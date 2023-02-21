Helen Skelton shares glimpse inside sun-soaked family getaway

Strictly star Helen Skelton is a devoted mother-of-three, and on Tuesday, the TV presenter shared a glimpse inside her latest family getaway.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile presenter, 39, posted a series of heartwarming updates featuring her three children: Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby daughter, Elsie, one.

WATCH: Helen Skelton breaks down in tears as she talks about family

Loading the player...

Ditching the dismal British weather, Helen and her brood escaped to blissful Lanzarote in search of some winter sun. In one photo, the TV star captured her three children making their way through the airport with the boys sporting adorable backpacks and matching tablets strung around their necks.

Baby Elsie, meanwhile, looked as angelic as ever dressed in a comfy Bambi sleep suit and bright candyfloss-pink socks. Adorable!

Helen shared a glimpse inside her holiday

On Tuesday, Helen added to her Instagram Story with a photo of her son resting against a balcony to admire the hotel's impressive pool below. Elsewhere, the celeb shared a sun-soaked photo of herself relaxing by the pool with baby Elsie resting on her chest.

READ: Helen Skelton surrounding herself with 'good people' after Strictly disappointment

SEE: Helen Skelton shares rare photo with youngest son Louis - and it's adorable

Helen's holiday snaps come after the doting mum celebrated winning the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour alongside her professional dance partner, Kai Widdrington.

The star relaxed by the pool

In honour of their phenomenal achievement, Helen shared an emotional update with her social media fans. Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted a string of nostalgic photos taken during the tour – including a joyous photo of herself proudly showing off her gleaming glitterball trophy.

Alongside the snaps, Helen penned a bittersweet message to mark the end of her poignant Strictly Come Dancing chapter. "Oh what fun we had… [dancer emoji] over and out @bbcstrictly @strictlycomedancinglive @kaiwidd," she shared.

Helen shares her three children with her ex, Richie Myler

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the presenter, with Helen's former Strictly partner Gorka Marquez commenting: "Well done guys!!!"

A second follower gushed: "It's been a joy watching and supporting you!!! Well done on winning overall, [at] least you have one glitterball trophy for the kids!" while a third added: "Great picture Helen… Well done and many congrats on the overall tour win."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.