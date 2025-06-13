The London Luxe List: June

Looking for luxurious experiences in London this month? Whether you want to book the city's most exciting immersive events, to sip champagne at an exclusive soirée, or you're simply in the mood to indulge, there’s so much on offer in the capital. From the most sought-after dining destinations to Royal Ascot's exciting new pop up, we've curated a list of editor-approved recommendations.

Louie

Covent Garden

Not many restauranteurs could boast great success in 2020, but it's a different story for world-renowned Guillaume Glipa (the man behind Annabel’s and Chiltern Firehouse) who opened Louie London that autumn. Located in a three-storey historic townhouse in the heart of Covent Garden, Louie is pure Parisian sophistication with a menu to match, and has become one of the capital's most sought-after spots.

The name is both a nod to Louis XIV and jazz legend Louis Armstrong, so its fitting that you'll arrive to a backdrop of stylish 1920s Art Deco interiors, and often a soundtrack of live music. Fridays are a highlight this summer. The first floor transforms into an immersive music and dining experience where a live pianist performs classics tracks, while guests enjoy a chef-curated menu with craft cocktails.

Visit louie-london.com

Voyage

King's Cross

The latest project from Michelin-starred chef Adam Simmonds, Voyage has been attracting serious attention. With just 26 covers, it's an intimate, finely tuned dining experience where the details do the talking.

The atmospheric space is moodily lit, with the kitchen in the centre of all the action, so you can see the chef meticulously prepare your five or seven-course tasting menu, comprising oysters with apple and white asparagus, ember-roasted beetroot with blackberry and elderflower and lobster with razor clams and caviar. Opt for the wine pairing for a journey of mouth-watering wines, selected to complement the exquisite dishes.

The staff are warm, attentive, and impressively knowledgeable, striking just the right balance between relaxed and refined - a team that leaves a lasting impression without ever overstating it.

Visit voyage-adamsimmonds.com

Siloh x Ruinart

Hackney

For an unforgettable evening of artistry, innovation and exceptional food, pioneering zero-waste chef Doug McMaster is teaming up with long-time friend and sustainability visionary Joost Bakker for a very special event. On 17 June, guests are invited to Silo - the world’s first zero-waste restaurant - for a one-night-only ticketed dinner celebrating bold flavours, cutting-edge design and a shared mission to protect the planet. The intimate affair will feature a six-course menu that highlights Silo’s signature creative flair. Think daring, delicious dishes crafted without a single scrap of waste.

The evening comes with an extra touch of sparkle, thanks to a special partnership with Ruinart. Expect rare pours of the Maison’s coveted 18th and 19th Edition Blanc Singulier with each course. Guests will also enjoy a panel led by McMaster, featuring broadcaster George Lamb and Wahaca co-founder Thomasina Miers, diving into the inspiring possibilities of a zero-waste future.

Visit silolondon.com

Beaverbrook & Royal Ascot

Just a outside of London, Royal Ascot will be taking place from 17-21 June. In a very exciting collaboration, Beaverbrook will be bringing its famous hot air balloon dining experience to the royal enclosure.

Six bespoke hot air balloons -dressed by the curatorial eye of Summerill & Bishop in striped raspberry and rose - await to host you, each one a masterclass in artistic tablescape and whimsical charm.

With uninterrupted views of the racecourse and a setting that feels plucked from a dream, you can ease into the day with brunch, savour a sun-kissed lunch, or linger over an indulgent afternoon tea. Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd has joined forces with legendary pâtissier Benoit Blin to present menus that are as captivating as their surroundings for an immersive feast where flavour and fantasy collide.

Visit beaverbrook.co.uk