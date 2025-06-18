Why the heroic new Disney On Ice show is fun for all the family

We may have only just reached the height of summer, but to be completely honest – we’re already thinking about our Christmas plans.

The festive season is the perfect opportunity to bring the family together for a magical day out, and there is nothing quite as magical as our favourite Disney fairytales.

Starting at the end of October, the cast and crew of Disney On Ice are hitting the road yet again. And this time round, they're showcasing their brand new production Find Your Hero - making for the ultimate yuletide entertainment throughout November and December.

Featuring all your favourite classic Disney characters as well as newcomers to the iconic franchise, this spectacular show combines stunning set design, special effects, glittering costumes and world-class skating set to iconic Disney soundtracks.

Curious about the details? Here's everything you need to know...

Where can I see the Disney On Ice Find Your Hero show?

The Find Your Hero show is travelling around the country, appearing at several arenas across the UK on selected dates:

29 October - 9 November: bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

12 November - 16 November: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

19 November - 23 November: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

27 November - 30 November: P&J Live, Aberdeen

5 December - 7 December: SSE Arena, Belfast

10 December - 14 December: AO Arena, Manchester

17 December - 21 December: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

26 December - 4 January: The O2, London

What characters will appear in the Disney On Ice Find Your Hero show?

The show will feature classic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Beauty and the Beast and Ariel from The Little Mermaid, as well as newer characters such as Elsa from Frozen, Moana, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled and the cast of Encanto.

What age is Disney On Ice suitable for?

Disney On Ice is a family show that is suitable for all ages.

How long is the Find Your Hero show?

Each Disney On Ice production is around one and a half to two hours, including a 15-20 minute interval.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all venues are available via the Disney On Ice website.

