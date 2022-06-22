6 luxury hotels in the UK you need to add to your travel bucket list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sometimes, life calls for a little luxury and luckily, the UK is home to some of the world's most glamorous hotels.

From Manchester's Kimpton Clocktower Hotel to London's Landmark Hotel, why venture outside of the UK for your next city break when you can get five-star accommodation on your doorstep?

If a lavish hotel stay is calling your name, then we have the perfect selection of classy, elegant and eccentric hotels for your holiday bucket list. Whether you're after a sophisticated upmarket retreat, a romantic spot to propose, or an arty wind-down to relax, keep scrolling to discover the UK's best luxury hotels...

Best luxury hotels in Manchester

Kimpton Clocktower Hotel

As soon as you step into the Kimpton, you know you're in for a seriously glamorous stay. Where elegant Victorian architecture meets Manchester's vibrant community, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better location for your next luxury city break.

From the impeccable service to the plush kingsize beds placed in magnificent loft-style bedrooms, romantic décor and a seriously indulgent breakfast served in the grand Refuge dining room, this hotel is the perfect place to wind down after an evening exploring Manchester's eclectic surroundings.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, Georgia, stayed at the Kimpton Clocktower just as their music concierge service launched, an exciting experience and exclusive for Kimpton's guests.

"The key is in the details at the Kimpton Clocktower, with their newly launched music concierge service allowing guests to enjoy a tailor-made selection of records played on a chic vintage vinyl player in the room. Pop? R&B? Classical? Simply let the hotel know your music taste before you arrive. Trust us, they've got you covered."

Best luxury hotels in London

The InterContinental Park Lane

Five-star holidaying is synonymous with the world's A-listers. Luckily, the InterContinental hotel already boasts royal credentials before you even get in the door -the hotel is located at 145 Piccadilly, the site of the Queen's childhood home before she moved into Buckingham Palace with her father, King George VI.

After a long day of exploring London, there is nowhere better to curl up than in one of the hotel's exquisite rooms. We recommend the Deluxe room, which comes with a king-sized bed, flat-screen TV and speakers, a functional work desk and a table and armchairs to sit at and take in the beautiful views of the Wellington Arch.

The Landmark Hotel

Situated in the heart of upscale Marylebone, The Landmark London is a deluxe stay famous for its striking glass-roofed eight-story atrium with towering palm trees, an award-winning restaurant, luxurious bedrooms and an indoor pool and spa. Beautiful Regents Park and Lords Cricket Ground are both less than ten minutes’ walk away.

Marylebone underground and train station are just fifty yards away, providing excellent access to all London’s attractions from outside of the city. If the white marble bathtub or the plush super-king bed isn't enough to tempt you, we're sure the quintessential British breakfast in the hotel's iconic Winter Garden Restaurant will.

Best luxury hotels in Bath

The Gainsborough

The Gainsborough Bath Spa, situated in the heart of the historical Roman Baths city, undeniably offers the perfect getaway for those looking for some much-needed rest and relaxation with a spot of class and luxury.

Housed in a former 18th-century Georgian mansion, the yellow, honeydew brick building holds an impressive 99 rooms, various suites, thermal rooms as well as a spa in their historic vaults - a totally wonderful setting for some much-needed downtime.

Whether you're looking for a spa, a class in English literature, a vibrant shopping culture or a decadent afternoon tea at neighbouring tea rooms, you'll find something that more than meets your needs on the doorstep during a stay here.

Best luxury hotels in Edinburgh

The Balmoral

The iconic Victorian-style building is at the epicentre of Edinburgh, surrounded by stunning views of the bustling, historic city. With its ornate grandeur and welcoming service, this elegant 5-star hotel - which is situated on the most prestigious address, No. 1 Princes Street - is the perfect setting for an idyllic city break.

From the high ceilings and stunning art collection, the hotel exudes a grand and timeless feel. If you're looking for a luxury escape with a touch of class and culture when you're travelling to Edinburgh, you certainly can't go wrong with The Balmoral.

Best luxury hotels in Berkshire

Clivenden House

This five-star country-house-hotel hosted Meghan the night before her lavish wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Stretching across 376 acres, the 17th-century property has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin through its doors.

Better yet, the property offers surprisingly affordable rooms and runs family-friendly offers all year round, including a 'kids go free' option worth keeping your eyes peeled for.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.