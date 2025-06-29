I stayed on a £17K per week superyacht – and here's my honest verdict

Colourful buildings seemingly defying gravity, perched precariously on the sheer cliff face just metres away from the Mediterranean Sea, are the very essence of the Amalfi Coast.

Thousands flock to the cobbled streets of Positano to pick up one-of-a-kind hand-painted pottery, while even more put Capri's designer leather sandals on their wish lists. But what if you could soak up the atmosphere of both on the same day?

Gliding through the crystalline water, 30-metre superyacht Gatsby is not only a vessel of transport, but a standalone attraction that leaves everyone in awe of its luxury.

Superyachts are sterotypically splashed on the front pages of newspapers as they follow the lives of the rich and famous, driven from the humdrum of city life and craving a touch of sun and privacy.

Or the backdrop for the drama on reality show Below Deck, where the staff draw back the curtain on the effort that goes into making the superyacht lifestyle seem effortless.

But you don't have to begin a career in yachting or invest millions to be able to step on board the polished decks and channel your inner superstar, with one-week trips available to book via Helm.

They organised four days of travelling on the crewed Filippetti Yacht to Amalfi, Positano, Capri and Naples alongside a staff of six, including two stewardesses serving crisp glasses of champagne upon arrival, and a chef whipping up fresh, local cuisine without stepping on land.

Luxe interiors

Cruising to our first stop offered the opportunity to explore the interiors, which feature six cabins that can accommodate up to 12 people. The most luxurious of the bedrooms is the master cabin, with windows at every turn offering uninterrupted views of the blue water, and a private balcony with two loungers towering over the bow.

On the floor below sits the VIP bedroom, where I was lucky enough to spend my trip. Black-out electric shutters and air conditioning offer the necessary amenities for a blissful night's sleep, while the calming chocolate wood and cream interiors with a wall-mounted TV and en-suite bathroom elevate the luxurious feel.

With breathtaking vistas that belong on a postcard, we spent very little time inside, preferring to lounge on the sofas on the bow or the oversized cushions above the master cabin, where the sea breeze offered a cool relief from the 28-degree sunshine.

Boat amenities

If the wind isn't sufficient, the glistening sea is as inviting as it comes. A simple dip from the swimming platform is perfect for those after relaxation, while sports enthusiasts can get their fix with snorkels, stand-up paddleboards, jet skis, wake boards, and water skis.

We settled for an afternoon enjoying the adrenaline rush of jumping off the bow, enjoying the split moment of weightlessness before being met with the bubbly rush of water. For even faster speeds, we tested out the Seabobs, which are underwater scooters that allow you to slice through the waves, travel beneath the surface on the search for colourful sea life and burst through the surface at dolphin-like speeds.

After rinsing the salt off with the deck shower, we wrapped up in fluffy towels while we sipped on espresso martinis overlooking the orange-hued sun as it sank behind the towering hill above Positano.

Unrivalled cuisine

Preference sheets allow guests to request specific cuisines as well as notify the crew about dietary requirements. Personally, nothing was off limits when it came to food, but I was hoping for fresh, local cuisine.

Traditional lemonade with crisp, bitter lemons was served at breakfast alongside freshly squeezed orange juice, while platters full of watermelon, figs, hams and cheeses filled every inch of the table. The chef took requests for eggs or other breakfast items, but the choices already provided left us satiated until lunch.

In the heat of the day, dishes tended to be light, including fresh tuna salads with zesty dressing, burrata balanced on fresh tomatoes and freshly baked bread.

Dinner was varied, with scallops, salmon and crispy rice, and beef carpaccio just some of the surprises served. Those with a sweet tooth could finish off the meal with layered tiramisu dusted with cacao powder, homemade ice cream or a mini limoncello.

Island exploration

Amalfi is a traveller's dream, featuring a small beach with loungers, a cobbled street bustling with overflowing shops and eateries, and a towering gilded church reached via a set of stairs.

If you're avoiding the seemingly endless souvenir shops (which admittedly enticed me in), then a scoop of gelato is the perfect accompaniment to your stroll.

A hidden gem off the beaten path is Ravello, a hilltop town in the countryside above Amalfi, which can be reached via car. A designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is where historic architecture meets spectacular landscapes, with the area known for the picturesque 11th-century mansion turned hotel, Villa Cimbrone, the Duomo, and the cliffside views overlooking the Amalfi Coast.

After just a few hours exploring this little town, which is known for its ceramics factory, it comes as little surprise that it served as a retreat to famous names such as Richard Wagner and DH Lawrence.

Ever the explorers, we left the home comforts of Gatsby and decided to meet it at our next overnight stop. As we watched it cruise just off the coast, we made our way to the start point of the Path of the Gods, a 6km cliffside trail into Positano with jaw-dropping views.

© monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

While the hike is certainly not to be missed, be sure to pack the correct footwear to traverse over the slippery rock faces, with even experienced hikers left in awe of the towering heights.

The moment you reach the town, expect lemon-themed everything, from expertly moulded bowls to linen sundresses and real-life lemons stuffed with refreshing sorbet.

Our final stop was Capri, famed for its rugged landscape and exclusive shopping scene. Before even reaching the island, we were greeted with views of the arched rock formations, popular for boat tours and the backdrop to Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue advert.

D&G is just one of the many brands lining the streets of the hilltop town, with Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Bulgari also within a short 200-metre radius. Our whistletop tour meant we were unable to visit the famous Blue Grotto or the Funicolare di Capri, which connects the port to the town.

However, the Barbie-style open-top cars are a must-try. We used one to travel back to the coast on the quieter side of Capri away from the port.

My foray into superyachts was fleeting, but the peek it offered inside the luxurious side of travel left me captivated. My verdict? Drifting from coast to coast, soaking up breathtaking views and new locations while enjoying all the home comforts of a hotel is undoubtedly as incredible as it looks.

Gatsby can be chartered via Helm at a low season rate of £71,690 per week or a high season rate of £84,340 per week (plus expenses)