jason's private visit, he also had a private tour of Regnum’s highly anticipated new property, The Crown, set to officially launch next month with a showstopping performance by none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Close-knit family

While the couple are a glamorous pairing on the red carpet, they do seem to treasure their family time together out of the spotlight.

Rosie and Jason met at a party in London and began dating in 2009, making their romance debut at the February 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

© Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham always look glam on the red carpet

The couple got engaged in 2016, however, they are still not married and seemingly feel no rush to walk down the aisle.

She told Extra in 2018: "We've been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about. We're looking forward to that time," though added: "It's also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy," but that "the time will come."

After spending many years in the States, they now reside in London with their children, Jack, seven, and Isabelle, three.