Where Prince William, Princess Kate and more royals are spending their summer holidays

The royals are certainly no strangers to luxury. Various senior members of the royal family are proud owners of stunning stately homes and enviable wardrobes, but they also enjoy some luxury when travelling away from home.

Royals such as King Charles, Prince William and Princess Eugenie have been lucky enough to visit many incredible countries over the years, but when it comes to their summer holidays, they often keep up family traditions.

However, they're also known to have favourite tropical destinations on their travel list, too.

So, where will the royals choose to travel to now that the summer weeks are ahead of us?

© WireImage Find out where Prince William, Princess Kate and more royals could be spending their summer break

From Scotland to Spain, with the Algarve in between, we've rounded up some holiday destinations inspired by senior members of the British Royal Family.

And if you want to know more about where the royals love to travel to, make sure you pick up a copy of HELLO!'s latest must-have special collector’s issue, Royal Retreats, on sale now in UK stores and online worldwide.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla – Balmoral, Scotland Like his mother before him, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles and Queen Camilla typically head to Scotland for the summer break, where they reside at the family's residence, Balmoral. It was a tradition first undertaken by Queen Victoria, carried on by Queen Elizabeth II and now by Charles. Balmoral holds a special place in the royals' hearts; not only are the vast grounds stunning, but its rural location means they're afforded plenty of privacy. Before the late Queen's passing in 2022, Princess Eugenie once revealed that 'Granny' is most happy in the Highlands, saying: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run." While it's likely King Charles and Camilla will head to Balmoral in August, the royal pair are also big fans of the Greek Islands, having spent their honeymoon cruising around multiple hotspots in 2005.

© Instagram / @meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, California Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in Montecito, California, with their two children, and we suspect the couple will be staying in close by this summer to soak up the sun and enjoy everything that California has to offer. If they do take a trip abroad, it's likely they'll do so in private unless they choose to share some snaps from their vacation. In their previous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry revealed how the family enjoy cycling together in the Montecito area, as well as spending time at the beach with their dogs. They also love taking boat rides as a family, as seen in this adorable photo of Harry cuddling his daughter. The family also have their own chicken pen and vegetable patch, so we can see these hobbies keeping them busy, and we bet Archie and Lilibet love to join in too! In his memoir, Spare, however, the Duke of Sussex did reveal that he and Meghan spent their honeymoon in the Mediterranean, so maybe some sun in Europe is on the cards for the family of four this year?

© Instagram Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Algarve, Portugal Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have a cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, but the couple also spend a lot of their time in Portugal, and we wouldn't blame them if they chose to stay there over the summer to soak up the sun. The pair, who are parents to sons August and Ernest, have been living at CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack works on the marketing team for the 300-home development. The mother-of-two has shared a few photos of their time in Portugal over the years, including snaps of her family enjoying the endless sunshine and white sandy beaches.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain: Majorca, Spain King Felipe and Queen Letizia spend their annual summer break in Majorca at their residence, Marivent Palace, with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. The Spanish royal family are often seen happily strolling through the streets during their break. We can think of worse places to be!

© Alamy Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark: Grasten, Denmark The Danish royals have a summer residence, Grasten Palace, where they often retreat with their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. We imagine that's where the family of six will be this summer.

