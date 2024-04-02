Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's rarely-pictured daughter Bella models ringlets in new photo

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley pulled out all the stops for her two children over the Easter long weekend.

The Victoria's Secret model, 36, took a break from posting chic interior and fashion photos to share an insight into her family celebrations with her husband Jason Statham and kids Jack and Bella, who were lucky enough to meet the Easter bunny in their garden. In one snap, Rosie's rarely-pictured daughter hugged the bunny, wearing cute pink pinstripe dungarees, a frilly blouse and Barbie pink Crocs.

© Instagram The model's daughter sported curly hair as she met the Easter bunny

While her face was hidden from the camera to protect her privacy, Bella's adorable dark blonde curls were on full display. The adorable natural ringlets were in contrast to her mother's usually sleek straight or lightly tousled hair.

Rosie tends to keep her family life private on social media, but she has occasionally opened up about motherhood in interviews. After welcoming her first child, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star candidly confessed that she was "mourning" the loss of her old life and struggled with the "real shift in identity."

© Joe Maher/BFC Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham share two children, Jack and Bella

"For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were… I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me," she told Porter.

"If you’re someone that, like me, attached a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around. But I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life."

WATCH: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives fans very rare full glimpse of son's face

On the subject of her physical appearance, Rosie opened up about how pregnancy and parenthood impacted her beauty regime. Discussing her hair secrets, she said her thick locks are inherited, telling The Cut: "That would be thanks to my mother who has hair so thick it grows down onto her forehead. She has no forehead. I’m lucky to have been blessed with a full head of hair."

© Marc Piasecki The model previously opened up about motherhood

She added that changed following Jack's birth. "After the birth of my son, my hair changed so much. For about a year, it went really red, it dried out and it broke off, it was a disaster. I always had really, really healthy hair, so I was like, 'What the [expletive] is happening to my hair?'"

Rosie has since admitted she adjusted to motherhood and had a very positive outlook following the birth of Isabella in February 2022. In an Instagram Q&A, she said her "heart is very full" being a mother to two children.

"Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes," she wrote, before adding she was "feeling very well. Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family."

