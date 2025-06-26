A girls' wellness week in Estonia: Island-hopping and saunas

When someone in the group chat pitches a 'girls trip' or 'island hopping', Estonia would rarely spring to mind.

Usually, one would think Greece or Majorca as hitting all the boxes for a girly getaway. Yet while this is a reliable option, Estonia is a stunning gem that's trending in the wellness world.

Yes, I can already hear your thoughts of ''where is Estonia?" A question I was still pondering as I boarded my 9 am flight.

So to answer your inevitable curiosity, it's a country located in Northern Europe, more towards the Baltic region, and is bordered by the Gulf of Finland to the North and Latvia to the south.

Believe it or not, we were strangers on day one

So now the geography is done, sit back to read and look at pictures of a whirlwind few days of smoky saunas, scenic meals, and a lot of relaxation:

Day one: exploring the Old Town

After arriving in Tallinn, we were promptly checked into our first hotel: Mövenpick Hotel Tallin. The hotel had a very modern, comfortable city feel, and, of course, its spa—a common commodity throughout the trip.

Cool journalists tour

We then headed with our tour guide into the colourful world of the Old Town in Tallinn. While there were many fascinating historical stories behind each colourful wall, I was distracted by what looked like an old Disney film set in a provincial town.

Admiring the view

Our first dinner (of many) on the trip was in the Old Town at a sustainable-style restaurant called Peet Ruut. My first meal did not disappoint and heading to sleep that night I knew this would be a great food tour as well…

Day two: Hiiuma

While I woke up feeling rather tired, this was the first day of travelling to the first Estonian Island on our list: Hiiumaa.

As a city girl, the transition to island life felt out of my comfort zone. I honestly had no expectations, and I think that made it feel almost more peaceful when I arrived, to switch off for the next day.

After checking into Kassari Holiday Resort, the first activity was horseback riding at Kassari.

Now I'm not a seasoned horse rider, nor do I have any childhood practice, but I just took a breath and managed to climb onto (arguably) the biggest horse. To my worst fear, my horse did detour from the group while I was on it, but the instructors then kindly attached my horse to the leader to avoid any more adventures!

I was mildly relieved to be off the horse

Throughout the afternoon, we visited some local cultural sites, including the OUK Distillery, Viscosa Cultural Factory, and the Kõpu lighthouse. For full discretion, I did not climb up the lighthouse as my fear of heights kicked in.

Dinner with a view

For dinner, we were wined and dined in the Hõbekala guesthouse in a greenhouse-style restaurant. What I loved about the guesthouse was that it felt so peaceful, surrounded by the forest, sitting around a huge table, and soaking in the moment.

Day three: Sararemma

Another day, another early start to our next island: Sararemma.

Similar scenery of idyllic forests and beautiful beaches however, each tour guide we met held their own passion for why they lived on their island.

A historical start to the day, we visited the Kaali field of meteorite craters and then headed to Kuressaare Episcopal Castle. We had by far our best meal at Ku-Kuu restaurant, where I took my love of seafood to the next level by eating a whole garfish. For any fish lovers, Estonia is the place to be with all the meals freshly prepped and very easy to eat!

The fish eyeing me up

After an educational morning, we were supposed to go canoeing, but instead, we ended up going to a spa. While I do love a spa day in the UK, the experience felt very different in Estonia. It was a lot calmer, the scenery around was prettier, and it felt like you were in one of those Instagram reels that entice you with the tag line ''this is your sign to go here.''

This or canoeing in the rain?

Then, after our pampering afternoon, we headed to what was my favourite part of the trip - staying at Pilguse Residency. Instantly, I felt at home here and completely in the hands of the hosts who not only made you feel calm, but made sure you felt the luxury wellness experience.

The perfect end to a busy day

That evening, we did a smoke sauna session there for one hour. While the temperature sounds daunting, it is a very calm experience, where you can go in and out of the sauna whenever you wish.

One of my favourite parts of the evening was getting to sit and chat in the sauna, sipping our ice-cold gins. It felt like a very girly moment.

Day four: Muhu and Tallinn

I did wake up feeling rather tired today, however, we still had one more Island left on our list: Muhu.

After a quick pit stop and body scrub workshop at HOIA Homespa, and a gorgeous lunch at the five-star hotel, Pädaste Manor we headed back into city life.

Body scrub workshop

Heading back into Tallinn and the bustle of the city sounds, cemented how switched off we had been as a group for the past few days. I felt 'ready' to go back into the bustle and a lot more refreshed.

Hotel Telegraaf's spa

Our final hotel in Tallinn was Hotel Telegraaf which had it's own spa as well. Of course, when we arrived, I headed straight there. The whole week had felt like a huge pamper session, and I felt very lucky to be ending the trip in this modern, luxury hotel.

Oh, and to end the Saturday night in style we could not help but go to a rented-out bar to watch Eurovision in the evening….

Sadly Estonia did not win! (nor the UK)

Day five: Tallinn

On a final pit-stop tour, we went around Telliskivi Creative City. It really reminded me of Shoreditch with it's quirky coffee shops and vintage stores. It was certainly a place I could see myself coming back to as a solo traveller, who maybe wanted the feel of a city but less busier than London.

Beer and a sauna Sunday? London take notes

We even went to a brewery that had its own sauna! That rivals a British pub on a Sunday with the sauna twist.

A few things I wanted to take back to London from my Estonian culture experience was their appreciation of a healthy lifestyle. They slow down, they prepare fresh meals and are grateful for everything around them.

So next time your week is busy and you think I haven't possibly got time to go to a spa and unwind - think like an Estonian who would say, of course you do!

For more information about Estonia: Visit Estonia