All about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's relationship, 20-year age gap, and rarely-seen kids

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may be an iconic Victoria's Secret Angel to some, and Jason Statham a bold action star to others, but to their kids, they are first and foremost mom and dad.

The couple has been together for over ten years, and in that time, they have welcomed two children, son Jack, seven, and daughter Isabella, two.

Though they keep the kids largely out of the spotlight, and share very rare photos of them, they have given occasional glimpses into their lives and personalities. Here is everything to know about their relationship and the kids.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives fans first full glimpse of son Jack

Rosie & Jason's love story

Rosie and Jason met back in 2009 at a party in London — they are both British — and started dating shortly afterwards, though they kept their romance largely private at first.

They made their red carpet debut in February 2011 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, and later that year attended the Met Gala together as well.

© Getty Rosie and Jason in 2019

They got engaged in January 2016, however they have since maintained they are in no rush to walk down the aisle. Speaking with Extra in 2018, Rosie shared: "We've been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about. We're looking forward to that time," though added: "It's also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy," but that "the time will come."

© Instagram The couple in 2018 with Jack

They have a 20-year age gap

When Rosie and Jason met, she was about 22 years old, and he was about 42, however they have addressed that their age gap barely plays a role in their relationship.

Rosie, speaking with Glamour in 2013, said: "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time."

© Instagram Jason recently shared rare photos of the kids while on a yacht vacation

MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just schooled us in styling fishnet tights with a mini-dress

She maintained: "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."

© Instagram The actor with his mini-me son

They are doting parents to Jack and Isabella

In February 2017, Rosie announced in an Instagram post that she and Jason were expecting their first child, and that June they welcomed son Jack. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham — 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," Rosie wrote on Instagram at the time.

MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley radiates supermodel sass in mini skirt and knee-high boots

In August 2021, they announced they were expecting their second child together, and in February 2022, they welcomed daughter Isabella James.

© Instagram Little Isabella has her mom's blonde hair

The pair is based in London

Shortly before welcoming Isabella, and after spending 11 years living in Los Angeles (Rosie), the family moved back to London, though they do keep a home back in California.

Speaking with The Sunday Times in 2021, Rosie explained that she and Jason wanted their children to be educated in England, telling the outlet: "When you put your kid into school, it's such a fundamentally important decision of who they are going to be and how it's going to shape them."